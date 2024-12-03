DAMN! Drew Holden Drops DAMNING Receipts in DAMNING Thread Owning Media for Pushing EVERY Damn Dem Lie

The media covering for Joe Biden going back on his word and pardoning his degenerate, drug-addicted, criminal son is only the latest of embarrassments the mainstream media are willing to suffer if it means protecting the Democrats.

We suppose when you are nothing more than a propaganda machine for one political party you do what you gotta do ..

But this thread from Drew Holden absolutely owning them ALL is pretty damn damning and actually a fairly entertaining read.

Take a look:

🧵Thread🧵



Biden’s pardoning of his son Hunter says an enormous amount about the president’s views of justice.



But it also says a lot about the willingness of the mainstream media—the nation’s noble fact checking corps—to repeat bogus claims that suit Democrats.



Remember? ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Grab a snack, this one is a little long:

For starters, let’s revisit the coverage of how Biden wouldn’t do what he just did.



Biden said he wouldn’t pardon his son, no way. He would trust our legal system.



The media repeated it at every turn, without a shred of incredulity.



Here’s @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/2OcsFT49AE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

No one is above the law.

JUST kidding, says Joe.

Seemingly every outlet did the same. @CNN had a couple of my favorites.



Look at the lede in on this first one.



The media’s job isn’t to simply repeat what politicians tell them. Whatever happened to “defenders of our democracy” and all that? pic.twitter.com/TsZyuMidnf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

They're overpaid stenographers at this point.

The media’s predictable PR covering for Biden is no doubt part of why he kept repeating the bogus claim.



Whatever happened to “accept the outcome”? pic.twitter.com/gxcj5i6Ybn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Trump won, that's what.

They never thought he'd win.

They never thought they'd lose.

They never thought there would be any consequences.

@ABC conducted a sit down interview with the president. They could’ve pushed Biden on what was from the jump a very plausible outcome.



They didn’t. pic.twitter.com/zIeBanVYCH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Please. They're lucky he knew where we was in the first place.

@CBSNews dutifully repeated the same bogus claim without pausing to consider whether Biden, in advance of a Trump presidency, might do differently.



Instead, they even worked a quote into the headline! pic.twitter.com/A2Yx6RGlsz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Of course they did. CBS is the outlet that edited Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview to make her look LESS stupid.

@axios reported that pardoning Hunter had been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/CUY2rR2LKj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

BUT IT WASN'T.

@AP, the job of the media is not to take the president—or anyone!—at their word.



Why did that wisdom take a cycle off? pic.twitter.com/oldKMl5zdE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow, how the AP has fallen.

@Newsweek hyped up the big reveal!



It was like LeBron’s Decision for the mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/43w1XyE9sp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Wasn't it Newsweek that was sold for $1?

@Forbes said it had been ruled out, too.



How exactly did he “rule out” something he ended up doing ? pic.twitter.com/gaZ6d9K7q7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Such mystery in today's legacy media.

Ahem.

@MSNBC’s journey to get from it’s definitely not happening to it’s happening and it’s good that is was…something. pic.twitter.com/AdkTR4MvrW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

MSNBC is determined to put itself out of business.

Neither pardon nor commute, @USATODAY said.



Instead, the president is proud of him.



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/beZMbzxcmL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

HE JUST LOVES HIS SON SOOOOOO MUCH.

Again, all @nytimes and others needed to do was **not frame this exactly as the most powerful politician in the world wanted them to**



Is that so much to ask? pic.twitter.com/Q5624j6MwH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Look here, not there.

Just to put a point on Biden’s travesty of justice here: as @benshapiro flagged, this isn’t a single pardon. It absolves Hunter of consequences *for a full decade* right after he joined the board at Burisma.



It’s a breathtaking scandal.



Remember: 10% for the big guy. https://t.co/tgy1HOZxAC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Eleven years seems awfully specific ... as if Joe knows EXACTLY how far back the pardon has to go.

Interesting.

You might think given that the media, outraged that they had been caught with their pants down, would cover this story fairly now.



You’d be mistaken. @NPR was here to explain how such a move had historical precedent. Maybe that’ll soften the news. @Reuters had more context too. pic.twitter.com/o97BKD7uev — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

From it's not happening to it's a good thing it's happening to this is how it happens.

Wow.

Countless outlets have already moved on to what they seem to suggest is the real implication of Biden’s explosive flaunting of justice.



For @AP that was how the Democrats felt about it all. For @nytimes and @CNN, it was about Trump, of course. pic.twitter.com/o6383LSb9L — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Biden didn't have a choice because of Trump and stuff.

Just look at this side by side from @politico pic.twitter.com/M3uvI8Te4O — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Republicans POUNCE!

And this side by side from @BBCNews really captures it. pic.twitter.com/llZieFZrxX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

We got nothin'.

I got a good chuckle out of this one, @guardian pic.twitter.com/wHsirElPkH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

Suuuuure, Joe is a hypocrite but he's a heartfelt hypocrite!

They have lost their way. It's official.

We have questions.

And in case anyone thinks that the media see themselves as meant to be political stenographers rather than reporters, might I remind you how this same press corps treated every word out of Donald Trump’s mouth? pic.twitter.com/rBVABITGqz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

And they wonder why they're all but irrelevant when ironically they did it to themselves.

But the factcheck police couldn’t be bothered to even consider the possibility that a Democrat could be untruthful.



Now that the lie has been revealed, it’s barely a blip.



And one softened by media sympathy. pic.twitter.com/OrVcEgXpQT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 2, 2024

CNN is far too busy trying to prove Biden didn't lie about pardoning Hunter.

No, really.

Narrowing Biden’s abuse of the legal system to protect his family (and himself) boiled down to simply the political issues of concern, as only The Only Expert Tom Nichols (he has me blocked) could provide. @TheAtlantic pic.twitter.com/MVkefzrqG8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 3, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. Tom never disappoints to disappoint.

