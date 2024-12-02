Ric Grenell Just Needs 3 Words to Drop Adam Schiff on His Pointy Little HEAD for Whining About Kash Patel

We knew Adam Schiff would be less then happy about Trump picking Kash Patel to lead the FBI ... and he didn't disappoint.

Awww, wassamatta Adam? Worried Kash might look into the evidence you had that you SWORE would prove Trump colluded with Russia?

Advertisement

And please, if anyone is an internet troll it's Adam Schiff for Brains.

Kash Patel has publicly called for arresting members of the media and government officials.



And he is willing to do whatever Trump asks. Illegal, unethical or otherwise.



More suited as internet troll than FBI Director, the Senate must reject him. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 2, 2024

Enter Ric Grenell:

DOWN Adam goes, and it only took three little words. Hey man, when you have truth on your side you can keep things short and sweet unlike Adam who has to complicate everything to hide his lies and corruption.

What's really funny is Adam isn't smart enough to understand the more people like him push for Kash to be rejected the more the American people want him. You'd think after what happened almost a month ago when Trump was handed a MANDATE by the country, every elected official would wake up and pay attention.

Apparently not.

Stop, I already support Kash Patel, you don’t have to convince me. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 2, 2024

You're on the top of his list Adam so I can imaging you're pretty upset about this.



Don't worry, your day is coming you fcking traitor. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) December 2, 2024

Remember when you impeached Trump and claimed you had “irrefutable” evidence of Trump being a “Kremlin asset?” We do. You’re going down, douche. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 2, 2024

I already voted for Donald Trump. You don’t have to keep convincing me he was the right man for the job by his FBI director pick. Enjoy prison. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 2, 2024

Enjoy prison.

What a bunch of givers.

===========================================================================

Related:

SHOCKER: DOCTOR Jill Biden Finally Breaks Her Silence on Hunter Biden's Pardon and X Has THOUGHTS (Watch)

WHOA: DNC Finance Comm. Member Calls for AUDIT of Kamala Campaign That Made Well-Connected Dems RICH(ER)

WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN

New DAMNING STAT Comes Out About Kamala's Election Results and It's Just Getting More and More PATHETIC

Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb

===========================================================================