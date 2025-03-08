Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey Senator Video

New Deputy Attorney General's First Order of Business Was Firing Biden DOJ’s Pardon...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:43 AM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey just turned down a free Cybertruck from Elon Musk. He was asked about it on Friday. The vehicle was a reward for the person responsible for this week’s cringe video of Dem Senators all reading the same script (more on that in a second). Booker claimed credit. Astoundingly, he thinks all the engagement the viral video got was a good thing.

Here’s his response. (WATCH)

Now, here’s a video compilation of all the cringey Dem Senators. (WATCH)

The videos got engagement because they were so bad commenters couldn’t help but share them.

The Dems were a laughingstock but they don’t seem to understand this.

It’s insane that they think this was a success.

Our laughter levels were elevated into the stratosphere that's for sure. The Dems have released several cringe videos recently. They all make the Dem Party look directionless and out of touch. We don’t want them to stop.

