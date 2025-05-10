DHS Drops Bomb: Congress Members May Face Arrest for 'Body Slamming' ICE Officer

Following the chaotic events at the Delaney Hall Detention Center, DHS hints at further legal action against those involved, including sitting members of Congress.

NEW: DHS suggests Democrat Congress members may soon be arrested following the Newark, New Jersey incident, says there is footage of a representative “body slamming” an ICE officer.



“There will likely be more arrests coming.”



“We have bodycam footage of some of these members of Congress assaulting our ICE enforcement officers, including body slamming a female ICE officer.” pic.twitter.com/5kZ3m9bPqX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2025

Oh, look at that! The same folks who lecture us about "peaceful protests" and "defending democracy" are now potentially facing charges for assaulting federal officers. Guess "body slamming" is the new form of oversight. Can't wait to see how they spin this one—probably blame it on "systemic aggression" or something equally absurd.

Good.



Arrest ANYONE who committed a crime.



This should not be a controversial stance IN THE SLIGHTEST!!!



Why are Democrats standing up for criminals who broke the law?! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 10, 2025

Finally, someone with a backbone! Arresting criminals? What a radical idea! But seriously, why are Democrats suddenly the defense attorneys for lawbreakers? Is it because they can't find enough actual policy wins to campaign on?

Arrest them and expel them! — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 10, 2025

Expel them? Now there's a thought! Maybe then we can get some actual governance instead of taxpayer-funded tantrums. But let's be real, the chances of that happening are about as high as a snowstorm in July.

They should be arrested and expelled from Congress.



It’s that simple. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 10, 2025

If only life were that straightforward in Congress. But no, they'll probably get a sternly worded letter and a pat on the back for "standing up to the man." Meanwhile, the rest of us are left wondering if anyone in D.C. understands the concept of accountability.

So let me get this straight…. a sitting member of Congress assaulted a female ICE officer and the left still wants to lecture us on “violent rhetoric”? This isn’t activism. It’s criminal cosplay with a press pass. — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) May 10, 2025

Criminal cosplay with a press pass? That's one way to put it. The irony is thicker than the fog around their policy positions. And yes, please continue lecturing us on violent rhetoric while your colleagues are out there playing WWE with federal officers. Hypocrisy much?

This has to happen to set an example ASAP!! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) May 10, 2025

Set an example? In Congress? That's like asking a cat to bark. But sure, let's dream big. Maybe this will be the wake-up call they need to stop treating the law like a suggestion box.

The Democrat’s didn’t just visit the ICE facility, they physically assaulted federal officers.



If Republicans had done this, they’d be in jail by now.



Arrest them. Prosecute them. No one is above the law. Not even members of Congress. — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) May 10, 2025

Ah, the double standard dance. If Republicans did this, they'd be branded domestic terrorists faster than you can say "impeachment." But Democrats? Nah, they're just 'passionately engaged in oversight.' Spare us the outrage, folks. The law should apply equally, or what's the point?

Yes please. It is the only way to stop the Democrat's lawlessness and entitlement. And they are not a special class of the privileged who do as they please!

If we the people would be arrested, they should be arrested! — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 10, 2025

'Lawlessness and entitlement'? Sounds about right. It's high time these folks realize they're not above the law just because they have a fancy title. If Joe Schmoe did this, he'd be in cuffs before he could say 'due process.' Time for some equal treatment under the law, don't you think?