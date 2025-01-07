Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is Certified ‘Hilarious’

Sure, Jan! Adam Kinzinger Says He Doesn’t Want a Biden Presidential Pardon Because...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

‘We’re ready for your close-up, Mrs. Harris!’

Monday’s certification of the presidential election had to be the low point of Kamala Harris’s career. She had to certify President-Elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election, the very election he trounced her in. Okay, that’s hilarious!  You’ve probably already seen video of the historic moment. But, there’s a better video that focuses on Kamala’s and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s faces. Boy, do their close-ups tell a story. Oh, and there’s music, too.

Enjoy! (WATCH)

Kamala is clearly upset in the video. You can tell she wants to be a million miles away from that room and definitely not reading those results.

See what these commenters have to say.

We’re pretty sure Kamala downed a few shots before going into Congress. She’s probably drinking tonight, too.

Yep, she’s probably locked in her room right now with a few bottles of booze. Drink up, Kamala!

Mike Johnson is the real star of the video. He looks like a happy, mischievous elf with a devilish grin. How did he keep from laughing out loud?

Posters weigh-in.

Yes, we’ve bookmarked this video. It’ll be a good pick-me-up on a dreary day. Well, for us! Kamala doesn’t want to see this video or the original ever again.

