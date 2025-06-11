Who Wants to Tell 'Em? ABC Affiliate Laments There Are More Troops in LA Than in Iraq and Syria

President Trump's entire 2024 election campaign was built on many issues, but overall, most of them boiled down to just two words: America First.

In November, voters overwhelmingly responded to this message and delivered a resounding victory for Trump.

The legacy media, however, never understood America First, not even a little bit. It's part of the reason that they have completely lost touch with the American people. Because the media still believes in globalism and never once believed in American exceptionalism.

These facts have been highlighted throughout President Trump's immigration and deportation policies, which have been brought into sharp focus this week as the President has ordered the National Guard and the Marines into Los Angeles to quell the violent uprising taking place against ICE and law enforcement. And while Democrats and the media are trying to blame Trump for all of these problems, his approval ratings across America have never been higher.

Maybe no media headline underscores their complete disconnect with the American people -- and their total loss of trust and credibility -- than the one we saw yesterday from the ABC Los Angeles affiliate, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Check it out:

There are more US troops in LA than in Iraq, Syriahttps://t.co/0gYrz9IuyW — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 10, 2025

Umm ... OK. And they think this is a bad thing?

The funny part about this post from ABC7 is that it is not only disconnected from the vibe shift in America, but it is also disconnected from the article it links to. The article is not an op-ed or a commentary piece from a leftist 'journalist,' it is just a series of live updates on the ground in Los Angeles.

And many of those updates only serve to support the fact that the National Guard and Marines had to be sent into the city.

It’s almost like we should be defending our constitutional republic right here at home, rather than trying to hand “democracy” to savages who can’t even comprehend the concept. https://t.co/Dcp2vb9AIb — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 11, 2025

We don't think ABC7 got the memo. We're done with 'nationbuilding.' We're far more interested in nation-saving, namely our own.

And no one believes in that more than the veterans who have served overseas.

I went to Kosovo. Then Iraq. Then Afghanistan.



I fought far from home.



But I’d give every mile back for one minute to feel what it’s like to guard my own people.



Not as a cop. Still a Soldier.



Not to control them. Just to know I’d actually protected them.



Even once. https://t.co/nAFELecncL — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 11, 2025

The warfighters get it. The media does not.

The voters get it, too.

I voted for there to be more US troops in LA than in Iraq or Syria. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) June 11, 2025

Wait. American troops are defending American cities rather than defending random countries in the Middle East? Outrage!



(Also exactly what we voted for) https://t.co/0rm5PLLITH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 11, 2025

Shows you how insane our foreign policy has become where they feel like this is a gotcha



“More troops are defending the US than are standing around waiting to be shot in some random Middle Eastern country”



Yeah guys we know we voted for that https://t.co/TrCiy7IF2l — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 10, 2025

We overwhelmingly voted for it.

It's not rocket surgery.

Which makes it all the more amusing that the media simply cannot comprehend it. It's alien to them.

At least, it is when there is a Republican in the Oval Office. They wouldn't say anything like this if a Democrat president ordered in the National Guard.

Or if the National Guard was sent in to help fight a wildfire.

odd that ABC was not upset about 2700 national guard helping with the malibu fires.



i wonder why they only get upset about keeping the peace and protecting property from humans...



serious question:



if newsom and bass will not defend american citizens from attack by organized… https://t.co/ajVa54Lvxu pic.twitter.com/6pBxbxcHmy — el gato malo (@boriquagato) June 11, 2025

if newsom and bass will not defend american citizens from attack by organized mobs funded by foreign actors, isn't that what the national guard/US military is for?



we're just supposed to sit back and watch another "mostly peaceful" summer of arson and looting?

That's exactly what they want us to do.

And? So? We Americans are finally being protected from Biden’s opened borders. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 11, 2025

And that is clearly a problem for the folks at ABC7. This isn't the first time they have embarrassed themselves about the LA riots.

@ABC7 had their broadcaster saying people are just trying to have fun watching cars burn . This is the local channel for arson & looting advocates . — Nancy (@sooo_nance) June 11, 2025

One of the all-time 'fiery but mostly peaceful' moments.

Good! Time to take back our own territory rather than fight pointless wars in the desert. — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) June 10, 2025

Nature is healing. America First. The enemy is within. The troops are where they should be, not in random countries around the world. https://t.co/vrKzsrGaV1 — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) June 11, 2025

We get it.

You get it.

The American people get it.

The media does not get it. And they never will.

