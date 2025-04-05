Sen. Cory Booker's Still Insisting Biden Was Just Fine (Adam Carolla Has a Question About That)

We're now at the point in Joe Biden's post-presidency where books are being written about what was really happening at the White House over the last four years. Some of those claims are ironically enough coming from the same people who spent years telling everybody Biden was "sharp as a tack" and any claims other wise were "cheap fakes" and misinformation. It's nice of some of them to publish proof that they were lying to us the whole time.

But not all Democrats are giving up on claiming Biden was just fine and on top of his game. Sen. Cory Booker is willing to die on that hill as evidenced by what he said during this interview. Maybe Booker's still a little punchy from his marathon 25-hour anti-Trump rant the other day that according to only the most over-the-top and ridiculous pundits in the last will go down in political history:

NJ Senator Cory Booker (D) goes on Stephen A. Smith's podcast and is asked why Dems continued to cover-up Biden's declining mental status.



Cory responds by continuing to cover-up Biden's declining mental status.



"I don't even know why that's an issue ... I don't know, man. I… pic.twitter.com/qB6PEcs6rS — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 4, 2025

Cory knows that people have eyes and ears, right?

Adam Carolla had a three-word question that a lot of people had a one-word answer for:

Stupid or liar https://t.co/1AMMzfluDO — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) April 5, 2025

Spartacus is still trying to gaslighting thing.

Both — William Lumbergh (@SecondcityA) April 5, 2025

Yes — Manish Pamwar (@ManishPamwar) April 5, 2025

Both — Raymond Lester (@RealRayLester) April 5, 2025

Sounds like we have a scientific consensus!