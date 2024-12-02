Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon a *CHEF'S KISS*

Charles C.W. Cooke couldn't WAIT to read the Bulwark's take/reaction on Joe Biden going back on his word and pardoning Hunter.

Can’t wait to read the Bulwark’s take. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 2, 2024

Because he knew, like many of us did, that it would be a humdinger.

And not in a good way.

You know the face you make when you see someone double-masking ALONE in their car? Yeah, we just made that same face.

Seems the Bulwarkers weren't exactly happy about Cooke casually being psychic in his mockery of their site:

Great news, we hate it. Keep an eye on the Youtube feed for more!



PS. Congrats on getting what you *maybe* wanted. It's gonna be a banner four years of lawlessness and statism and you get to spend it nitpicking anyone who objects too harshly. https://t.co/YvMv7LxsB9 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 2, 2024

Wait, they hate the pardon? Then why is that story on their site? Keep in mind, if you read the story it basically blames Trump for MAKING Joe pardon his son.

No, really.

Cooke fired back:

Leaving aside that the sole piece on your site is called "In Defense of the Hunter Biden Pardon," the pretense that my "I'm unsure, given the option" position on what to do in 2020—prior to Jan 6.—was also my position in 2024 is a good example of your fundamental dishonesty. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 2, 2024

Oops.

Were you unable to click on the this link right there on the front page of the site? You are a hack and an apologist for someone who represents everything you claim to oppose. Have a good one.https://t.co/uo8aueya6s — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 2, 2024

We're going to bet Tim is not bright enough to see the irony in his own post.

Sarah Longwell also came at Cooke:

We think it’s bad. Thanks for reading. https://t.co/GFKQ4b5DhB — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 2, 2024

Ummm ... that's not what your site says, Sarah.

You should write a response to this, then, because someone has logged into your site and published it above the fold, without commissioning a counterpoint. https://t.co/depc2BNXyc https://t.co/iNABUompQs — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 2, 2024

Seems a fair suggestion.

Uh. This is embarrassing Sarah. pic.twitter.com/cVMvCzGnJ5 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 2, 2024

Just a little bit.

Any updates on this? pic.twitter.com/NE8mmuMQSV — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 2, 2024

Blame TRUUUUUUUUUMP.

Delete your account — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 2, 2024

But then who we would point and laugh at?

