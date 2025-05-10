Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
DHS Drops Bomb: Congress Members May Face Arrest for 'Body Slamming' ICE Officer

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Following the chaotic events at the Delaney Hall Detention Center, DHS hints at further legal action against those involved, including sitting members of Congress.

 Oh, look at that! The same folks who lecture us about "peaceful protests" and "defending democracy" are now potentially facing charges for assaulting federal officers. Guess "body slamming" is the new form of oversight. Can't wait to see how they spin this one—probably blame it on "systemic aggression" or something equally absurd.

Finally, someone with a backbone! Arresting criminals? What a radical idea! But seriously, why are Democrats suddenly the defense attorneys for lawbreakers? Is it because they can't find enough actual policy wins to campaign on?

Expel them? Now there's a thought! Maybe then we can get some actual governance instead of taxpayer-funded tantrums. But let's be real, the chances of that happening are about as high as a snowstorm in July.

If only life were that straightforward in Congress. But no, they'll probably get a sternly worded letter and a pat on the back for "standing up to the man." Meanwhile, the rest of us are left wondering if anyone in D.C. understands the concept of accountability.

Criminal cosplay with a press pass? That's one way to put it. The irony is thicker than the fog around their policy positions. And yes, please continue lecturing us on violent rhetoric while your colleagues are out there playing WWE with federal officers. Hypocrisy much?

Set an example? In Congress? That's like asking a cat to bark. But sure, let's dream big. Maybe this will be the wake-up call they need to stop treating the law like a suggestion box.

Ah, the double standard dance. If Republicans did this, they'd be branded domestic terrorists faster than you can say "impeachment." But Democrats? Nah, they're just  'passionately engaged in oversight.' Spare us the outrage, folks. The law should apply equally, or what's the point?

'Lawlessness and entitlement'? Sounds about right. It's high time these folks realize they're not above the law just because they have a fancy title. If Joe Schmoe did this, he'd be in cuffs before he could say  'due process.' Time for some equal treatment under the law, don't you think?

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEPORTATION DHS IMMIGRANT NEW JERSEY

