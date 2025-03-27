CNN Panelist Knows Jasmine Crockett, Who’d Never Mock Gov. Abbott
KY Senator Berg Goes Full Slap-Happy Karen: Assaults Rep. Defending Girls’ Bathrooms from Trans Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier today, we told you about the crazy events at the Tennessee legislature. Over in Kentucky, things were also pretty wild. It all started when a hero Kentucky state representative stopped a man from using the ladies restroom. 

Glad there are still brave men willing to protect women in the world. Well, a far left Democratic state senator got her knickers in a bunch and marched right up to Wesley. By this time, Wesley was involved in a hearing. 

This woman is lucky Wesley is a gentleman. Not all men will allow you to lay hands on them and keep their cool.

All the Left knows is violence and threats. Of course, she caught Wesley off guard before accosting him. What a coward!

What a sick woman! 

This person clearly lacks self-control and her actions are wholly inappropriate.

Clearly, she is not a stable person. Her ongoing participation in the legislative process puts others at risk.

This can't continue.

