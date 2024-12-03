Deck the FAILS! James Woods Describes Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Decor as Only HE Can and BAHAHA

Jill Biden's ... sorry ... DOCTOR Jill Biden's White House Christmas decorations are not great. Ok, fine, they're bad. SUPER BAD. Tacky, ugly, bizarre. We sort of think we get what she was trying to do but it didn't come through in the best way. Honestly, if looks more like a Halloween display than Christmas decorations, as if any moment while you're walking through some crazed clown will jump out with a chainsaw.
What the Hell was she thinking?
Jill Biden's final Christmas decorations at the White House. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/j8mBSb7b5Q— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2024
Yikes is putting it nicely.
Forget that the colors are off, why are the curtains so bulky and long? Are they supposed to look like that?
James Woods perhaps had the best description:
Remember when the freaks on the left ragged on Melania’s exquisite Christmas decorations?— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2024
Jill Biden’s crappy decor looks like a crafts store window in a strip mall. https://t.co/TFWghCXlgg
LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE TOILET PAPER!
Yeah, that's not good, Jill. Not even a little bit. Then again, with her wardrobe and aesthetic in general it fits which is of course, not a good thing.
Well it’s a circus so, there’s that.— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) December 3, 2024
This could be Jill's way of admitting they're all a bunch of clowns.
How dare you insult craft store windows in strip malls like that!— Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) December 3, 2024
Heh.
We see what he did there.
Memes of Christmas past... 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/L09xtyOe6M— ErinKN (@PatriotErin) December 3, 2024
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
That explains her choice of wardrobe.— Jeannette (@mrsbartosz) December 3, 2024
It's like her closet threw up on the White House.
The left's hypocrisy is staggering. They trashed Melania's beautiful decorations, but now they're silent on Jill's tacky display.— Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 3, 2024
It's all about double standards and protecting their own. The Biden's can't even get Christmas decorations right.
Thanks for calling out their…
Remember when they shared a picture of Joe and Jill supposedly decorating a Christmas tree? Good times.
Bet Jill has a matching dress.— Denlesks (@Denlesks) December 3, 2024
And a coat!
