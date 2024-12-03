'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon

Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on December 03, 2024
The maelstrom that Joe Biden created yesterday by pardoning his son Hunter isn't going away anytime soon. Not only did Biden demolish the precious 'norms' Democrats always scream about by pardoning not just one crime, but any possible crimes over an 11-year span, he also threw pies in the faces of all Democrat politicians and media apparatchiks who promised that Biden would never do such a thing because ... principles. 

Or something. 

Try as they might, the left is not going to be able to spin this one. And we know that because even one of their own is calling BS on the entire fiasco. 

Last night Jon Stewart spent a good portion of his time hosting The Daily Show to utterly mock the pardon and all of the hypocrisy surrounding it. Watch: 

LOL. 'If you could be so kind, make sure this upcoming New Year's Eve is also covered.'

Oh, but Stewart wasn't done yet. After lambasting the sweeping nature of the pardon, he then set his sights on Democrats who now have to dance around their hypocrisy. 

The takedown of Jamie Raskin at the end was particularly schadenfreudelicious. 

When you've lost Jon Stweart, Democrats ... 

Oh, don't worry. We're not going to let Stewart off the hook for all of the propaganda he has spread and Democrat lies he has covered up during the Biden administration. 

But it is still nice -- and funny -- to see him pull no punches on his fellow leftists when it comes to this pardon. 

He wasn't alone either. Ana Kasparian of The New Turks also called out the suspiciousness of the 11-year time frame for the pardon. 

'The dates are super fishy.'

Yeah, you could say that. They're fishier than the smell at Aquaman's house. 

It's not all that difficult to figure out. And it's not all that difficult to figure out that President Biden was trying to pardon himself yesterday more than he was pardoning his son. 

LOL. As the members of Spinal Tap would say, 'There's a fine line between clever and stupid.' 

Biden tripped and stumbled his way over that line yesterday and left the Democrat Party to deal with the mess. 

We don't believe Stewart has changed his political ideology, of course. But at least he seems to recognize that video is a thing that exists in 2024 and Democrats cannot get away with these blatant lies anymore. 

It most certainly is. 

Democrats saying they represent the rule of law is like Hannibal Lecter saying that he speaks for human rights and against cannibalism. 

HA. Old Uncle Joe has been abusing it for going on 50 years now.

Raskin definitely came out smelling the worst in the sea of stench presented in these clips. 

The ironic part about the pardon is that Hunter Biden now cannot plead the Fifth Amendment if he is asked about his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

While this pardon yesterday may be great news for him, it might not be such wonderful news for his dad. 

And it is horrible news for every other Democrat and member of the dead legacy media. 

Even Jon Stewart can see that. 

