WoMEN Rule: Politico Proves Once Again Democrats Think Men Make the Best Women

The Left continues to fight for trans rights and trans activists. After the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's military transgender ban can proceed, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave transgender military members until June 6 to separate from service, the Left is pushing back against this restoration of sanity.

In the process, they keep insulting women.

Like Politico, who highlighted a man in their 'Women Rule' newsletter.

Amazing. Politico’s “Women Rule” newsletter is profiling a man. pic.twitter.com/hhN02I3xkm — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 9, 2025

Here's what Politico wrote:

Among those transgender service members is Commander Emily Shilling, who has served in the Navy for almost two decades. A naval aviator with over 60 combat missions under her belt, she is the lead plaintiff suing the administration to overturn the ban. Shilling told Women Rule that it’s her duty not only to follow lawful orders but to challenge those she believes to be unlawful. Trump unveiled the plan in an executive order on inauguration day. The basis for the order, which Trump also enacted during his first term, is the argument that gender dysphoria is incompatible with military service. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes — a Joe Biden appointee — blocked the move on March 18, but the ruling was subsequently paused by a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. A second judge, George W. Bush appointee U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle, also blocked the order 10 days later.

Emily Shilling is a man who didn't come out as trans until 2019. So the notion he's served for 20 years as a woman is false.

But on par for the media.

Fortunately…the SCOTUS said it was legal…I hope “she” enjoys paying for lawyers when it’s been called legal. — thomas J (@rightgay27) May 9, 2025

Remember when the Left said we had to obey the Supreme Court?

Good times.

Yes they do.

In the lefty fantasy world, the best women are men. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) May 10, 2025

But they demand women vote for them, because they care about us.

They do not.

The patriarchy wins again! — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) May 9, 2025

There was a time the Left hated the patriarchy. What changed?

Bingo.

Yup.

Dudes rock at everything, they're even better at being women than women! https://t.co/NVAMAXFzso — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) May 10, 2025

That's what the Left is saying.

These people are so bankrupt. https://t.co/lR01AaC0ZW — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 10, 2025

Morally, ethically, mentally, spiritually bankrupt.

We are literally in a battle for reality with our national media. https://t.co/1yMgGMGkQG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2025

Yes we are. National media think men can become women and expect the rest of us to follow along.

We live in the dumbest of times https://t.co/hFvfmiNqKY — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 10, 2025

Hard to argue with this.

Women are being erased by men. Where are the feminists? https://t.co/Butxghi6cI — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) May 9, 2025

Listen? That sound you hear?

Crickets.

That's where the feminists are.

The best woman for the job is always a man. https://t.co/6w0GkXuXBW — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) May 9, 2025

50 years ago, women fought for equality with men, only to have the Left cede women's rights to delusional men.

Round of applause for Politico and the Democratic Party.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



