KJP Broke Her Own Dishonesty & Dodging Record After Being Asked About Biden's...
New DAMNING STAT Comes Out About Kamala's Election Results and It's Just Getting...
Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and...
Politico's Update to 'Biden Says He Won't Pardon Son' Explains Why People Despise...
Catholics for Choice Lives Up to Their Oxymoron of a Name with ABHORRENT...
Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon...
J.K. Rowling Refuses to Back Down and Reveals Details Regarding Threats Made Against...
THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTH...
VIP
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually...
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About...
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+...
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon...
HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter...
'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than...

WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on December 02, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

This interview between Bill Maher and Jane Fonda is so bad that we thought it had to be AI when we first saw it. Surely, even Fonda isn't this damn stupid.

But yes, yes she is.

Advertisement

And what's really fun about watching this clip is seeing Maher toy with her and hold her accountable as she squirms and plays stupid in her chair. Ok, we're not entirely sure she's playing stupid but you know what we mean.

Watch this:

His post continues:

Bill Maher: Because it's true. You think the far left does nothing crazy?"

Jane Fonda: "What do you mean when you say far left?"

Maher: "NAACP last year issued a travel advisory. You know where they issued a travel advisory for black people not to go? Yeah, Florida. Every day there's stories like that where that just makes people roll their eyes and go, Are you people nuts? Do you really think men can get pregnant?"

Jane Fonda: "So I've never heard about men getting pregnant. I've never heard about this argument. It's it must be some part of what you call the far left that is so minuscule. 

Maher: "No, Jane. Well, it's not minuscule. I guess I assume it's because you are locked into media that just never, never wants anyone in their audience to know anything sketchy about the blue team."

'What do you mean when you say far left?' 

You, Jane.

Crazy person on the left doesn't think the left is crazy. Shocker.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Crazy Leftist doesn't know she's crazy. Shocker.

Startling stupid ... that's perfect.

HAAAAAAAAAAA

Never stick your ... well, you know ... in crazy.

Good, solid advice.

===========================================================================

Related:

New DAMNING STAT Comes Out About Kamala's Election Results and It's Just Getting More and More PATHETIC

Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb

Catholics for Choice Lives Up to Their Oxymoron of a Name with ABHORRENT Post About Mary and Abortion

Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon a *CHEF'S KISS*

THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTHLESS Thread

===========================================================================

Tags: BILL MAHER JANE FONDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New DAMNING STAT Comes Out About Kamala's Election Results and It's Just Getting More and More PATHETIC
Sam J.
Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb
Sam J.
KJP Broke Her Own Dishonesty & Dodging Record After Being Asked About Biden's Hunter Pardon Lie
Doug P.
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon
Sam J.
THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTHLESS Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement