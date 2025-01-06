White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night

Oh, the jokes write themselves. This particular tweet made this job so easy.

A snowy White House. ☃️ pic.twitter.com/k6Yni89KqT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

I wish the Founders were around to witness the comments under a typical message from the White House 🥹🇺🇸 https://t.co/iWYgp14Wb9 — kroot (@dakroot) January 6, 2025

They would probably laugh and then cry.

Oh, calm down, Hunter!

Hunter's living there again? — JWF (@JammieWF) January 6, 2025

Pretty sure he has been hiding out there so he couldn't be served any subpoenas.

Snow in the whitehouse? pic.twitter.com/gwhkwnBzPZ — Kage Strange (@TheStrangeKage) January 7, 2025

And the day, we are welcoming the greatest President in this countries history BACK as the leader of the free world.



It's an AMAZING day indeed!



Good Riddance to Biden and Kamala... the destroyers of the nation. — CR (@ClintonReedy) January 6, 2025

2 more weeks!

America's next Gilded Age begins with an epic snowball fight in the Capitol..... God, this is gonna be glorious!!! #Positivity is the word of the year for 2025. — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) January 6, 2025

Now pack your bags and get out so we can start the sterilization process and have OUR White House blessed to remove all the evil energy created there in the last 4 years. — AunT ULTRAMAGA PATRIOT (@tsquick62) January 6, 2025

The sooner, the better.

January 20th cannot come soon enough! — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) January 6, 2025

First with the cocaine.



Now with the snow.



The end of the Biden Horror Regime is almost over.



How on earth is Trump's team going to get the smell of old man diapers out of that house? — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) January 6, 2025

The snow came to cleanse the Earth of our long national nightmare.

Get them boxes filled! You’re on your way out! — #MAGAMcFelon (@CarpeDiemElon) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

There are plenty of Americans who will volunteer to help, if needed.

Can't go outside?



Perfect time to be packing your bags for moving day. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) January 6, 2025

Ahhhhhhhh the cleansing for President Trump’s return 🙌🏻 — Mbren266 (@mbren266) January 6, 2025

President Trump is a known germophobe. They need to get out the bleach and scrub, scrub and scrub some more.

put the fries in the bag, intern. — Mark (@LasMark) January 6, 2025

This cushy gig is wrapping up.

The outside of the White House looks beautiful. Can't wait for 2 more weeks when the inside will also be beautiful once again! — Elizabeth Clevesy (@Cleversea23) January 6, 2025

Christmas 2025 with a First Family who acknowledges ALL of their grandchildren will be a beautiful sight, indeed! Good riddance to bad rubbish.