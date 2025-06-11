Is Something Burning? And We Don't Mean L.A.: The Curious Case of Jarvis and Mace

On the fun side of Twitter/X you'll find a regular back-and-forth between South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace and the mysterious Twitter/X user known as Jarvis.

The exchanges are humorous, sometimes suggestive, and the kind of spectacle that is only made possible by the X platform. Where else can you find a member of Congress cavorting with an anonymous internet user who strongly resembles Edvard Munch?

Here's an example of what we've come to expect from the duo:

Looking amazing queen! — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 24, 2025

I’ll try 🙏 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 24, 2025

The interactions between the witty conservative Jarvis account and the attractive Republican congresswoman have led some to ask if there's something more than social media shenanigans between the two.

When Mace recently appeared on Prime Time with Alex Stein, he attempted to determine the real depth of the relationship between the two.

'There's rumors even … some say that y'all are dating … or want to date … '

Nancy Mace crushed those rumors quickly, but not necessarily Jarvis's dreams.

'I wanna know who's behind Jarvis,' the congresswoman replied. 'I don't know if it's a male or a female. I've even had bets on it being a woman.'

Ouch. (Sorry, Jarvis.)

Jarvis’ miraculous recovery from death only to become a woman is an inspirational tale for the ages. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 11, 2025

Yes, Jarvis apparently died recently … but then returned. We're guessing that was a bit of an exaggeration because we've only heard of that happening once before.

It’s been a hell of a past few weeks I tell you what. https://t.co/72onrLrhiC — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 11, 2025

We'll have to wait to see if this claim holds up better than Jarvis's recent resurrection.

I’ve never been clear on your gender either — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 11, 2025

And the ref takes a point away.

"Insiders" know that you walk the halls on Congress in costume to hide your identity.



Stop pretending.



You're a woman. A big, mean, woman. pic.twitter.com/2BPBSsJiVO — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 11, 2025

Please don't.

This is the kind of content Jarvis incites across Twitter/X, and presumably why his followers have a love/hate relationship with him … or her.

Fine, yes, we think it's hilarious too.

Now I know what Brits feel like before a royal wedding. 🥹🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 11, 2025

Twitter royalty trumps British royalty any day.

It doesn't appear Jarvis could be more pleased with the surreal situation he has created for himself, and as we've come to expect, Mace replied right on cue:

What's next for Nancy and Jarvis?

Well, Stein apparently reached out to Jarvis asking if he had a message for Mace. Jarvis responded:

Alright, maybe you could ask her if she would like to don some paramilitary gear and go to LA with me. We could arrest hippies together. I think it would be really nice and bring the country together.

Congresswoman Mace's reply: '100-percent! I'm all in!'

Well played, Jarvis. Well played.