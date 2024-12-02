VIP
The Look on Rep. Goldman's Face Watching Video of Himself Denying There'd Be a Hunter Pardon Is GOLD

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on December 02, 2024

For a long time, President Biden and his White House staff insisted there would be no pardon for his son, Hunter. 

Then Donald Trump won the election and nominated Kash Patel for FBI director along with other nominees that would spell trouble for the current administration. At that point, Biden issued a pardon for his son, and it goes all the way back to 2014 covering anything that might have been done to earn Team Joe the "Biden Crime Family" nickname. 

You know things are bad for the Dems on this issue when they're getting called out on CNN, as was the case for Rep. Dan Goldman of New York. Goldman was made to watch video of his previous claim that Biden would not pardon his son and it looked like he was in a hostage video. Watch: 

In previous years Goldman might have tried to claim that was a "cheap fake," but that doesn't go over anymore.

Perhaps the best part of the clip was toward the end of the video when Goldman was reminded that even his excuse was BS. 

It was a DOUBLE fail. Great job, Rep. Goldman!

Are you not entertained!?

