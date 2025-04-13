From Swigs to Swings: Ex-Marketing Exec Who Put a Bud Light in Dylan Mulvaney's Hand Tees Up at LIV Golf

Former Bud Light marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid almost caused the brewer to go bust by putting a beer can in transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s hand. Could she be teeing up a similar disaster for another company? She’s been hired by LIV Golf. So far, so good - she's been there since September.

GO WOKE, GO BROKE? Alissa Heinerscheid's decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney cost Anheuser-Busch $5 billion in market cap and caused Bud Light sales to plummet 23%. LIV Golf doesn't seem to care as it's giving Alissa second chance. pic.twitter.com/miz9sgDO3i — @amuse (@amuse) April 13, 2025

GO WOKE, GO BROKE: LIV Golf hires Bud Light’s woke ex-marketing exec Alissa Heinerscheid after transgender marketing campaign cratered brand.https://t.co/O6OeO2q2yu — @amuse (@amuse) April 14, 2025

Only in this FKN mental world can u make the worse marketing scandal and loss of billions only to get hired immediately. — communists are a threat. PhD MS (@anticommie71) April 14, 2025

We’re still shaking our heads over this hiring decision.

Some posters say maybe she learned her lesson and deserves a second chance.

If she learned a hard lesson, then go for it.



But I very seriously doubt that she did. — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) April 13, 2025

Folks, maybe Alissa learnt her lesson.

People change, especially when faced with huge backlash.

Cut her some slack. — LionIron (@lioniron007) April 14, 2025

Let’s be realistic - she learned nothing.

It’s inexplicable that she’s been hired but posters say leftists tend to fail upwards and be rewarded for their boneheaded decisions.

After losing billions for Budweiser, I thought Alissa Heinerscheid was basically unemployable. I was wrong. Like many leftists, they tend to fail upwards. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) April 13, 2025

How do the biggest losers get hired over and over again? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 13, 2025

This is called Failing Up. A hallmark of her type. — FAFO Dan (@FAFODan) April 14, 2025

They'll find out soon enough. Alissa Heinerscheid should've been treated as radioactive waste after tanking bud. — Benjamin Kimbrell (@BenKimbrell64) April 13, 2025

Some wonder if Dylan Mulvaney will be getting a call.

Do you think she will try to get Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson? Or maybe to drive the beer cart... — WhiskyNoPeat (@Whiskynopeat) April 14, 2025

Let’s put Dylan’s face on golf balls!! — 🇺🇸🧂UltraSaltyDomer1776🧂🇺🇸 (@USAlty76) April 14, 2025

Could we be weeks or months away from Dylan Mulvaney wearing an LPGA skirt and prancing on the green for LIV Golf? It wouldn't surprise us.