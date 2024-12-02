Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine and China

Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We'd have to run this by our own legal expert, Aaron Walker, but it sounds like David M. Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, knows what he's talking about. As POLITICO literally reported, Republicans pounced on President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter not just for his tax and gun crimes, but for any possible misdeeds dating all the way back to 2014. Republicans have pounced because Biden and his administration lied over and over that he wasn't going to pardon his son, and that he's been given a blanket pardon all the way back to his time on the board at Burisma.

Friedman says that since Hunter Biden has been pardoned, he can no longer plead the Fifth. So let's get him before Congress.

… including his Dad’s involvement, because, with his pardon,  he has no risk of criminal jeopardy.

Interesting point.

… her $20 Million campaign debt paid in the process). Biden has 50 days left in office and he and his family will come out of this unscathed. Count on it.

No Democrat is ever punished for contempt of Congress. Just look at Hunter.

Biden will definitely pardon himself and his brother before he leaves office. Not that President Trump or Congress would pursue the issue.

***

