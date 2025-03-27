'Tennessee Three' Member Lunges at State Rep. After Heated Gun Control Debate

Tennessee General Assembly House Bill 1392 would have deleted "the exception to the criminal offense of unlawfully carrying a firearm with intent to go armed for persons who lawfully possess a handgun, are in a place where the person is lawfully present, and are at least 21 years old or 18 years old with certain military service."

There was quite a bit of drama in the assembly. While a protester carried a "Covenant Strong" banner (Covenant is the Christian School in Nashville where Audrey Hale shot and killed six people, including three children), State Rep. Justin Pearson lunged at Rep. Andrew Farmer.

Meanwhile in Nashville, State Rep. Justin Pearson (Memphis) lunges at Rep. Andrew Farmer (Sevierville) during a heated debate over gun legislation. Video: WKRN pic.twitter.com/Gh01uRC2az — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) March 26, 2025

News Channel 5 Nashville reports:

HB1392 was up before the Civil Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday morning when Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, brought forth legislation to reinstate gun carry permits. Tennessee is currently a permitless carry state. Pearson brought the bill months after his brother died by suicide. This was his first day back on the hill since his brother's death. The bill ultimately failed to reach the full Civil Justice Committee, but not without an outburst. Pearson said Republican lawmakers had once again failed to take up meaningful gun reform this session. "I know what you're doing and why. But at the end of the day, we have been up here working," Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, said. "We've taken the tough questions and votes. I don't think it's fair of you to lecture this committee on hard work. We've been here doing the hard work." Pearson said that was a personal jab gone too far. Pearson was a member of the Tennessee Three, one of two previously expelled from the legislature for entering the well of the House floor and chanting for gun rights reform in the weeks following The Covenant School shooting. This session, Pearson also brought forth an extreme order of protection bill in HB1391. ERPO laws — or red flag laws — were also proposed by Gov. Bill Lee following the Covenant School shooting nearly two years ago.

We'd forgotten about the Tennessee Three and Pearson's part in it, becoming an overnight celebrity. President Joe Biden even invited the Tennessee Three to the White House to thank them personally.

He proved that two years ago by joining in the insurrection at the Tennessee State House.

