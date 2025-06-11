Sen. John Kennedy Makes It Clear What Kind of an Intervention Rep. Maxine Waters Desperately Needs

A couple of days ago Rep. Maxine Waters used a familiar Democrat tactic: Trying to convince people that they haven't seen the things they clearly saw with their own eyes. The Dems tried that with Biden and they're also doing it in order to call the L.A. riots "peaceful."

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters is now claiming that there was NO VIOLENCE at the LA riots



They are literally LYING to the faces of the American people. pic.twitter.com/iikxf7iGGc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2025

The Dem tactic of hoping everybody's stupid remains fully in play!

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. John Kennedy has in his own way attempted to stir up an intervention for Rep. Waters. Watch:

Sen. John Kennedy has a message for Maxine Waters: "I mean no disrespect to Congresswoman Waters, but somebody needs to tell her that the voices in her head are not real." 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/CoZsYUZZkU — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 11, 2025

Senator Kennedy also had something to say about the Democrats and media calling the riots "mostly peaceful" and pointing out that it's not happening all over the city:

Sen. Kennedy: "I've listened to so many of my colleagues and members of the media say that these are 'mostly peaceful protests.' Um, that's like saying that Harvey Weinstein is 'mostly a feminist' because he didn't r*pe every woman who came into his office, he only r*ped some of… — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 11, 2025

Kennedy has a line for every occasion.

I love @SenJohnKennedy so much…. Every time he does an interview you know there will be at least one good line. — Jessica (@Jessical918) June 11, 2025

Senator Kennedy is a national treasure. https://t.co/5XsJEyrtlK — Lynn Baber (@Lynn_Baber) June 11, 2025

To everybody except the Democrats and that's fine.