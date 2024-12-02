Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and...
Politico's Update to 'Biden Says He Won't Pardon Son' Explains Why People Despise...
Catholics for Choice Lives Up to Their Oxymoron of a Name with ABHORRENT...
Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon...
J.K. Rowling Refuses to Back Down and Reveals Details Regarding Threats Made Against...
VIP
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually...
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About...
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+...
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon...
HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter...
'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than...
Maybe His Brain Is Still Frozen: Bernie Sanders Boldly Backs the Left's Boogeyman,...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Video Rewind: A “No One is Above the Law!” Retrospective

THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTHLESS Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Jonathan Turley put together what we feel is a must-read thread on Biden pardoning his son after of course he promised he would not for years and years and years. Almost as if the Big Guy was a Big Liar all along.

Advertisement

Strangely enough, none of us is all that surprised ... 

Turley's thread starts here:

That's the point Biden, or whoever wrote this for him, failed to realize. Or they did realize it and didn't really want to talk about it.

Was Obama politically targeting Hunter back in 2014? 

Or you know, did Hunter actually break the law with Ukraine in 2014.

Hrm.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Because it's horse crap.

There's probably a legal term that means basically horse crap but eh ... horse crap works.

Post continues:

Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Biden pardoned THAT. And so much more ... some things we probably don't even know about.

Wow.

So much him being a so-called 'man of character'.

Advertisement

Yup. This pardon didn't exactly make any of the Bidens look innocent.

Just sayin'.

===========================================================================

Related:

STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon

'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA

HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)

Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE Over Traitor Alexander Vindman and DAMN

And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon
Sam J.
Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon a *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling Refuses to Back Down and Reveals Details Regarding Threats Made Against Her Online
ArtistAngie
Politico's Update to 'Biden Says He Won't Pardon Son' Explains Why People Despise the Media
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement