‘I Love You!’ Dem Cory Booker Embraces Transgenderism While Kissing Presidential Hopes Goodbye (WATCH)

Democrat Senator Cory Booker released a cringe video on Sunday where he doubled down on elevating men who pretend to be women over actual women. This literal embrace of transgenderism (see video) means Booker is all for males in female sports and men in women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

Here’s an excerpt from Booker. (READ)

I want to be incredibly clear…if we don’t take a stand to protect our LGBTQIA+ community…those who are trying to dismantle the very heart of this country will not stop. Their targets are vulnerable community after vulnerable community… well we are not vulnerable when we all stand together; when we stand for each other. This is the strength they underestimate. This is the strength that will enable us to persevere and overcome.

Here’s the full cringe video. (WATCH)

I want to be incredibly clear…if we don’t take a stand to protect our LGBTQIA+ community…those who are trying to dismantle the very heart of this country will not stop. Their targets are vulnerable community after vulnerable community… well we are not vulnerable when we all… pic.twitter.com/fVmLgaRr2t — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) April 13, 2025

The ONLY way for democrats to win in 2028 or ever again is to reject this exact video. Alas — Phil (@RealPhillyP) April 13, 2025

This is an 85-15 issue in this country and you’re choosing the 15%. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) April 13, 2025

This is just one of many unpopular hills the Democrat Party has chosen to die on.

Posters were quick to point out that the man dressed as a woman was suffering from delusions.

This is a man with a mental illness and should be receiving care from mental health professionals. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) April 13, 2025

So true. I can tolerate their mental illness but men playing in women sports and using women locker rooms is a bridge too far. — Philip E. Helsel (@phelsel) April 13, 2025

No men in women's sports. And every Dem forcing girls or women to undress in front of boys or men should be prosecuted for accessory to sexual assault and whatever other charges are available in the relevant jurisdiction, and should be placed on the sex offender registry. — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) April 13, 2025

Let me be incredibly clear: This lie will no longer be shoved down our throats. We are done w men in women's spaces, we are done w men in women's sports, we are done w rapists in women's prisons. We are done with the demand that we teach our children to lie. NO MORE. — SwallowThePill KPSS 🟥🎗️ (@pill_swallow) April 13, 2025

Trump’s election victory shows that most are tired of being forced to lie to themselves and others because of transgender demands and feelings.

Commenters say there is a clear distinction between homosexuals and transgender individuals.

Delusional, not vulnerable.



LGB no problem,



TQIA+XYZ - Delusional. — BrunoMan (@FamilyMarden) April 13, 2025

I'm a gay guy and I RESENT THE F you lumping me with these mentally ill political pawns. — Vince P 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🏳️‍🌈 (but not braindead) (@VinceP1974Chi) April 14, 2025

You think trans people are the heart of this country? No wonder Democrats can’t win an election. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 13, 2025

Oh my goodness. You sunk any aspirations of President. — Hellobuster (@timbankit) April 13, 2025

Some political commentators have speculated that Cory Booker has presidential aspirations for 2028. He can keep hugging men in dresses but by doing so he can kiss his chances of being president goodbye.