What Evidence? Cory Booker Plays the 'Orange Man Bad' Card to Justify Hearings on Trump Tariff 'Profits'

Democrats are so desperate to nail President Donald Trump on anything, there are no lies they won't tell nor humiliation they won't endure if they think it'll take down the Trump administration.

Perhaps this is why they're sitting at a 21% approval rating. They're not offering a different vision or policies, just a lot of screaming about the BAD ORANGE MAN.

Cory Booker went on 'Meet the Press' today to talk about Trump's tariff announcements and the Left's accusations of 'insider trading.'

When Kristen Welker asked Booker if he had any evidence (a rare moment of journalism), watch what Booker said:

Welker: Do you have any real evidence that anyone in the admin profited from the tariff announcements or is this a fishing expedition?



Booker: Trump bad.



Welker: Ok, but what about the evidence?



Booker: Well, there's “smoke" and that demands congressional hearings. pic.twitter.com/HGyLRfJGl1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 13, 2025

'Evidence? We don't need no stinking evidence!'

This is exciting

We might already start hearing the word impeachment this early. — Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) April 13, 2025

They started the impeachment talk almost as soon as he was inaugurated.

Al Green needs to be expelled from Congress.

Spoiler: There won't be congressional hearings about nothing. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 13, 2025

And this is a big, nothing burger.

It’s clearly a fabricated narrative to capture headlines. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) April 13, 2025

YUP.

Pelosi gets rich for 50 straight years: crickets.



Zero evidence of anything by Trump: we must investigate!



Temu Obama is nothing if not consistent. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) April 13, 2025

Temu Obama is consistently wrong, yes.

It’s wild how “smoke” is suddenly enough for hearings… unless it’s Hunter’s laptop, Biden’s shell companies, or Epstein’s client list.



Then it’s “move along, nothing to see here.”



Total clown show. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 13, 2025

A full-blown three-ring circus.

Booker is literally “ORANGE MAN BAD” and that’s it.



His knowledge isn’t much deeper than that. https://t.co/useAAngNwF — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 13, 2025

His knowledge is as deep as a splash pad.

What about all the “smoke” that covered up the fact that Biden was mentally impaired for over four years? Did not one Democrat think that there should have been an investigation? Nope. https://t.co/X1Si9ZHkVG — Chadwell (@jechadwell) April 13, 2025

Nah. Not that smoke.

That's (D)ifferent.

What's with Booker being heavily in the Left's media spotlight lately. Is he going to run for presidency in 2028? https://t.co/Pe721Pph77 — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) April 13, 2025

Probably. The Dems have no leader and no frontrunner right now.

Do you have any evidence?@CoryBooker & entire Democratic Party



1st-DJT is the President. That should be enough



2nd-he has filled his admin with loyalists!



3rd-We have been rubbing those 2 sticks together & pretty sure we see smoke. So yeah, we have evidence based on that https://t.co/TN1Jy28b0R — JadedTarten (@JadedTarten) April 13, 2025

Nailed it.