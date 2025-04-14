From Swigs to Swings: Ex-Marketing Exec Who Put a Bud Light in Dylan...
‘I Love You!’ Dem Cory Booker Embraces Transgenderism While Kissing Presidential Hopes Goodbye (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Democrat Senator Cory Booker released a cringe video on Sunday where he doubled down on elevating men who pretend to be women over actual women. This literal embrace of transgenderism (see video) means Booker is all for males in female sports and men in women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

Here’s an excerpt from Booker. (READ)

I want to be incredibly clear…if we don’t take a stand to protect our LGBTQIA+ community…those who are trying to dismantle the very heart of this country will not stop. 

Their targets are vulnerable community after vulnerable community… well we are not vulnerable when we all stand together; when we stand for each other. 

This is the strength they underestimate. This is the strength that will enable us to persevere and overcome.

Here’s the full cringe video. (WATCH)

This is just one of many unpopular hills the Democrat Party has chosen to die on.

Posters were quick to point out that the man dressed as a woman was suffering from delusions.

Trump’s election victory shows that most are tired of being forced to lie to themselves and others because of transgender demands and feelings.

Commenters say there is a clear distinction between homosexuals and transgender individuals.

Some political commentators have speculated that Cory Booker has presidential aspirations for 2028. He can keep hugging men in dresses but by doing so he can kiss his chances of being president goodbye.

