Take a Bow, Dems! More Info on the Rioter Who Threw a Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Molotov Cocktail at Cops

Doug P. | 11:14 AM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The media and Democrat efforts to try and convince everybody the "protests" in Los Angeles have been mostly peaceful keep colliding with videos from the scene. But that's not stopping lefties like Rep. Maxine Waters from insisting that things have been peaceful and if there's been any violence it's only because of a couple of bad apples. These are the kinds of people the Dems are trying to protect, and we'll get to the arrest of the molotov cocktail thrower next:

Fox News' Bill Melugin has been one of the too few reporters doing actual journalism about the kinds of people the Democrats are trying to protect and keep on the streets of the U.S. 

Another criminal illegal the Dems have been fighting to keep in the country is a man who has now been arrested on an attempted murder charge after throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers: 

Does Sen. Chris Van Hollen have time to grab a quick margarita with this guy?

DHS confirms to @FoxNews that ICE arrested a previously deported illegal alien from Mexico who they say was caught on video throwing a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the riots in Los Angeles on Saturday. Emiliano Garduno-Galvez will be charged w/ attempted murder. He has prior arrests in Long Beach for DUI and and grand theft in Anaheim.  

DHS statement via @TriciaOhio: “Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who threatened the lives of federal law enforcement officers by attacking them with a Molotov cocktail during the violent riots in Los Angeles. ICE arrested Garduno-Galvez, and he is now being charged with attempted murder. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Los Angeles rioters will not stop us or slow us down. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Another "model citizen" as Biden once called all illegals that he let stream into the country:

CNN: "Fiery but mostly peaceful." 

The Democrats have their narrative, but exceptions do apply. Many, many exceptions. 

And then never elect another Democrat as president. 

