Meandering Media Event: Chuck Schumer Says the Message of Booker’s Sprawling Speech Was ‘Trump’s Bad!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 AM on April 03, 2025
imgflip

The Democrats knew they could count on the legacy media to fawn over Senator Cory Booker and his 25-hour rambling rant. Senator Chuck Schumer was on CNN Wednesday, and he wants to make sure everyone knows that Democrats think President Donald Trump is… wait for it… bad! If only we had known this sooner! Of course, there’s more to this meandering media event than the Democrats are letting on.

Start here. (READ)

CNN helps Chuck Schumer give Cory Booker a verbal tongue bath for his 24+ hour hate-Trump speech:"Cory's speech personified showing Americans how bad Trump is.

"As if Americans haven't heard that for 10 years straight.

The entire stunt was a Dem media op run in partnership with their legacy media PR apparatus to generate this kind of coverage.

Booker is head of the Democrat “Strategic Communications Committee” in charge of new tactics to get attention for the party — and legacy “news” media can be counted on to provide it.

Here’s Schumer on CNN. (WATCH)

The affair was created to generate media coverage as part of Booker’s new leadership position within the Democrat Party. Booker was responsible for the recent profanity-laden Senate videos that had everyone laughing and cringing.

Semafor expands on Booker’s new role.

Booker was recently elected to the higher rungs of Democratic leadership, taking the No. 4 position as the chair of the strategic communications committee. Part of his job is to help his caucus gain exposure and traction on social media and the airwaves.

To that end, his speech indicates that Democrats know they need to try new tactics to get attention in a Washington dominated by Trump and Republicans with little desire to cross him.

Cause and Effect: Canada Ready to Eliminate Tariffs as Long as the US is Reciprocal
Eric V.
Yes, the Senate speech doubled as an audition video to gauge whether Booker could assume Schumer’s leadership position.

We’re just learning there was an overarching message within the sprawling, unfocused mess some momentarily tuned into.

Yes, ‘Orange man bad!’

Commenters have some closing observations.

PBS and AP have good numbers on Booker’s video. A few million tuned in (briefly). It’s doubtful anyone watched the whole thing. But those who briefly watched were most likely working in the media or staunch Democrats. This speech is a novelty, it’s a footnote. It’s already being forgotten because there was never anything substantial about to hold on to in the first place despite what those championing it are saying. 

