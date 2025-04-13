What Evidence? Cory Booker Plays the 'Orange Man Bad' Card to Justify Hearings on Trump Tariff 'Profits'

Democrats are so desperate to nail President Donald Trump on anything, there are no lies they won't tell nor humiliation they won't endure if they think it'll take down the Trump administration.
Perhaps this is why they're sitting at a 21% approval rating. They're not offering a different vision or policies, just a lot of screaming about the BAD ORANGE MAN.
Cory Booker went on 'Meet the Press' today to talk about Trump's tariff announcements and the Left's accusations of 'insider trading.'
When Kristen Welker asked Booker if he had any evidence (a rare moment of journalism), watch what Booker said:
Welker: Do you have any real evidence that anyone in the admin profited from the tariff announcements or is this a fishing expedition?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 13, 2025
Booker: Trump bad.
Welker: Ok, but what about the evidence?
Booker: Well, there's “smoke" and that demands congressional hearings. pic.twitter.com/HGyLRfJGl1
'Evidence? We don't need no stinking evidence!'
This is exciting— Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) April 13, 2025
We might already start hearing the word impeachment this early.
They started the impeachment talk almost as soon as he was inaugurated.
Already happening. https://t.co/diRofSCfE9— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 13, 2025
Spoiler: There won't be congressional hearings about nothing.— JWF (@JammieWF) April 13, 2025
And this is a big, nothing burger.
It’s clearly a fabricated narrative to capture headlines.— often uncommon 🏴☠️ (@oftenuncommon) April 13, 2025
YUP.
Pelosi gets rich for 50 straight years: crickets.— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) April 13, 2025
Zero evidence of anything by Trump: we must investigate!
Temu Obama is nothing if not consistent.
Temu Obama is consistently wrong, yes.
It’s wild how “smoke” is suddenly enough for hearings… unless it’s Hunter’s laptop, Biden’s shell companies, or Epstein’s client list.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 13, 2025
Then it’s “move along, nothing to see here.”
Total clown show.
A full-blown three-ring circus.
Booker is literally “ORANGE MAN BAD” and that’s it.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 13, 2025
His knowledge isn’t much deeper than that. https://t.co/useAAngNwF
His knowledge is as deep as a splash pad.
What about all the “smoke” that covered up the fact that Biden was mentally impaired for over four years? Did not one Democrat think that there should have been an investigation? Nope. https://t.co/X1Si9ZHkVG— Chadwell (@jechadwell) April 13, 2025
Nah. Not that smoke.
That's (D)ifferent.
What's with Booker being heavily in the Left's media spotlight lately. Is he going to run for presidency in 2028? https://t.co/Pe721Pph77— Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) April 13, 2025
Probably. The Dems have no leader and no frontrunner right now.
Do you have any evidence?@CoryBooker & entire Democratic Party— JadedTarten (@JadedTarten) April 13, 2025
1st-DJT is the President. That should be enough
2nd-he has filled his admin with loyalists!
3rd-We have been rubbing those 2 sticks together & pretty sure we see smoke. So yeah, we have evidence based on that https://t.co/TN1Jy28b0R
Nailed it.
