Then and Now: A Presidential Election Loser’s Video Journey Starring Kamala Harris
Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is...
Sure, Jan! Adam Kinzinger Says He Doesn’t Want a Biden Presidential Pardon Because...
Rep. Sara Jacobs Remembers Jan. 6 as 'The Closest I've Ever Come to...
VIP
Some Morons Don't Deserve the Care of First Responders ... But They'll Still...
Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year
Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk
Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Democrats Remember the Five Officers Killed 'Because of January 6'
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be...
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them...
VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6...

Senator Chuck Schumer Didn’t Get Memo Joe Biden Cleared Way for Trump’s January 6 Prisoner Pardons

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As a man who clearly is okay with President Joe Biden commuting the death sentences of rapists and child murderers, Senator Chuck Schumer says pardoning January 6 trespassers at the Capitol is a bridge too far! No really! On Monday, the New York Democrat said he’s against pardoning any January 6 prisoners because it ‘is shamefully [and] utterly outrageous that [President Trump] is considering pardons for these rioters!’

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

As a supporter of President Joe Biden, you’d think Schumer would be fully aware of the new rules set by his fellow Democrat. Thankfully, we have commenters here to bring Chuck up to speed.

As we already mentioned, Schumer hasn’t come out against Biden commuting the death sentences of 37 of the country’s worse rapists and murderers for some reason. Surely, that’s worse than anything any January 6 defendant is accused of.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Schumer’s morals and priorities are clearly out of whack.

These posters explain.

Advertisement

Yep, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to be summarily ignored on pardon issues regarding Trump. Why? Because, they both voted for Biden, who has since pardoned his son, commuted the death sentences of heinous criminals and a whole lot more. Their President has set a new precedent when it comes to pardons. Trump can and will pardon anyone he sees fit, and they’ll rightfully be laughed out of the room if they object.

Tags: CHILD ABUSE CHUCK SCHUMER DEATH PENALTY DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JAIL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Then and Now: A Presidential Election Loser’s Video Journey Starring Kamala Harris
Warren Squire
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night
justmindy
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is Certified ‘Hilarious’
Warren Squire
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement