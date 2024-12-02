The Look on Rep. Goldman's Face Watching Video of Himself Denying There'd Be a Hunter Pardon Is GOLD

For a long time, President Biden and his White House staff insisted there would be no pardon for his son, Hunter.

Then Donald Trump won the election and nominated Kash Patel for FBI director along with other nominees that would spell trouble for the current administration. At that point, Biden issued a pardon for his son, and it goes all the way back to 2014 covering anything that might have been done to earn Team Joe the "Biden Crime Family" nickname.

Advertisement

You know things are bad for the Dems on this issue when they're getting called out on CNN, as was the case for Rep. Dan Goldman of New York. Goldman was made to watch video of his previous claim that Biden would not pardon his son and it looked like he was in a hostage video. Watch:

BRUTAL: Brianna Keilar on CNN just made Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) watch a clip of himself insisting that Biden would never pardon Hunter. She then asked: "What does that feel like?"



They even kept him on-screen as the video played so we could watch his reaction. pic.twitter.com/uC6EM06Ikh — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) December 2, 2024

In previous years Goldman might have tried to claim that was a "cheap fake," but that doesn't go over anymore.

Perhaps the best part of the clip was toward the end of the video when Goldman was reminded that even his excuse was BS.

The funniest part is how he tried to double down by saying it was because the plea deal had fallen through only for Keilar to point out that he had made his statement after the deal had fallen through lol https://t.co/Go8BKiR4oj — Danger (@rcbz1994) December 2, 2024

It was a DOUBLE fail. Great job, Rep. Goldman!

Make every Dem own their words https://t.co/APLUEofo6h — Gary (@garyalan82) December 2, 2024

This is gold!!! — gmg (@gobluesurf) December 2, 2024

It’s fun watching the left eat each other alive. 💀 — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) December 2, 2024

Are you not entertained!?