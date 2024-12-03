What Dem Congressman Dean Phillips Really Thinks
'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical...
'It's My Constitutional Right!' New Jersey Council Removes Man for ... Holding a...
The Hit Wasn't Dirty: You're Just a Racist According to Texans Linebacker Azeez...
Five-Alarm Liar: Dem Jamaal Bowman Says Biden Didn’t Lie About Hunter Pardon Because...
Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine...
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
VIP
Concerns Raised About Trump’s DEA Pick
Chris Cuomo Can’t Imagine Leaving Your Son at the Mercy of Trump and...
'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to...

DAMN! Drew Holden Drops DAMNING Receipts in DAMNING Thread Owning Media for Pushing EVERY Damn Dem Lie

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on December 03, 2024
Twitter

The media covering for Joe Biden going back on his word and pardoning his degenerate, drug-addicted, criminal son is only the latest of embarrassments the mainstream media are willing to suffer if it means protecting the Democrats.

Advertisement

We suppose when you are nothing more than a propaganda machine for one political party you do what you gotta do ..

But this thread from Drew Holden absolutely owning them ALL is pretty damn damning and actually a fairly entertaining read.

Take a look:

Grab a snack, this one is a little long:

No one is above the law.

JUST kidding, says Joe.

They're overpaid stenographers at this point.

Recommended

'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Trump won, that's what.

They never thought he'd win.

They never thought they'd lose.

They never thought there would be any consequences.

Please. They're lucky he knew where we was in the first place.

Of course they did. CBS is the outlet that edited Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview to make her look LESS stupid.

BUT IT WASN'T.

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow, how the AP has fallen.

Wasn't it Newsweek that was sold for $1?

Such mystery in today's legacy media.

Ahem.

MSNBC is determined to put itself out of business.

HE JUST LOVES HIS SON SOOOOOO MUCH.

Look here, not there.

Advertisement

Eleven years seems awfully specific ... as if Joe knows EXACTLY how far back the pardon has to go.

Interesting.

From it's not happening to it's a good thing it's happening to this is how it happens.

Wow.

Biden didn't have a choice because of Trump and stuff.

Republicans POUNCE!

We got nothin'.

Advertisement

Suuuuure, Joe is a hypocrite but he's a heartfelt hypocrite!

They have lost their way. It's official.

We have questions.

And they wonder why they're all but irrelevant when ironically they did it to themselves.

CNN is far too busy trying to prove Biden didn't lie about pardoning Hunter.

No, really.

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. Tom never disappoints to disappoint.

===========================================================================

Related:

Ric Grenell Just Needs 3 Words to Drop Adam Schiff on His Pointy Little HEAD for Whining About Kash Patel

Tim Walz's Dumpy Daughter Creates 'Chick-fil-A Effect' Whining About Brands Supporting Trump (Watch)

SHOCKER: DOCTOR Jill Biden Finally Breaks Her Silence on Hunter Biden's Pardon and X Has THOUGHTS (Watch)

WHOA: DNC Finance Comm. Member Calls for AUDIT of Kamala Campaign That Made Well-Connected Dems RICH(ER)

WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN

===========================================================================

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon
Grateful Calvin
The Hit Wasn't Dirty: You're Just a Racist According to Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair
Eric V.
'It's My Constitutional Right!' New Jersey Council Removes Man for ... Holding a U.S. Flag
Grateful Calvin
Five-Alarm Liar: Dem Jamaal Bowman Says Biden Didn’t Lie About Hunter Pardon Because of ‘Context’
Warren Squire
Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Warren Squire
Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon Grateful Calvin
Advertisement