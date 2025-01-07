Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is Certified ‘Hilarious’

‘We’re ready for your close-up, Mrs. Harris!’
Monday’s certification of the presidential election had to be the low point of Kamala Harris’s career. She had to certify President-Elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election, the very election he trounced her in. Okay, that’s hilarious! You’ve probably already seen video of the historic moment. But, there’s a better video that focuses on Kamala’s and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s faces. Boy, do their close-ups tell a story. Oh, and there’s music, too.
Enjoy! (WATCH)
When you see their facial expressions up close, it’s so much better— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 6, 2025
Hilatious edit by @houseinhabit pic.twitter.com/VYUpdtpvWe
Kamala is clearly upset in the video. You can tell she wants to be a million miles away from that room and definitely not reading those results.
See what these commenters have to say.
She is P&SSED, and he is elated. He is trying to hold in his absolute joy in the moment, but didn’t hide it well. I love this clip. 💕😀— Linno (@Linno2022) January 6, 2025
She looks like she is swallowing rancid food while being forced to say it's good— Paul R Kirkpatrick (@Kirkpatric53262) January 7, 2025
You know that was draining that last bit of kindness out of her soul….. 😏— X-tangot296 (@tangot296) January 6, 2025
Kamala is wondering how she can get out of certifying the results! pic.twitter.com/Ech8jOSFT7— Steve Carter (@scarteramx) January 6, 2025
We’re pretty sure Kamala downed a few shots before going into Congress. She’s probably drinking tonight, too.
I would love to be a "fly on the wall" tonight— Deborah James (@HillsOutBack) January 6, 2025
When Kamala is at a bar getting drunk(er) with her group . . .
AND Johnson is celebrating with his group . . .
What do you think will be said?
She will have a few drinks tonight. MAGA— Tom Hollomon (@mphsdawg1) January 6, 2025
she won’t be in a bar— Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) January 6, 2025
Yep, she’s probably locked in her room right now with a few bottles of booze. Drink up, Kamala!
Mike Johnson is the real star of the video. He looks like a happy, mischievous elf with a devilish grin. How did he keep from laughing out loud?
Posters weigh-in.
I was thinking Mike looked awkward sitting up there. But with the close up, I can now see he was just trying not to laugh.— 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) January 6, 2025
Love it!
MIke Johnson was having trouble containing his glee !!— Liana Silsby (@LianaSilsby) January 6, 2025
I think it was his nice-guy version of a smirk !and Kamala had put away her joy face! .
Not sure how he held it together instead of bursting out in laughter!— Julie (@MinnNana5) January 6, 2025
Not a popular opinion but I’m going to say it anyway… I have a whole new respect for Mike Johnson— Bazinga13 (@shortbus1313) January 6, 2025
Bookmark this. And whenever you feel a little down, just open it up and watch a few times.— Dana (@AllThatGLMRs) January 6, 2025
Yes, we’ve bookmarked this video. It’ll be a good pick-me-up on a dreary day. Well, for us! Kamala doesn’t want to see this video or the original ever again.
