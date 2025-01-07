Senator Chuck Schumer Didn’t Get Memo Joe Biden Cleared Way for Trump’s January 6 Prisoner Pardons

As a man who clearly is okay with President Joe Biden commuting the death sentences of rapists and child murderers, Senator Chuck Schumer says pardoning January 6 trespassers at the Capitol is a bridge too far! No really! On Monday, the New York Democrat said he’s against pardoning any January 6 prisoners because it ‘is shamefully [and] utterly outrageous that [President Trump] is considering pardons for these rioters!’

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Chuck Schumer just called on Trump NOT to pardon Jan. 6 prisoners:



Schumer calls the idea “shamefully, utterly outrageous.”



On the fourth anniversary of the riots.https://t.co/TdyBbvE0yk — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) January 6, 2025

As a supporter of President Joe Biden, you’d think Schumer would be fully aware of the new rules set by his fellow Democrat. Thankfully, we have commenters here to bring Chuck up to speed.

Nope, new rules Chuck pic.twitter.com/F7W2ZWF92H — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 6, 2025

Joe Biden pardoned his son. Schumer can eat it. — Carlos (@txiokatu) January 6, 2025

Would Chuck like to comment on Hunter's pardon? — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) January 6, 2025

Hunter blanket pardons... Words — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 6, 2025

Biden changed the rules, Chuckie. And you were just fine with it. F*** all the way off. @SenSchumer — Bob A (@ba6116) January 6, 2025

As we already mentioned, Schumer hasn’t come out against Biden commuting the death sentences of 37 of the country’s worse rapists and murderers for some reason. Surely, that’s worse than anything any January 6 defendant is accused of.

Chuck couldn’t be reached for comment on Biden’s political pardons and clemency for serial killers. — SomeGuy (@TidewaterP1) January 6, 2025

I assume he was then asked about the Biden pardons? — JC (@jeff_in_nola) January 6, 2025

What's he call all Joe's pardons of those vicious maniacs--social work? — Joelle Trieste, PhD🍊 (@joelle_trieste) January 6, 2025

“Shamefully, utterly outrageous.” You mean like pardoning federal death row inmates for no given reason? Or how about keeping the border open for the last four years? Shall I keep listing the items? — Broken Clock (@skymac2) January 6, 2025

Biden pardoned literal child murderers on death row. — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) January 6, 2025

Biden pardoned his son and commuted the sentences of the most violent prisoners in the federal judicial system.



I don't want to hear a word from anyone on the left. Not a fucking word. — Whiskey 💜💜 (@RetroWhiskey) January 6, 2025

Schumer’s morals and priorities are clearly out of whack.

These posters explain.

Just a reminder, most of the J6 prisoners are charged with what amounts to trespassing.



Compare that to the people Biden has issued pardons/commutations too: Fraud, gun crimes, tax evasion, drug dealing, ect. — Jason Hatton (@TheGrumpyGitPA) January 6, 2025

Every non-violent J6 prisioner should be pardoned. It is that simple. — icarus192535 (@icarus192535) January 6, 2025

trump made his pardon intentions known well before the election. voters had that information long before they voted. voters had their say — DrainTheSwamp++⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Joe gave Trump the green light to pardon anyone he wants — John Numbers (@JohnENumbers) January 6, 2025

Yep, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to be summarily ignored on pardon issues regarding Trump. Why? Because, they both voted for Biden, who has since pardoned his son, commuted the death sentences of heinous criminals and a whole lot more. Their President has set a new precedent when it comes to pardons. Trump can and will pardon anyone he sees fit, and they’ll rightfully be laughed out of the room if they object.