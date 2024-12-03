Deck the FAILS! James Woods Describes Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Decor as Only HE Can and BAHAHA

Scott Jennings' Face Is PERFECTION as WACKO Makes CRAZY Claim About Why Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on December 03, 2024

Jill Biden's ... sorry ... DOCTOR Jill Biden's White House Christmas decorations are not great. Ok, fine, they're bad. SUPER BAD. Tacky, ugly, bizarre. We sort of think we get what she was trying to do but it didn't come through in the best way. Honestly, if looks more like a Halloween display than Christmas decorations, as if any moment while you're walking through some crazed clown will jump out with a chainsaw.

What the Hell was she thinking?

Yikes is putting it nicely.

Forget that the colors are off, why are the curtains so bulky and long? Are they supposed to look like that?

James Woods perhaps had the best description:

LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE TOILET PAPER!

Yeah, that's not good, Jill. Not even a little bit. Then again, with her wardrobe and aesthetic in general it fits which is of course, not a good thing.

This could be Jill's way of admitting they're all a bunch of clowns.

Heh.

We see what he did there.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

It's like her closet threw up on the White House.

'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon
Grateful Calvin
Remember when they shared a picture of Joe and Jill supposedly decorating a Christmas tree? Good times.

And a coat!

