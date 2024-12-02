WHOA: DNC Finance Comm. Member Calls for AUDIT of Kamala Campaign That Made Well-Connected Dems RICH(ER)

Ever since Trump cleaned Kamala Harris's clock almost a month ago, we have heard quite a bit from DNC Finance Committee Member Lindy Li about the amount of money raised and SPENT by Kamala's campaign team and the amount of debt he ended up in.

At our last count, Kamala raised over TWO BILLION dollars ... and is still 20 million in debt.

That's probably why she's STILL sending out emails begging for money.

And while this already seems like a bad look, this sounds even worse:

DNC Finance Committee Member questions why so many consultants became millionaires off of donations to Kamala Harris' campaign:



Lindy Li: "There's a lot of conflict of interest here. And we need a careful accounting and probably more granular than the FEC report would offer.… pic.twitter.com/496dhpH64z — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2024

Post continues:

Lindy Li: "There's a lot of conflict of interest here. And we need a careful accounting and probably more granular than the FEC report would offer. Because if we don't do that, how are voters and donors ever going to trust the Democratic Party again?



When Obama ended in debt in 2012, he left and left the DNC in a terrible position because we had to climb out of debt.



Hillary Clinton cited the 2012 Obama debt as a reason why she lost because initially her campaign was at disadvantage. There is no reason why consultants became overnight millionaires through the campaign. It was no there's no justification for that. They need they deserve answers as to why these people became millionaires. Multimillionaires.



That campaign was supposed to be spent on battleground states making the economic case to Americans, explaining bread and butter issues, explaining how she would bring inflation down, not on lining the pockets of well-connected Democrats." The only people to do well financially during the Biden Harris regime were 'well connected Democrats' scamming the American people.

While we are CERTAINLY not experts in any way, this sounds a bit unethical to us ... just saying.

She says careful accounting.

We say audit.

Tomato, tomahto.

"Well-connected Democrats exploiting the American people"....exactly what has been wrong with the entire Democrat Party for decades. . — Erin Brophy - don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) December 2, 2024

Tell us something we don't already know.

Similar to what has happened with the Biden admin. The ultra-wealthy got rich. NGOs got rich. Think tanks got rich. Illegals live high on the hog. But regular Americans are getting lambasted by inflation, a drop in real wages, and runaway interest rates and crime. — JJ Truth (@AmericanVet24) December 2, 2024

So Obama bankrupted the DNC and so did Kamala. What do they have in common? — Brian K Basinger (@Brian__Basinger) December 2, 2024

Ooh ooh, we know!

Heh.

