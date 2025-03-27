CNN Panelist Knows Jasmine Crockett, Who’d Never Mock Gov. Abbott

Chad Pergram: Stefanik’s UN Dream Detours as Trump’s Math Saves GOP House
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported the other day, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democratic Party, told the Human Rights Campaign that "we out in these hot ass streets with the hot wheels governor who a hot ass mess." That certainly sounded like she was mocking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who's confined to a wheelchair. Crockett posted later in a non-apology that she was thinking about the "planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable." Plane wheels? And why is transferring illegal immigrants into communities led by black mayors "deliberately stoking tension and fear"? President Biden assured us that illegal immigrants are "model citizens" who "built this country."

Crockett, guarded by a Capitol Police officer, was unrepentant when cornered by a reporter about the "hot wheels" remark.

CNN's panel brought up Crockett's speech, and not surprisingly, Scott Jennings had the most reasonable take.

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison, plucked from the Harris-Walz campaign, decided to respond by blaming President Donald Trump. No, the D in DEI doesn't stand for disabled, moron. She insisted that she knows Crockett and knows she'd never mock someone with a disability. Except she did.

… an excuse for Crockett to say whatever she wants. Crockett and the rest of the Democrats, it seems, have decided to all adopt a persona of being rude and obscene. Let's see how Operation "Let Them Speak" pans out.

