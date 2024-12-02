KJP Broke Her Own Dishonesty & Dodging Record After Being Asked About Biden's...
WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left...
Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and...
Politico's Update to 'Biden Says He Won't Pardon Son' Explains Why People Despise...
Catholics for Choice Lives Up to Their Oxymoron of a Name with ABHORRENT...
Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon...
J.K. Rowling Refuses to Back Down and Reveals Details Regarding Threats Made Against...
THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTH...
VIP
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually...
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About...
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+...
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon...
HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter...
'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than...

New DAMNING STAT Comes Out About Kamala's Election Results and It's Just Getting More and More PATHETIC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Kamala Harris broke another record ... but not in a good way. Do you remember during her campaign when she whined about how she had been so many 'firsts' during her career? Oh sure, she was doing it as a way to brag about all of her so-called accomplishments, but she certainly tried to play that 'put-upon' victim in a big way.

Advertisement

Sadly, for her, it didn't work.

Honestly, the more we learn about her campaign, the more we learn about the actual results, the more obvious it becomes NOTHING worked for her.

Like, at all.

Check out another 'first' for Kamala:

DID. NOT. FLIP. A. SINGLE. COUNTY.

Wow.

How is that EVEN possible?

Probably should have held a primary, right?

There's a reason. *cough cough*

Hell YES it is.

In most every way.

Recommended

WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hrm.

Annnnnnd fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb

Catholics for Choice Lives Up to Their Oxymoron of a Name with ABHORRENT Post About Mary and Abortion

Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon a *CHEF'S KISS*

THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTHLESS Thread

STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb
Sam J.
KJP Broke Her Own Dishonesty & Dodging Record After Being Asked About Biden's Hunter Pardon Lie
Doug P.
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon
Sam J.
THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTHLESS Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN Sam J.
Advertisement