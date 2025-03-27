VIP
Just-Cuffed Ozturk’s American Misadventure: Mucking Things Up Here While Turkey’s Women Be...
'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail...
Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So...
Columbia’s Anti-Semitism Mess: Admin Coddles Bigoted Profs as Trump Threatens Cash Cut
Son of 'Snow White' Producer GOES OFF, Paints Rachel Zegler As the Villain...
Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above...
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS...
Can Mass Deportations Save America?
RFK Jr. Announces Planned Cuts to HHS Bureaucracy and CUE THE LEFTIST MELTDOWNS
VIP
Anti-Trumper Reminiscing About How GREAT It Was When Obama Trashed Romney Doesn't Sit...
The Media's Telling on Themselves With All the Sudden Hyperventilating About WH Accountabi...
Joy Behar Has Selective Memory Loss, Claims Trump Is the Only POTUS to...
Rep. Brandon Gill Wipes the Floor With the CEO of NPR
Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by...

President Trump Pulls Nomination of Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Thursday, President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account that he was pulling the nomination of Elise Stefanik to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. There are no scandals or controversies here that would prevent Stefanik from being confirmed — it's just that Trump believes "it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican seat in Congress."

Advertisement

"With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat," Trump said.

This sounds like solid reasoning to us, prioritizing America First over the UN.

Recommended

'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle Faces $7B Shortfall
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's an interesting thought.

The Republican majority in the House is way too slim to take chances. It looks like Trump has a lot of support for this move.

***

Tags: AMBASSADOR DONALD TRUMP ELISE STEFANIK NOMINATION UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle Faces $7B Shortfall
Amy Curtis
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)
Sam J.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So Many on the Left
Doug P.
Son of 'Snow White' Producer GOES OFF, Paints Rachel Zegler As the Villain Behind Movie's Box Office Bomb
Amy Curtis
Columbia’s Anti-Semitism Mess: Admin Coddles Bigoted Profs as Trump Threatens Cash Cut
justmindy
Just-Cuffed Ozturk’s American Misadventure: Mucking Things Up Here While Turkey’s Women Beg for Backup
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle Faces $7B Shortfall Amy Curtis
Advertisement