Then and Now: A Presidential Election Loser’s Video Journey Starring Kamala Harris

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Pool, File

In late October 2024, Kamala Harris was blowing hundreds of thousands of donor dollars to appear of Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show. On that little-watched broadcast she promised that President-Elect Donald Trump would lose the election. Of course, a few weeks later Kamala conceded the election after being utterly destroyed by Trump. Fast-forward to Monday and there was Kamala uncomfortably certifying Trump’s election victory over her. Wow, what a hilarious run of events that was!

Advertisement

Let’s relive it, shall we? (WATCH)

Wow, life really does come at you fast! (WATCH)

Yep, her internal polling showed she was never ahead her entire campaign. So, she was lying.

It’s amazing Kamala had to pay Sharpton half a million dollars to tell that lie on-air.

Advertisement

Kamala campaigned on ‘joy’ and she finally delivered Monday… to Trump voters!

Kamala fulfilled her Vice Presidential duty Monday by certifying the election win of her own opponent. She’s the first woman to do that - glass ceiling shattered, ladies! All that’s left in Washington, D.C. for Kamala is Inauguration Day. Hopefully, she’s fully packed and ready to head back to California permanently later that afternoon.

