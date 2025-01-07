Then and Now: A Presidential Election Loser’s Video Journey Starring Kamala Harris

In late October 2024, Kamala Harris was blowing hundreds of thousands of donor dollars to appear of Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show. On that little-watched broadcast she promised that President-Elect Donald Trump would lose the election. Of course, a few weeks later Kamala conceded the election after being utterly destroyed by Trump. Fast-forward to Monday and there was Kamala uncomfortably certifying Trump’s election victory over her. Wow, what a hilarious run of events that was!

Advertisement

Let’s relive it, shall we? (WATCH)

TOP: Kamala says Trump should never again be President, and he's going to lose.



BOTTOM: Kamala certifies Trump’s electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/xUVzVoemPD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

Wow, life really does come at you fast! (WATCH)

I saved that top clip for this moment LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

I think she really did think she was going to win. I knew she never had a chance. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 6, 2025

She was likely pumped up by her handlers into believing it.



Meanwhile, they never saw an internal poll that showed it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

Kamala campaign's internal polls had Kamala losing the entire time — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 6, 2025

Yep, her internal polling showed she was never ahead her entire campaign. So, she was lying.

It’s amazing Kamala had to pay Sharpton half a million dollars to tell that lie on-air.

The best "before and after" ever. 🤣 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 6, 2025

It’s up there! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

Of course, she was talking to a race-baiting tax evader with even less credibility than her. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 6, 2025

Also....I heard that top "interview" was very expensive for the kh campaign🤣 — HRamsey (@fwthindependent) January 6, 2025

Only cost em 500k for that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

Cost em big time pic.twitter.com/JoHXEC17Ji — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

Kamala campaigned on ‘joy’ and she finally delivered Monday… to Trump voters!

Now that gives me joy. I am now unburdened by what has been and will be no more. 🇺🇸 — PatriotSons (Thomas) (@Patriot_Sons) January 6, 2025

and…that’s a wrap 😂 — Zana (@Zana7917) January 6, 2025

Kamala fulfilled her Vice Presidential duty Monday by certifying the election win of her own opponent. She’s the first woman to do that - glass ceiling shattered, ladies! All that’s left in Washington, D.C. for Kamala is Inauguration Day. Hopefully, she’s fully packed and ready to head back to California permanently later that afternoon.