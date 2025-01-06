Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year
Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk
Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Democrats Remember the Five Officers Killed 'Because of January 6'
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be...
VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6...
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitte...
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE...
President Biden Releases 11 Yemeni Terrorists From Gitmo
Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok
ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than...

White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Oh, the jokes write themselves. This particular tweet made this job so easy.

Advertisement

They would probably laugh and then cry.

Oh, calm down, Hunter! 

Pretty sure he has been hiding out there so he couldn't be served any subpoenas.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

2 more weeks!

The sooner, the better.

The snow came to cleanse the Earth of our long national nightmare.

Advertisement

There are plenty of Americans who will volunteer to help, if needed.

President Trump is a known germophobe. They need to get out the bleach and scrub, scrub and scrub some more.

This cushy gig is wrapping up.

Christmas 2025 with a First Family who acknowledges ALL of their grandchildren will be a beautiful sight, indeed! Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Tags: COCAINE HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN SNOW WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused J6 Riots
Brett T.
Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk
Brett T.
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes
Amy Curtis
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be Overthrown
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement