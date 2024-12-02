Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine and China

We'd have to run this by our own legal expert, Aaron Walker, but it sounds like David M. Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, knows what he's talking about. As POLITICO literally reported, Republicans pounced on President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter not just for his tax and gun crimes, but for any possible misdeeds dating all the way back to 2014. Republicans have pounced because Biden and his administration lied over and over that he wasn't going to pardon his son, and that he's been given a blanket pardon all the way back to his time on the board at Burisma.

Friedman says that since Hunter Biden has been pardoned, he can no longer plead the Fifth. So let's get him before Congress.

I’m not sure that Joe Biden has fully considered the ramifications of his pardon of Hunter. The pardon is extremely broad and covers activities while Joe was vice president. This means that Hunter cannot plead the Fifth if asked about his business dealings with Ukraine and China,… — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 2, 2024

… including his Dad’s involvement, because, with his pardon, he has no risk of criminal jeopardy.

True. Bring him before Congress and grill Hunter about the "Big Guy", Ukraine and the like. And, if Hunter were to commit perjury before Congress, he could be prosecuted for perjury because the crime will have occurred post-pardon. — Mark W. Smith/#2A Scholar (@fourboxesdiner) December 2, 2024

Joe Biden pardons himself before leaving office. Bookmark this. — GenX Warfare (@GenX_Warfare) December 2, 2024

He doesn’t need to plead the fifth, he will just lie. They have absolutely no shame. — izzystevens22 (@izzystevens22) December 2, 2024

I suspect @POTUS knows exactly what he just did. He’s pissed he was forced out. — Stink-eye (@thestinkeye) December 2, 2024

If Joe hasn’t thought things through, his legal advisors have. Joe can pardon himself, his brother and the other family members that received money in their bank accounts from foreign sources or he could step down and Harris can pardon them all (and maybe get her $20 Million… — Skylark (@skylark1984) December 2, 2024

… her $20 Million campaign debt paid in the process). Biden has 50 days left in office and he and his family will come out of this unscathed. Count on it.

Hunter could be immediately incarcerated indefinitely at that point. — Karl Noel (@KarlFNoel) December 2, 2024

You’re assuming lying under oath would be an issue for him — PamCal (@PamCal0826) December 2, 2024

His pardon of Hunter is only the beginning. I expect many more, increasingly disturbing, pardons to come before Biden leaves office. I also expect him to pardon himself. — Jennifer Brown (@jebrown9375) December 2, 2024

I reckon the Democrats have thought this through and have plans to cover their butts anyway.



Hunter can always simply "forget" everything, just like Hillary. — Thomas Sayre (@ThomasSayre13) December 2, 2024

Honestly R’s will do nothing. Jim Jordan will write strongly worded letters. — Sarah Good (@catpurrsarenice) December 2, 2024

Biden will definitely pardon himself and his brother before he leaves office. Not that President Trump or Congress would pursue the issue.

***