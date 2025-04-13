‘I Love You!’ Dem Cory Booker Embraces Transgenderism While Kissing Presidential Hopes Goo...
From Swigs to Swings: Ex-Marketing Exec Who Put a Bud Light in Dylan Mulvaney's Hand Tees Up at LIV Golf

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on April 13, 2025
TikTok

Former Bud Light marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid almost caused the brewer to go bust by putting a beer can in transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s hand. Could she be teeing up a similar disaster for another company? She’s been hired by LIV Golf. So far, so good - she's been there since September.

Here’s more. (READ)

We’re still shaking our heads over this hiring decision.

Some posters say maybe she learned her lesson and deserves a second chance.

Let’s be realistic - she learned nothing.

It’s inexplicable that she’s been hired but posters say leftists tend to fail upwards and be rewarded for their boneheaded decisions. 

Some wonder if Dylan Mulvaney will be getting a call.

Could we be weeks or months away from Dylan Mulvaney wearing an LPGA skirt and prancing on the green for LIV Golf? It wouldn't surprise us.

