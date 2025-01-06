Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused J6 Riots

Members of the House and Senate were on the Senate floor this morning for the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's electoral victory, and CNN's Jake Tapper was on hand to give color commentary. He was stumbling along just fine until he got to video of Sen. Ted Cruz making the rounds. Tapper just thought he'd quickly add that Cruz was "one of the main individuals who helped cause what happened four years ago."

DISGUSTING: CNN's Jake Tapper just blamed Senator Ted Cruz for causing J6.



That is a shameful lie and Tapper should know better.



It's clips like this one that serve as a reminder that Tapper started his career as a Democrat operative. pic.twitter.com/jI7llG3wlx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 6, 2025

Tapper is the face of CNN. And he (again) just said something utterly untrue and reckless.



One more reason why leaving that "news network" in droves. And they'll never change. The Chris Licht saga proved that. https://t.co/uB9rtzbkss — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 6, 2025

Unreal. Because everyone seems to forget what exactly Cruz, Lummis, and others were doing, here's the reminder: "Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election… https://t.co/VmRhBNiMAB — Darin Miller (@DarinBMiller) January 6, 2025

… an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states." This would have been completed before Jan. 20, so the inauguration would not have been delayed. It actually didn't have anything to do with the vice president — just read CNN's own reporting on it back then!

Completely untrue here from Jake Tapper: "Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, who was one of the main individuals who helped cause what happened four years ago by putting forward the falsehood that the vice president could somehow do something to stop the electoral count"--this is… https://t.co/VmRhBNjkq9 — Darin Miller (@DarinBMiller) January 6, 2025

… this is blatantly false and if Jake actually read his own outlet's reporting he'd know it.

Not great that Jake Tapper is using false information to defame his political opponent on the day a jury is being selected for a huge trial regarding his alleged defamation of a military veteran. https://t.co/tapkLbfLSC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2025

He simply cannot help himself - it's like being a drug addict. He's convinced himself he's right because his minions tell him so. His hubris will be his downfall - it always is. — KindOfSmartAss (@realjeffjenning) January 6, 2025

These people have been too comfortable for too long committing slanderous and defamatory libel. That’s gonna change in 2025! — Chad Smith (@RedHeadedPicker) January 6, 2025

There needs to be accountability for people like this. On both sides. It’s either willful and intentional, or they’re just really bad at their job, regardless both assessments should lead to them being fired. — Yappy American Broad (@terra_torelli) January 6, 2025

And who is right there to affirm him in his false narratives? None other than fake news sycophant @kaitlancollins who unquestioningly will parrot whatever her overlords demand of her. Those two are the cream of the crop of Trump Resistance Media. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 6, 2025

Tapper is an embarrassment. — MCraig (@ysabow123) January 6, 2025

I guess they just love to be sued and pay out loads of cash — Cindy (@Cindybinmo) January 6, 2025

So Cruz somehow caused people to storm the Capitol on January 6. That's news to us.

I see Jake has learnt zero lessons from the Stephanopoulos verdict and multiple pending lawsuits against CNN. That may be expensive for him. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) January 6, 2025

Cruz won't sue. Not because he wouldn't win, but because this is just what he expects from CNN and brushes it off.

