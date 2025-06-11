Who Wants to Tell 'Em? ABC Affiliate Laments There Are More Troops in LA Than in Iraq and Syria

Sen. John Kennedy Makes It Clear What Kind of an Intervention Rep. Maxine...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on June 11, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump's entire 2024 election campaign was built on many issues, but overall, most of them boiled down to just two words: America First. 

In November, voters overwhelmingly responded to this message and delivered a resounding victory for Trump. 

The legacy media, however, never understood America First, not even a little bit. It's part of the reason that they have completely lost touch with the American people. Because the media still believes in globalism and never once believed in American exceptionalism. 

These facts have been highlighted throughout President Trump's immigration and deportation policies, which have been brought into sharp focus this week as the President has ordered the National Guard and the Marines into Los Angeles to quell the violent uprising taking place against ICE and law enforcement. And while Democrats and the media are trying to blame Trump for all of these problems, his approval ratings across America have never been higher.  

Maybe no media headline underscores their complete disconnect with the American people -- and their total loss of trust and credibility -- than the one we saw yesterday from the ABC Los Angeles affiliate, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Check it out: 

Umm ... OK. And they think this is a bad thing? 

The funny part about this post from ABC7 is that it is not only disconnected from the vibe shift in America, but it is also disconnected from the article it links to. The article is not an op-ed or a commentary piece from a leftist 'journalist,' it is just a series of live updates on the ground in Los Angeles. 

And many of those updates only serve to support the fact that the National Guard and Marines had to be sent into the city. 

We don't think ABC7 got the memo. We're done with 'nationbuilding.' We're far more interested in nation-saving, namely our own. 

And no one believes in that more than the veterans who have served overseas. 

The warfighters get it. The media does not. 

The voters get it, too. 

We overwhelmingly voted for it. 

It's not rocket surgery. 

Which makes it all the more amusing that the media simply cannot comprehend it. It's alien to them. 

At least, it is when there is a Republican in the Oval Office. They wouldn't say anything like this if a Democrat president ordered in the National Guard. 

Or if the National Guard was sent in to help fight a wildfire. 

if newsom and bass will not defend american citizens from attack by organized mobs funded by foreign actors, isn't that what the national guard/US military is for? 

we're just supposed to sit back and watch another "mostly peaceful" summer of arson and looting?

That's exactly what they want us to do. 

And that is clearly a problem for the folks at ABC7. This isn't the first time they have embarrassed themselves about the LA riots. 

One of the all-time 'fiery but mostly peaceful' moments.

We get it. 

You get it. 

The American people get it. 

The media does not get it. And they never will. 

