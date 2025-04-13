British PM Starmer Continues His Assault on Western Culture by Making Downing Street...
What Evidence? Cory Booker Plays the 'Orange Man Bad' Card to Justify Hearings on Trump Tariff 'Profits'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on April 13, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Democrats are so desperate to nail President Donald Trump on anything, there are no lies they won't tell nor humiliation they won't endure if they think it'll take down the Trump administration.

Perhaps this is why they're sitting at a 21% approval rating. They're not offering a different vision or policies, just a lot of screaming about the BAD ORANGE MAN.

Cory Booker went on 'Meet the Press' today to talk about Trump's tariff announcements and the Left's accusations of 'insider trading.'

When Kristen Welker asked Booker if he had any evidence (a rare moment of journalism), watch what Booker said:

'Evidence? We don't need no stinking evidence!'

They started the impeachment talk almost as soon as he was inaugurated.

Lying Liars Who LIE: Dartmouth Professor Hides REAL Reason ICE Arrested Russian Harvard Lab Worker
Amy Curtis
Al Green needs to be expelled from Congress.

And this is a big, nothing burger.

YUP.

Temu Obama is consistently wrong, yes.

A full-blown three-ring circus.

His knowledge is as deep as a splash pad.

Nah. Not that smoke.

That's (D)ifferent.

Probably. The Dems have no leader and no frontrunner right now.

Nailed it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
