'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon

The maelstrom that Joe Biden created yesterday by pardoning his son Hunter isn't going away anytime soon. Not only did Biden demolish the precious 'norms' Democrats always scream about by pardoning not just one crime, but any possible crimes over an 11-year span, he also threw pies in the faces of all Democrat politicians and media apparatchiks who promised that Biden would never do such a thing because ... principles.

Advertisement

Or something.

Try as they might, the left is not going to be able to spin this one. And we know that because even one of their own is calling BS on the entire fiasco.

Last night Jon Stewart spent a good portion of his time hosting The Daily Show to utterly mock the pardon and all of the hypocrisy surrounding it. Watch:

Even Jon Stewart admits that Hunter's pardon stretching back 11 years is quite fishy:

Jon Stewart: "Faith in the rule of law: Finally, Democrats have a moral perch for which they can judge without shame hypocrisy or nuance."

Jessica Dean: "Breaking news, President Biden has… pic.twitter.com/NHwKEL7dLr — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 3, 2024

LOL. 'If you could be so kind, make sure this upcoming New Year's Eve is also covered.'

Oh, but Stewart wasn't done yet. After lambasting the sweeping nature of the pardon, he then set his sights on Democrats who now have to dance around their hypocrisy.

Jon Stewart plays a compilation of Democrats dancing around the question of hypocrisy after falsely stating Joe Biden would not pardon Hunter Biden:

"The rest of the Democrats made Biden's pledge to not pardon Hunter the foundation of their defense of America.

Now look at the… pic.twitter.com/9aJ7P8U5cA — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 3, 2024

The takedown of Jamie Raskin at the end was particularly schadenfreudelicious.

When you've lost Jon Stweart, Democrats ...

Jon Stewart acts like he wasn't one of the people who completely ignored this. — Rae A (@xrae) December 3, 2024

Advertisement

Recommended

Jon Stewart suddenly cares about decades of clear Biden family foreign influence peddling now, as opposed to people who have been reporting on it for years.



Exactly like his mental decline. They absolutely covered for it until they couldn't anymore. The corruption isn't with… https://t.co/v4WRT3NIuj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2024

Oh, don't worry. We're not going to let Stewart off the hook for all of the propaganda he has spread and Democrat lies he has covered up during the Biden administration.

But it is still nice -- and funny -- to see him pull no punches on his fellow leftists when it comes to this pardon.

He wasn't alone either. Ana Kasparian of The New Turks also called out the suspiciousness of the 11-year time frame for the pardon.

Ana Kasparian notices that Hunter Biden's pardon suspiciously extends until 2014, which would protect Hunter from crimes extending back to Burisma:

Ana Kasparian: "When you notice the period of time in which Biden has provided the blanket pardon for his son, the dates are super… pic.twitter.com/eVv0hEz4zh — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 3, 2024

'The dates are super fishy.'

Yeah, you could say that. They're fishier than the smell at Aquaman's house.

Hunters pardon goes back to the day he took a job on the board of Burisma. Thats what that's about. https://t.co/ZB2E3fK2kg — Kate4DJT ✝️🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👦‍👦☮❤ (@Kate4Djt) December 3, 2024

It's not all that difficult to figure out. And it's not all that difficult to figure out that President Biden was trying to pardon himself yesterday more than he was pardoning his son.

Advertisement

LOL. As the members of Spinal Tap would say, 'There's a fine line between clever and stupid.'

Biden tripped and stumbled his way over that line yesterday and left the Democrat Party to deal with the mess.

Jon Stewart eating crow is best Jon Stewart. https://t.co/XcO87fGVwS — Ink Cowboy Saeger (@saegerart) December 3, 2024

This is hilarious! What a bunch of hypocrites! The Democrat Party has been destroyed by a number of things including their high brow hypocrisy. https://t.co/7aVM6Vr846 — Bearded Truck Guy (@BeardedTruckGuy) December 3, 2024

We don't believe Stewart has changed his political ideology, of course. But at least he seems to recognize that video is a thing that exists in 2024 and Democrats cannot get away with these blatant lies anymore.

This is a perfect example of the hypocrisy and bias of the media and why the #DemocraticParty lost. https://t.co/qtVek3OnHQ — QuestionEverything (@SpQuestion) December 3, 2024

It most certainly is.

They represent rule of law! Tell me another funny. 🥴 Must watch! https://t.co/iQoFDKZb6b — Shane Combs Cobb (@shanecombscobb) December 3, 2024

Democrats saying they represent the rule of law is like Hannibal Lecter saying that he speaks for human rights and against cannibalism.

What’s the point of power if you couldn’t abuse it once in a while? https://t.co/gOkPp6VTAJ — Norton Chia (@nchia) December 3, 2024

Advertisement

HA. Old Uncle Joe has been abusing it for going on 50 years now.

Dems are smoked by one of their own over the enormous hypocrisy. @RepRaskin https://t.co/5rfq2WB45P — Space Monkey (@MonkeyFlingPoop) December 3, 2024

Raskin definitely came out smelling the worst in the sea of stench presented in these clips.

The Biden Crime Family is on display for the whole world to see. https://t.co/eJANxQ1QyI — JRoTruthSeeker (@Ask4FreeRoofnNC) December 3, 2024

The ironic part about the pardon is that Hunter Biden now cannot plead the Fifth Amendment if he is asked about his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

While this pardon yesterday may be great news for him, it might not be such wonderful news for his dad.

And it is horrible news for every other Democrat and member of the dead legacy media.

Even Jon Stewart can see that.