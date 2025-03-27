State Sen. Argues Women’s Bodies Are Just As Strong and Fast as Men’s Bodies

CNN Panelist Knows Jasmine Crockett, Who’d Never Mock Gov. Abbott
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 27, 2025
Meme

Pennsylvania State Sen. Lindsey Williams says she was a three-sport athlete in high school, but never mentions having to change in front of or shower with a male teammate. Williams opposes the Stave Women's Sports Act. We question her approach to science, however. Williams claims that female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies. 

We suppose she got her information from Scientific American, which claims that "inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports."

Dan Barkowiak is the chief strategy officer of the Pennsylvania Family Council:

… capable as male bodies."

These types of claims are simply rooted in political-driven fantasy. Why do we have girls sports to begin with? Why is there Title IX? 

As the bill co-sponsor @SenatorKristin stated to the committee, "Women before us successfully fought for equality with educational and athletic opportunity. In Title IX, it was a promise to our daughters and our granddaughters. And SB9 keeps that promise."

The #SaveWomensSports Act #SB9 passed out of committee 7-4. All Republicans voted yes to protect girls. All Democrats voted against it.

Thank you to Senator Phillips-Hill and @SenatorJWard  for your testimony and @SenatorKeefer @SenMastriano @rothman_greg, @SenatorArgall @SenatorJColeman @SenatorKimWard and Education Committee Chair Senator Culver for voting in favor of protecting girls and for saving women's sports.

No matter how many scientific journals claim otherwise, female bodies are not just as strong and fast as male bodies. What kind of argument is that for male bodies to invade women's locker rooms?

"… so should win handily.  Bring it on!"

Maybe 160 athletes are transgender? So why are we letting them destroy women's sports? Let them play with the men.

The NCAA nominated trans swimmer Lia Thomas for Female Athlete of the Year.

Who buys into this fantasy? In 2022, NBC News reported that there was "little scientific evidence" that biological males have an advantage in women's sports. That's probably because there's little study of it because it's so obvious to everyone that biological males have an advantage.

