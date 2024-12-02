Hypocritical Harpies at 'The View' React to Hunter Biden's Pardon EXACTLY How You'd...
Ric Grenell Just Needs 3 Words to Drop Adam Schiff on His Pointy Little HEAD for Whining About Kash Patel

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on December 02, 2024

We knew Adam Schiff would be less then happy about Trump picking Kash Patel to lead the FBI ... and he didn't disappoint.

Awww, wassamatta Adam? Worried Kash might look into the evidence you had that you SWORE would prove Trump colluded with Russia?

And please, if anyone is an internet troll it's Adam Schiff for Brains.

Enter Ric Grenell:

DOWN Adam goes, and it only took three little words. Hey man, when you have truth on your side you can keep things short and sweet unlike Adam who has to complicate everything to hide his lies and corruption.

What's really funny is Adam isn't smart enough to understand the more people like him push for Kash to be rejected the more the American people want him. You'd think after what happened almost a month ago when Trump was handed a MANDATE by the country, every elected official would wake up and pay attention.

Apparently not.

Enjoy prison.

What a bunch of givers.

