Cory Booker Say He Doesn’t Define Himself by Who He’s Against After Going on 25-Hour Anti-Trump Rant

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on April 03, 2025
Senate Television via AP

For a decade the Democrats have defined themselves as the anti-Trump party. President Donald Trump lives rent-free in the collective, empty heads of the Democrat Party. Senator Chuck Schumer reiterated this when he said the message of Cory Booker’s recent 25-hour senate rant was ‘Trump’s bad!’ Now that the meandering Trump-centric screed is fading from memory, Booker is out lying to the public by claiming he defines himself by what he’s for and not who he is against. Sure, Cory.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Democrats can’t say or run on what they are for - it’s repellent. That’s why they have to lie and focus so much energy on letting everyone know they are anti-Trump.

Commenters have heard the Trump-hating message loud and clear which is why they're laughing so hard at Booker’s lie.

Booker and the Dems are for males in female sports and spaces, surgical mutilation of children in service to the transgender ideology, and elevating illegal aliens over Americans.

It’s clear why Booker and the Democrat Party focus so much on being anti-Trump even though it means being for what we just listed even though they don't come out and say it.

For just being named the chair of the Dems’ strategic communications committee Booker is horrible at communicating. That explains why he looks bizarre on camera in this interview.

Booker is a puppet who looks like a Muppet. We can’t wait to see Booker and the Dems telling Americans what they are truly for without mentioning Trump. We're kidding. We know the anti-Trump Democrat Party could never manage that.

Tags: CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FILIBUSTER SENATOR

