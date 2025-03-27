CNN Panelist Knows Jasmine Crockett, Who’d Never Mock Gov. Abbott

As Twitchy reported the other day, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democratic Party, told the Human Rights Campaign that "we out in these hot ass streets with the hot wheels governor who a hot ass mess." That certainly sounded like she was mocking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who's confined to a wheelchair. Crockett posted later in a non-apology that she was thinking about the "planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable." Plane wheels? And why is transferring illegal immigrants into communities led by black mayors "deliberately stoking tension and fear"? President Biden assured us that illegal immigrants are "model citizens" who "built this country."

Crockett, guarded by a Capitol Police officer, was unrepentant when cornered by a reporter about the "hot wheels" remark.

CNN's panel brought up Crockett's speech, and not surprisingly, Scott Jennings had the most reasonable take.

Jasmine Crockett will learn no lessons from the “Hot Wheels” episode because the Left’s angry mobs eat this stuff up. Trust me: the unquestioned head of the Democratic Party thinks is a winning vector. pic.twitter.com/egtZIbPyDV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 26, 2025

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison, plucked from the Harris-Walz campaign, decided to respond by blaming President Donald Trump. No, the D in DEI doesn't stand for disabled, moron. She insisted that she knows Crockett and knows she'd never mock someone with a disability. Except she did.

Ashley Allison defends Rep Crockett after she called Texas Gov Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels" during a during a Human Rights Campaign dinner in LA.



"She said that's not what she was doing and I know Jasmine"



Allison isn't capable of hiding her personal bias for 60 minutes a night. pic.twitter.com/KgyRHsc1Or — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 26, 2025

We heard what we heard. — dianna morgan (@diannamorg78815) March 27, 2025

The line-up of the usual suspects to defend this despicable statement is forming to the left as expected. — Don Carpenter (@DonCarpenter14) March 26, 2025

Always, plausible deniability. Never taking responsibility, never being held accountable. — Ariel (@ArielBos1) March 26, 2025

Ashley had no explanation of why she was doing it. — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) March 26, 2025

Amazing how this woman was allowed to talk uninterrupted for a minute straight. She tried to muddy the water with allegations of someone else doing bad things and defends Crockett by saying that “I know Jasmine and she wouldn’t mean that”… — Mike LastName 🇺🇸 (@MikeLastNa45096) March 27, 2025

One lies and the other swears to it. — Run_CNC (@DennisWSmith123) March 26, 2025

Her disability is: — Courtney (@cosams18) March 26, 2025

… an excuse for Crockett to say whatever she wants. Crockett and the rest of the Democrats, it seems, have decided to all adopt a persona of being rude and obscene. Let's see how Operation "Let Them Speak" pans out.

