KY Senator Berg Goes Full Slap-Happy Karen: Assaults Rep. Defending Girls’ Bathrooms from Trans Chaos

Earlier today, we told you about the crazy events at the Tennessee legislature. Over in Kentucky, things were also pretty wild. It all started when a hero Kentucky state representative stopped a man from using the ladies restroom.

Very thankful for KSP and @realBillWesley for keeping women and girls safe today!



A man pretending to be a woman tried to gain access to the girl’s bathroom at the Capitol today. KSP stopped him, but @realBillWesley confronted him. This is important. Young girls come to the… pic.twitter.com/lRVCpEw0lb — TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) March 27, 2025

Glad there are still brave men willing to protect women in the world. Well, a far left Democratic state senator got her knickers in a bunch and marched right up to Wesley. By this time, Wesley was involved in a hearing.

🚨 A Kentucky Senator just accosted and SLAPPED @realBillWesley for standing up for girls and women after a MAN pretending to be a woman tried to use the girl’s bathroom in the KY Capitol!



Senator Karen Berg, who referred to pedophiles as “minor-attracted persons” in a senate… https://t.co/nuR3l2MOxe pic.twitter.com/c6CRzhQ7Lg — TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) March 27, 2025

This woman is lucky Wesley is a gentleman. Not all men will allow you to lay hands on them and keep their cool.

A far left democrat senator slapped me after I kept a man pretending to be a woman out of the girl’s bathroom in the Kentucky Capitol.



I will always protect women and girls from insanity, and will never yield to threats and violence of the far Left, including from Karen Berg!! pic.twitter.com/GrDPBgmvi3 — Bill Wesley (@realBillWesley) March 28, 2025

All the Left knows is violence and threats. Of course, she caught Wesley off guard before accosting him. What a coward!

I'm not shocked considering @karenforky refers to pedophiles as "maps" or "minor attracted persons"....



This is why democrats keep losing. Totally unacceptable behavior and embarrassing representation of KY. https://t.co/9PXlpl2ucG pic.twitter.com/S20N2uWC83 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 28, 2025

What a sick woman!

Senator Karen Berg has consistently let Kentucky down with actions and statements that defy common sense. She’s referred to pedophiles as “minor-attracted persons,” a troubling reframing of a serious crime, and even floated the idea of providing them with sex dolls designed to… https://t.co/YMdfY5GON5 — Smokahontas (@Smokahontas2024) March 28, 2025

This person clearly lacks self-control and her actions are wholly inappropriate.

Completely unacceptable. Sen. Berg is an embarrassment to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. https://t.co/tTwkk6fOQI — David Walls (@DavidBWalls) March 27, 2025

Senator Karen Berg should be expelled from the KY Legislature. She's not only an embarrassment to our General Assembly but she's also an embarrassment to the entire state of Kentucky. Kick her out! #kyga25 https://t.co/NCZX7IPzoJ — Kentucky Statesman (@ky_statesman) March 27, 2025

Clearly, she is not a stable person. Her ongoing participation in the legislative process puts others at risk.

We must remove lawmakers that join in the mental illness of the leftist trans movement and make an example out of them. https://t.co/ctPgoiCRJt — Joe Cal (@BitterClinger76) March 27, 2025

This can't continue.