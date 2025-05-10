Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
WoMEN Rule: Politico Proves Once Again Democrats Think Men Make the Best Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 10, 2025
Twitter

The Left continues to fight for trans rights and trans activists. After the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's military transgender ban can proceed, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave transgender military members until June 6 to separate from service, the Left is pushing back against this restoration of sanity.

In the process, they keep insulting women.

Like Politico, who highlighted a man in their 'Women Rule' newsletter.

Here's what Politico wrote:

Among those transgender service members is Commander Emily Shilling, who has served in the Navy for almost two decades. A naval aviator with over 60 combat missions under her belt, she is the lead plaintiff suing the administration to overturn the ban. Shilling told Women Rule that it’s her duty not only to follow lawful orders but to challenge those she believes to be unlawful.

Trump unveiled the plan in an executive order on inauguration day. The basis for the order, which Trump also enacted during his first term, is the argument that gender dysphoria is incompatible with military service.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes — a Joe Biden appointee — blocked the move on March 18, but the ruling was subsequently paused by a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. A second judge, George W. Bush appointee U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle, also blocked the order 10 days later.

Emily Shilling is a man who didn't come out as trans until 2019. So the notion he's served for 20 years as a woman is false.

But on par for the media.

Remember when the Left said we had to obey the Supreme Court?

Good times.

Yes they do.

But they demand women vote for them, because they care about us.

They do not.

There was a time the Left hated the patriarchy. What changed?

Bingo.

Yup.

That's what the Left is saying.

Morally, ethically, mentally, spiritually bankrupt.

Yes we are. National media think men can become women and expect the rest of us to follow along.

Hard to argue with this.

Listen? That sound you hear?

Crickets.

That's where the feminists are.

50 years ago, women fought for equality with men, only to have the Left cede women's rights to delusional men.

Round of applause for Politico and the Democratic Party.

