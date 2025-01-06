Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year
Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk
VIP
Senate Judiciary Democrats Remember the Five Officers Killed 'Because of January 6'
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be...
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them...
VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6...
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitte...
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE...
President Biden Releases 11 Yemeni Terrorists From Gitmo
Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok
ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than...

Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused J6 Riots

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Members of the House and Senate were on the Senate floor this morning for the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's electoral victory, and CNN's Jake Tapper was on hand to give color commentary. He was stumbling along just fine until he got to video of Sen. Ted Cruz making the rounds. Tapper just thought he'd quickly add that Cruz was "one of the main individuals who helped cause what happened four years ago."

Advertisement

… an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states." This would have been completed before Jan. 20, so the inauguration would not have been delayed. It actually didn't have anything to do with the vice president — just read CNN's own reporting on it back then!

Recommended

White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night
justmindy
Advertisement

… this is blatantly false and if Jake actually read his own outlet's reporting he'd know it.

Advertisement

So Cruz somehow caused people to storm the Capitol on January 6. That's news to us.

Cruz won't sue. Not because he wouldn't win, but because this is just what he expects from CNN and brushes it off.

***

Tags: CNN JAKE TAPPER TED CRUZ JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk
Brett T.
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes
Amy Curtis
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be Overthrown
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night justmindy
Advertisement