Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is Certified ‘Hilarious’

‘We’re ready for your close-up, Mrs. Harris!’

Monday’s certification of the presidential election had to be the low point of Kamala Harris’s career. She had to certify President-Elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election, the very election he trounced her in. Okay, that’s hilarious! You’ve probably already seen video of the historic moment. But, there’s a better video that focuses on Kamala’s and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s faces. Boy, do their close-ups tell a story. Oh, and there’s music, too.

Enjoy! (WATCH)

When you see their facial expressions up close, it’s so much better



Hilatious edit by @houseinhabit pic.twitter.com/VYUpdtpvWe — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 6, 2025

Kamala is clearly upset in the video. You can tell she wants to be a million miles away from that room and definitely not reading those results.

She is P&SSED, and he is elated. He is trying to hold in his absolute joy in the moment, but didn’t hide it well. I love this clip. 💕😀 — Linno (@Linno2022) January 6, 2025

She looks like she is swallowing rancid food while being forced to say it's good — Paul R Kirkpatrick (@Kirkpatric53262) January 7, 2025

You know that was draining that last bit of kindness out of her soul….. 😏 — X-tangot296 (@tangot296) January 6, 2025

Kamala is wondering how she can get out of certifying the results! pic.twitter.com/Ech8jOSFT7 — Steve Carter (@scarteramx) January 6, 2025

We’re pretty sure Kamala downed a few shots before going into Congress. She’s probably drinking tonight, too.

I would love to be a "fly on the wall" tonight

When Kamala is at a bar getting drunk(er) with her group . . .

AND Johnson is celebrating with his group . . .

What do you think will be said?

🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Deborah James (@HillsOutBack) January 6, 2025

She will have a few drinks tonight. MAGA — Tom Hollomon (@mphsdawg1) January 6, 2025

she won’t be in a bar — Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) January 6, 2025

Yep, she’s probably locked in her room right now with a few bottles of booze. Drink up, Kamala!

Mike Johnson is the real star of the video. He looks like a happy, mischievous elf with a devilish grin. How did he keep from laughing out loud?

I was thinking Mike looked awkward sitting up there. But with the close up, I can now see he was just trying not to laugh.



Love it! — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) January 6, 2025

MIke Johnson was having trouble containing his glee !!

I think it was his nice-guy version of a smirk !and Kamala had put away her joy face! . — Liana Silsby (@LianaSilsby) January 6, 2025

Not sure how he held it together instead of bursting out in laughter! — Julie (@MinnNana5) January 6, 2025

Not a popular opinion but I’m going to say it anyway… I have a whole new respect for Mike Johnson — Bazinga13 (@shortbus1313) January 6, 2025

Bookmark this. And whenever you feel a little down, just open it up and watch a few times. — Dana (@AllThatGLMRs) January 6, 2025

Yes, we’ve bookmarked this video. It’ll be a good pick-me-up on a dreary day. Well, for us! Kamala doesn’t want to see this video or the original ever again.