State Sen. Argues Women’s Bodies Are Just As Strong and Fast as Men’s Bodies

Pennsylvania State Sen. Lindsey Williams says she was a three-sport athlete in high school, but never mentions having to change in front of or shower with a male teammate. Williams opposes the Stave Women's Sports Act. We question her approach to science, however. Williams claims that female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies.

We suppose she got her information from Scientific American, which claims that "inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports."

Dan Barkowiak is the chief strategy officer of the Pennsylvania Family Council:

Today, PA State Senator Lindsey Williams (D-Pittsburgh), in prepared remarks ahead of the committee vote on the Save Women's Sports Act (Senate Bill 9), in effect called for the eradication of separate sports for boys and girls.



"Female bodies are just as strong and fast and… pic.twitter.com/EzKR5a8pHT — Dan Bartkowiak (@DanBartkowiak) March 26, 2025

… capable as male bodies." These types of claims are simply rooted in political-driven fantasy. Why do we have girls sports to begin with? Why is there Title IX? As the bill co-sponsor @SenatorKristin stated to the committee, "Women before us successfully fought for equality with educational and athletic opportunity. In Title IX, it was a promise to our daughters and our granddaughters. And SB9 keeps that promise." The #SaveWomensSports Act #SB9 passed out of committee 7-4. All Republicans voted yes to protect girls. All Democrats voted against it. Thank you to Senator Phillips-Hill and @SenatorJWard for your testimony and @SenatorKeefer @SenMastriano @rothman_greg, @SenatorArgall @SenatorJColeman @SenatorKimWard and Education Committee Chair Senator Culver for voting in favor of protecting girls and for saving women's sports.

No matter how many scientific journals claim otherwise, female bodies are not just as strong and fast as male bodies. What kind of argument is that for male bodies to invade women's locker rooms?

She’s welcome to box with a man in the ring to confirm hit strength — Brian (@oi8achevy) March 27, 2025

I’m a 73 yo couch potato 5’6” 175 lb male. The extent of my exercise program is playing maybe 10-15 rounds of golf per year. I’ll challengeSenator Lindsey one-on-one in any strength or speed contest she wants to name that can be officiated in public. She’s much younger than me… — Silence (@Silence57637426) March 27, 2025

"… so should win handily. Bring it on!"

I’d love to see her outcompete any man in any sport. 😄 — Mama 🐻 Jess - Romans 1:16 🏵️ (@lizzyscardinal) March 27, 2025

Maybe 160 athletes are transgender? So why are we letting them destroy women's sports? Let them play with the men.

So out of the tiny percent of trans athletes, do they not have a completely outsized effect on state records in their respective sports? This tiny little group seems to completely DOMINATE EVERY SPORT. Weird isn't it? — Brian (@HellenicStCat) March 27, 2025

The NCAA nominated trans swimmer Lia Thomas for Female Athlete of the Year.

That 0.02 % can get 80% of the medals. — MijnNaamIsHaas (@Ilikeanonymity2) March 27, 2025

Protecting women and girls has always been the job of men. At this point it needs to be the job of everyone. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) March 27, 2025

Its amazing these same people told us to "trust the science" just a few years ago but they are going out of their way to ignore that males bones and muscle fibers are more dense.



Males also have vastly superior upper body strength. — Even Losers Get Lucky (@BobAbercrombie3) March 26, 2025

She has pronouns in her bio. That's all I need to know about her to know I should dismiss her opinion. I would like to see her run the 100 yard dash against a man though, that would be funny. — Gwenn (@gwenn_nnewg) March 27, 2025

I want to see a charity boxing match between her and a man. — Sarcastic Sage (@HockeyMark1967) March 27, 2025

Who buys into this fantasy? In 2022, NBC News reported that there was "little scientific evidence" that biological males have an advantage in women's sports. That's probably because there's little study of it because it's so obvious to everyone that biological males have an advantage.

