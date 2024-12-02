Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and...
Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon a *CHEF'S KISS*

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on December 02, 2024
meme

Charles C.W. Cooke couldn't WAIT to read the Bulwark's take/reaction on Joe Biden going back on his word and pardoning Hunter. 

Because he knew, like many of us did, that it would be a humdinger.

And not in a good way.

You know the face you make when you see someone double-masking ALONE in their car? Yeah, we just made that same face.

Seems the Bulwarkers weren't exactly happy about Cooke casually being psychic in his mockery of their site:

Wait, they hate the pardon? Then why is that story on their site? Keep in mind, if you read the story it basically blames Trump for MAKING Joe pardon his son.

No, really.

Cooke fired back:

Oops.

We're going to bet Tim is not bright enough to see the irony in his own post.

Sarah Longwell also came at Cooke:

Ummm ... that's not what your site says, Sarah.

Seems a fair suggestion.

Just a little bit.

Blame TRUUUUUUUUUMP.

But then who we would point and laugh at?

