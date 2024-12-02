New DAMNING STAT Comes Out About Kamala's Election Results and It's Just Getting More and More PATHETIC

Kamala Harris broke another record ... but not in a good way. Do you remember during her campaign when she whined about how she had been so many 'firsts' during her career? Oh sure, she was doing it as a way to brag about all of her so-called accomplishments, but she certainly tried to play that 'put-upon' victim in a big way.

Sadly, for her, it didn't work.

Honestly, the more we learn about her campaign, the more we learn about the actual results, the more obvious it becomes NOTHING worked for her.

Like, at all.

Check out another 'first' for Kamala:

Kamala Harris is the 1st candidate since Herbert Hoover 1932 who did not flip a *SINGLE* county pic.twitter.com/nqWds9ms8x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2024

DID. NOT. FLIP. A. SINGLE. COUNTY.

Wow.

How is that EVEN possible?

This is what happens when you don’t have a primary and instead install the worst candidate in American history.



Crazy this needs to be said. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2024

Probably should have held a primary, right?

I’ve said it before and I mean it, this isn’t as much about how bad she is a candidate as it is about the ballot harvesting that happened in 2020. Nobody was gonna live up to those numbers. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 2, 2024

There's a reason. *cough cough*

This is what a MANDATE looks like — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 2, 2024

Hell YES it is.

In most every way.

No one likes Kamala Harris. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 2, 2024

She also would have had less than 50 million votes if every state required voter ID. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) December 2, 2024

Hrm.

Because she SUCKED as a candidate 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IhW8AehAK2 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 2, 2024

Annnnnnd fin.

