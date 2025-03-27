CNN Panelist Knows Jasmine Crockett, Who’d Never Mock Gov. Abbott
Chad Pergram: Stefanik’s UN Dream Detours as Trump’s Math Saves GOP House
State Sen. Argues Women’s Bodies Are Just As Strong and Fast as Men’s...
KY Senator Berg Goes Full Slap-Happy Karen: Assaults Rep. Defending Girls’ Bathrooms from...
VIP
Media Continues to Sing a (D)iffernt Tune on (D)omestic Terrorism
George Conway Seen With ‘JoJoFromJerz,’ the Infamous JoFundMe Who Insists Biden Smells Lik...
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Doesn't Want to Listen to SOME Voters As Staff...
NPR’s Taxpayer Handout: No Sense in Funding This Partisan, Iran-Parroting, Anti-American S...
Shocker: Judge James Boasberg Assigned to the Signal Lawsuit
Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping
Attorney General Pam Bondi Tells Reporter to Ask About Hillary Clinton and BleachBit
BUSTED: Las Vegas Police Arrest Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Service Center
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Tim Walz Gets BURIED Trying to Celebrate Opening Day on Twitter
It Doesn't Take a Genius to Understand Patty Murray Is LYING About HHS...

'Tennessee Three' Member Lunges at State Rep. After Heated Gun Control Debate

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 27, 2025
meme

Tennessee General Assembly House Bill 1392 would have deleted "the exception to the criminal offense of unlawfully carrying a firearm with intent to go armed for persons who lawfully possess a handgun, are in a place where the person is lawfully present, and are at least 21 years old or 18 years old with certain military service."

Advertisement

There was quite a bit of drama in the assembly. While a protester carried a "Covenant Strong" banner (Covenant is the Christian School in Nashville where Audrey Hale shot and killed six people, including three children), State Rep. Justin Pearson lunged at Rep. Andrew Farmer.

News Channel 5 Nashville reports:

HB1392 was up before the Civil Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday morning when Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, brought forth legislation to reinstate gun carry permits. Tennessee is currently a permitless carry state.

Pearson brought the bill months after his brother died by suicide. This was his first day back on the hill since his brother's death. The bill ultimately failed to reach the full Civil Justice Committee, but not without an outburst. Pearson said Republican lawmakers had once again failed to take up meaningful gun reform this session.

"I know what you're doing and why. But at the end of the day, we have been up here working," Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, said. "We've taken the tough questions and votes. I don't think it's fair of you to lecture this committee on hard work. We've been here doing the hard work."

Pearson said that was a personal jab gone too far. Pearson was a member of the Tennessee Three, one of two previously expelled from the legislature for entering the well of the House floor and chanting for gun rights reform in the weeks following The Covenant School shooting. This session, Pearson also brought forth an extreme order of protection bill in HB1391. ERPO laws — or red flag laws — were also proposed by Gov. Bill Lee following the Covenant School shooting nearly two years ago.

Recommended

KY Senator Berg Goes Full Slap-Happy Karen: Assaults Rep. Defending Girls’ Bathrooms from Trans Chaos
justmindy
Advertisement

We'd forgotten about the Tennessee Three and Pearson's part in it, becoming an overnight celebrity. President Joe Biden even invited the Tennessee Three to the White House to thank them personally.

He proved that two years ago by joining in the insurrection at the Tennessee State House.

***

Tags: GUN CONTROL TENNESSEE VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KY Senator Berg Goes Full Slap-Happy Karen: Assaults Rep. Defending Girls’ Bathrooms from Trans Chaos
justmindy
CNN Panelist Knows Jasmine Crockett, Who’d Never Mock Gov. Abbott
Brett T.
Chad Pergram: Stefanik’s UN Dream Detours as Trump’s Math Saves GOP House
justmindy
State Sen. Argues Women’s Bodies Are Just As Strong and Fast as Men’s Bodies
Brett T.
Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping
justmindy
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Tim Walz Gets BURIED Trying to Celebrate Opening Day on Twitter
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KY Senator Berg Goes Full Slap-Happy Karen: Assaults Rep. Defending Girls’ Bathrooms from Trans Chaos justmindy
Advertisement