'Worth Framing'! Gavin Newsom Invoking the Founding Fathers Is a MASSIVE Fail
Is Something Burning? And We Don't Mean L.A.: The Curious Case of Jarvis...
COMEDY! Jimmy Kimmel Brings the (Unintentional) Laughs Claiming There Are No Riots in...
Take a Bow, Dems! More Info on the Rioter Who Threw a Fiery...
Greg Gutfeld Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Media Coverage of L.A....
Ex Chief of US Capitol Police Torpedoes Nancy Pelosi's Nat'l Guard Claims About...
A Modest Proposal: The 2028 Olympic Games Should Be Stripped From Los Angeles

Sen. John Kennedy Makes It Clear What Kind of an Intervention Rep. Maxine Waters Desperately Needs

Doug P. | 2:23 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A couple of days ago Rep. Maxine Waters used a familiar Democrat tactic: Trying to convince people that they haven't seen the things they clearly saw with their own eyes. The Dems tried that with Biden and they're also doing it in order to call the L.A. riots "peaceful."

The Dem tactic of hoping everybody's stupid remains fully in play!

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. John Kennedy has in his own way attempted to stir up an intervention for Rep. Waters. Watch: 

Senator Kennedy also had something to say about the Democrats and media calling the riots "mostly peaceful" and pointing out that it's not happening all over the city: 

Kennedy has a line for every occasion. 

To everybody except the Democrats and that's fine.

