'Waiting for YOUR Apology': Riley Gaines Puts Jemele Hill on BLAST After Boxer...
Rashida Tlaib Thought Posting Empty Words About Boulder Attack Would Make Her Look...
LOOK on David Axelrod's Face As Scott Jennings DECIMATES Free-Palestine Movement Is PRICEL...
VIP
My Irony Meter Just Broke: 75th Anniversary Edition of Orwell's 1984 Comes With...
Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020...
Jurassic Lark: Parody AI Video Has Trump Announcing Dinosaurs Will Be Used to...
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Has Two of the Worst Takes in the History of...
On a Roll: Fast-Thinking High School Hurdler Turns Trip into Race-Winning Somersault (WATC...
Toxic Brew: Scott Jennings Says Tim Walz Is a Mixture of Mean-Spiritedness &...
Cringey Crunch: Eric Swalwell Releases Bizarre TACO Video to Capitalize on Lame Dem...
VIP
Dem Jamie Raskin Sees Colorado Terrorist Attack as a Perfect Opportunity to Take...
Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with...
Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum
VIP
Queer Girl Proud of Boy Dominating Girls’ Track and Field

Lone Wolf? Wait. WHAT? You Have to See NBC News' Boulder Terrorist Attack Headline to Believe It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on June 03, 2025
Twitchy

In case you were wondering if it's possible to hate the legacy media enough ... no, it's not.

If you need proof, all you have to do is check out their headline about the Boulder terrorist attack.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's really something.

What?

Lone wolf attacks?

WHAT?!

You know, we got nothin'.

Oof. You never want the frog of shame, but NBC definitely earned it.

Right? This never happens and is not part of a bigger, scarier, more violent movement that has poisoned America for years now.

Nope. Not at all.

And they're rabid AF.

Recommended

Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020 Election, AND Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Indeed, it is.

Yup, they suck.

They are fairly predictable.

Because NBC sucks.

Something like that.

Advertisement

Definitely a take.

And a stupid one at that.

============================================================

Related:

'Waiting for YOUR Apology': Riley Gaines Puts Jemele Hill on BLAST After Boxer Imane Khelif Proved a MAN

Rashida Tlaib Thought Posting Empty Words About Boulder Attack Would Make Her Look Good, She Was WRONG

LOOK on David Axelrod's Face As Scott Jennings DECIMATES Free-Palestine Movement Is PRICELESS (Watch)

DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their Faces out of SHAME (WATCH)

YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT

============================================================

Tags: ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM HAMAS JUDAISM PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020 Election, AND Immigration
Grateful Calvin
LOOK on David Axelrod's Face As Scott Jennings DECIMATES Free-Palestine Movement Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Waiting for YOUR Apology': Riley Gaines Puts Jemele Hill on BLAST After Boxer Imane Khelif Proved a MAN
Sam J.
Rashida Tlaib Thought Posting Empty Words About Boulder Attack Would Make Her Look Good, She Was WRONG
Sam J.
Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’
Brett T.
My Irony Meter Just Broke: 75th Anniversary Edition of Orwell's 1984 Comes With a Trigger Warning
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020 Election, AND Immigration Grateful Calvin
Advertisement