THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTHLESS Thread

Jonathan Turley put together what we feel is a must-read thread on Biden pardoning his son after of course he promised he would not for years and years and years. Almost as if the Big Guy was a Big Liar all along.

Strangely enough, none of us is all that surprised ...

Turley's thread starts here:

Joe Biden: “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision." Americans may have a more difficult time understanding how a president could repeatedly and adamantly deny that he would issue this pardon when he was running for reelection. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 2, 2024

That's the point Biden, or whoever wrote this for him, failed to realize. Or they did realize it and didn't really want to talk about it.

...It is also notably that, after insisting that these cases were politically motivated, Biden also pardoned for ANY crimes that may have been committed " from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 2, 2024

Was Obama politically targeting Hunter back in 2014?

Or you know, did Hunter actually break the law with Ukraine in 2014.

Hrm.

...That is precisely the type of sweeping immunity grant that the federal judge balked at in the hearing when the earlier sweetheart deal feel apart. The judge asked the prosecutor if he had ever seen such a deal and he admitted that he had not... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 2, 2024

Because it's horse crap.

There's probably a legal term that means basically horse crap but eh ... horse crap works.

...His call to a Chinese businessman hardly speaks to being an innocent hounded by over-zealous prosecutors: “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 2, 2024

Post continues:

Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Biden pardoned THAT. And so much more ... some things we probably don't even know about.

Wow.

So much him being a so-called 'man of character'.

Make no mistake, if we found out Hunter Biden was a serial killer, Joe still would've pardoned him. The Bidens are THAT corrupt. — BongBong (@BongBong) December 2, 2024

We know who the #Biden’s are.

Blackmailing every foreign country they stepped foot in.

Like father like son.

Habitual #liars, #criminals is the #BidenLegacy. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) December 2, 2024

Yup. This pardon didn't exactly make any of the Bidens look innocent.

Just sayin'.

