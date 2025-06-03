Lone Wolf? Wait. WHAT? You Have to See NBC News' Boulder Terrorist Attack Headline to Believe It

In case you were wondering if it's possible to hate the legacy media enough ... no, it's not.

If you need proof, all you have to do is check out their headline about the Boulder terrorist attack.

Yeah, it's really something.

Lone wolf attacks on Jewish Americans in Boulder and D.C. highlight the difficulties in securing public spaces. https://t.co/IyAYfjqHv1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 3, 2025

What?

Lone wolf attacks?

WHAT?!

You know, we got nothin'.

Oof. You never want the frog of shame, but NBC definitely earned it.

Just a string of "lone wolf" attacks aimed at the same group using the same rhetoric based on the same ideology. https://t.co/fqSJuXz5zD — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 3, 2025

Right? This never happens and is not part of a bigger, scarier, more violent movement that has poisoned America for years now.

Nope. Not at all.

Those "lone wolves" are a pack. https://t.co/uB3mGTSy9t — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 3, 2025

And they're rabid AF.

There was a time when the OK hand gesture was used to link everyone, from West Point cadets to firemen to high school students, to a single, insidious white supremacy conspiracy.



But we're at "lone wolves" now for back-to-back targeted attacks on Jews. That's ... telling. https://t.co/alLZl957QZ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 3, 2025

Indeed, it is.

Which religion do these "lone wolf attacks" belong to? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2025

I guarantee you that if this was some far right nutjob doing the same at a pro-Hamas protest, you would frame it in a totally different way. You suck. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 3, 2025

Yup, they suck.

They are fairly predictable.

There seem to be a lot of lone wolves howling at the same moon and baying the same “free palestine” song. https://t.co/2Z2kWncVEU — LibertariDan™ (@TheLibertariDan) June 3, 2025

The call for a Global Intifada is not a Lone wolf attack

Why must you all diminish attacks on the Jewish People https://t.co/2mPqJtYobo — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) June 3, 2025

Because NBC sucks.

Every every instance of allegedly right wing violence is part of a trend, every instance of left wing violence is an outlier. https://t.co/gAoLRBv0XE — pierre_bayle1706 (@p_bayle1706) June 3, 2025

Something like that.

“Lone wolf attacks”

Pluralizing lone wolf is perfection. https://t.co/pBBFEjk5Gu — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 3, 2025

Well, this is certainly a take.

Stupid. One might even say intentionally evil, but most definitely a take. https://t.co/JvijIO7SWe — JimmieWrites (@JimmieWrites) June 3, 2025

Definitely a take.

And a stupid one at that.

