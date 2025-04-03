Cory Booker Say He Doesn’t Define Himself by Who He’s Against After Going on 25-Hour Anti-Trump Rant

For a decade the Democrats have defined themselves as the anti-Trump party. President Donald Trump lives rent-free in the collective, empty heads of the Democrat Party. Senator Chuck Schumer reiterated this when he said the message of Cory Booker’s recent 25-hour senate rant was ‘Trump’s bad!’ Now that the meandering Trump-centric screed is fading from memory, Booker is out lying to the public by claiming he defines himself by what he’s for and not who he is against. Sure, Cory.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨Cory Booker, after going on a 25-hour anti-Trump diatribe, tells Stephen A Smith:



“Don't define yourself by who you're against, but by what you're for." pic.twitter.com/rQLvnpZLA6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

I guess it only confirms what we all knew; his 25 hour rant would be forgotten about in less than 25 hours. Not only has Booker forgotten what his rant was about, he’s clearly counting on the fact we all have too. — Philvis Presley (@PhilvisPresley) April 4, 2025

What’s he ‘for’ again? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 4, 2025

Democrats can’t say or run on what they are for - it’s repellent. That’s why they have to lie and focus so much energy on letting everyone know they are anti-Trump.

Commenters have heard the Trump-hating message loud and clear which is why they're laughing so hard at Booker’s lie.

This is the funniest thing I've heard today. Not only has Cory defined himself by being against Trump, so has the entire Democratic party.

I have no idea what they're for. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 4, 2025

I chuckled when this nonsense spilled out of his gob — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

Booker and the Dems are for males in female sports and spaces, surgical mutilation of children in service to the transgender ideology, and elevating illegal aliens over Americans.

It’s clear why Booker and the Democrat Party focus so much on being anti-Trump even though it means being for what we just listed even though they don't come out and say it.

Weird because I heard he ranted about what he was against for like the entire 25 hours.



Someone please correct me if I’m wrong. — Sticky (@lynssss3125) April 4, 2025

The entire speech was “Trump and Elon bad." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

So he probably needs to take his own advice is what you’re saying. 😂 — Sticky (@lynssss3125) April 4, 2025

For just being named the chair of the Dems’ strategic communications committee Booker is horrible at communicating. That explains why he looks bizarre on camera in this interview.

Does Booker have the ability to blink? or are his eyes permanently stuck like that from the aderall they gave him ? — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 4, 2025

Advertisement

He sounds like Kermit the Frog. And he kinds looks like him here too! LOL — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) April 4, 2025

The wide angle webcam isn’t doing Cory any favors. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

Booker is a puppet who looks like a Muppet. We can’t wait to see Booker and the Dems telling Americans what they are truly for without mentioning Trump. We're kidding. We know the anti-Trump Democrat Party could never manage that.