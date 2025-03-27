Chad Pergram: Stefanik’s UN Dream Detours as Trump’s Math Saves GOP House

Earlier, we reported the nomination of Elise Stefanik has been pulled because President Trump began to worry about the slim Republican edge in the House. This evening, Chad Pergram dug into the nitty-gritty of the behind the scenes machinations.

Advertisement

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Stefanik’s Withdrawal as UN Ambassador Nominee



The decision by President Trump to withdraw the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as UN Ambassador is about the math…



In so many ways.



Yes. There has been a tight House GOP majority all Congress.… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 27, 2025

Buckle up!

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Stefanik’s Withdrawal as UN Ambassador Nominee The decision by President Trump to withdraw the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as UN Ambassador is about the math… In so many ways. Yes. There has been a tight House GOP majority all Congress. And that was a factor. But not the only one. In November, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he “begged and pleaded” with Mr. Trump not to recruit any more House members for his administration after Mr. Trump drafted National Security Advisor and former Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) former Attorney General nominee and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Stefanik to serve in his administration. It was believed that the Senate was poised in the next week or two to confirm Stefanik as UN Ambassador. She would have resigned from the House immediately. But this would come as the GOP feared losing one if not two of those special elections to succeed Gaetz and Waltz. Plus, if Stefanik resigned, it would take about three months for a special election to hit in upstate New York to fill her seat. And – because of splintering in the New York GOP – there is concern that Republicans could lose that seat in a special election. But Fox is told that the problem wasn’t so much the potential of losing the special election in upstate New York – but when the VACANCY for that seat would come. The House is trying right now pass President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) backed off the idea of advancing the bill before Easter. It frankly will take weeks if not a few more months to pass that bill. Here’s the other problem: Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) just announced this week she is pregnant and due in August. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is now sparring with Johnson over her plan to go over his head and compel the House to allow for remote voting for expectant or new mothers. Luna and the co-sponsor of her resolution, Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), have spoken at length about how tough it is to travel and make votes late in a pregnancy. One source told Fox that Republicans could be worried about losing ANOTHER GOP member if Cammack is unavailable for votes ahead of giving birth – as the House attempts to pass the “big, beautiful bill.” That, of course, presumes that Luna and Pettersen aren’t successful with their initiative to allow for remote voting. Here’s another issue: The President also indicated that Stefanik would return to the House GOP leadership table – although how is unclear. Stefanik previously served as the House Republican Conference Chairwoman. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) now holds that position. Multiple senior House Republican sources told Fox all day before the withdrawal that they weren’t aware of anything going on. “I hope not,” replied one member of the House GOP brain trust when asked about a potential withdrawal. And yet now President Trump is shoehorning Stefanik back into the GOP leadership when House Republican leaders appeared to have no clue that the President was about to yank Stefanik’s nomination. Now, here’s something which will cook your noodle. This is completely hypothetical. But worth exploring. The House is currently comprised of 431 members. There are 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats. There are four vacancies. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) did not take office. Former Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) resigned. Late Reps. Sylvester Turner (D-TX) and Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) died. Let’s just say Republicans – although unlikely – loses the two House special elections in Florida. With Democratic victories, the House would then have 433 members with 218 Republicans and 215 Democrats. Still two vacancies with the deaths of Turner and Grijalva. But if the Senate confirmed Stefanik, and she resigned, the House would be 217 Republicans and 215 Democrats with three vacancies: Stefanik, Turner and Grijalva. However… Had Turner and Grijalva lived, DEMOCRATS would have control of the House at 218-217 under that scenario. And notably, the House has never flipped in the middle of a Congress. This is why last Johnson pleaded last November for Mr. Trump not to poach any other Republicans from the House.

Randy Fine’s razor-thin lead in the race to replace an open Florida House seat has sparked serious concern. A Democratic flip could spell disaster for the GOP. Meanwhile, fellow Florida Rep. Kat Cammack shared the happy news of her pregnancy today. With all House members currently required to vote in person, a bill to allow new mothers to vote remotely is moving through the process—though its fate remains uncertain.

My pregnancy is a blessing - not “a problem.” I am sure @ChadPergram didn’t intend to offend, but this is a very real narrative pregnant women across the country face. Pregnant or not, I am more than capable of doing the job my constituents elected me to do. https://t.co/98TC9TygC3 — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) March 27, 2025

Kat Cammack cheerfully clarified that her pregnancy won’t slow her down one bit—she’s fully committed and more than capable of keeping up with her work!

What the hell Chad, Cammack I’m sure is going to have words for you later. What a gross comment to make about a woman’s pregnancy — JS76 (@lilsal424) March 27, 2025

Kat did indeed have words, but she was gracious, as always.

The recent announcement of Rep Stefanik’s nomination withdrawal surprised me. This explanation clarified it for me—it’s about the numbers. https://t.co/6IYeNiemfD — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

There are many moving parts and Stefanik is being praised as a selfless team player for doing what is best for the party and not just herself.

We’re withdrawing from the UN anyway, if the GOP would not have turned a blind eye to questionable races that flipped blue a week after the election, it would not even be an issue. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) March 27, 2025

This is a great reminder to go vote if you have a special election in your area. It matters!