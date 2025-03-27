President Trump Pulls Nomination of Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador

On Thursday, President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account that he was pulling the nomination of Elise Stefanik to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. There are no scandals or controversies here that would prevent Stefanik from being confirmed — it's just that Trump believes "it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican seat in Congress."

"With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat," Trump said.





This sounds like solid reasoning to us, prioritizing America First over the UN.

Good move. This UN job is worthless anyway and she can make more of an impact in the House. — Gregory Flap Cole (@Flap) March 27, 2025

Sadly, it is true. Stefanik was one of my favorite Trump appointments, but we need to hold onto the House more than anything. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) March 27, 2025

This is a good decision. We need her. — ♥️Jenny♥️ (@Jenn10007) March 27, 2025

I don't believe we will have a requirement for a UN Ambassador in the very near future.



Excellent move. — Chasinnova -Trumpite-0905 (@chasinnova1) March 27, 2025

It was always a risky decision to go ahead initially, I’m pleased Trump has done this. — Chris (@CJB__86) March 27, 2025

Wow...but I get it!! She should now be made Speaker!!!!!! — Angela ✝️🙏🇺🇸 (@arwebst61) March 27, 2025

That's an interesting thought.

That's good news because we have a battle going on in NY21 to grab that seat.



The local GOP is trying to install one of their RINO friends and ignore Anthony Constantino. — DonVito (@Digracer1967) March 27, 2025

This is a great move!

We can’t afford taking this risk now. — Dee Al (@DDAlDNA) March 27, 2025

The Republican majority in the House is way too slim to take chances. It looks like Trump has a lot of support for this move.

