WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN

This interview between Bill Maher and Jane Fonda is so bad that we thought it had to be AI when we first saw it. Surely, even Fonda isn't this damn stupid.

But yes, yes she is.

And what's really fun about watching this clip is seeing Maher toy with her and hold her accountable as she squirms and plays stupid in her chair. Ok, we're not entirely sure she's playing stupid but you know what we mean.

Watch this:

Jane Fonda squirms in her seat as Bill Maher provides examples of the left going off the deep end:

Bill Maher: "They just think the far left has gone so nutty on so many issues."

Jane Fonda: "That's what they're being told."

Bill Maher: Because it's true. You think the far left… pic.twitter.com/bDiRiHF6YT — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 1, 2024

His post continues:

Bill Maher: Because it's true. You think the far left does nothing crazy?" Jane Fonda: "What do you mean when you say far left?" Maher: "NAACP last year issued a travel advisory. You know where they issued a travel advisory for black people not to go? Yeah, Florida. Every day there's stories like that where that just makes people roll their eyes and go, Are you people nuts? Do you really think men can get pregnant?" Jane Fonda: "So I've never heard about men getting pregnant. I've never heard about this argument. It's it must be some part of what you call the far left that is so minuscule. Maher: "No, Jane. Well, it's not minuscule. I guess I assume it's because you are locked into media that just never, never wants anyone in their audience to know anything sketchy about the blue team." 'What do you mean when you say far left?' You, Jane. Crazy person on the left doesn't think the left is crazy. Shocker.

Crazy Leftist doesn't know she's crazy. Shocker.

Jane Fonda gets a reality check on climate change:https://t.co/72CLCrOXfq — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2024

Startlingly stupid Jane Fonda:https://t.co/hPIEyqAYLd — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2024

Startling stupid ... that's perfect.

Fonda does not think CA is 'extreme left':https://t.co/Koosjx1ouQ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAAA

Never stick your ... well, you know ... in crazy.

Good, solid advice.

