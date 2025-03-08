Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey Senator Video

Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey just turned down a free Cybertruck from Elon Musk. He was asked about it on Friday. The vehicle was a reward for the person responsible for this week’s cringe video of Dem Senators all reading the same script (more on that in a second). Booker claimed credit. Astoundingly, he thinks all the engagement the viral video got was a good thing.

Advertisement

Here’s his response. (WATCH)

Cory Booker asked about @elonmusk offer of a free Cybertruck to whomever found the writer of the cringe X campaign where 20+ Senators all posted identical videos.



Booker ultimately claimed credit.



He doesn’t want the truck — but thanks everyone who “elevated our content.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/himAddfmAJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

Clearly you are triggered by the truth.



It was me. Keep your truck. https://t.co/Ub99KTjfFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 4, 2025

Now, here’s a video compilation of all the cringey Dem Senators. (WATCH)

The “Sh*t That Ain’t True Campaign” pic.twitter.com/NU3KXK0EEv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

This will haunt my dreams. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 8, 2025

They sound like a cult. — Dani Rouse (@Dani_R_13) March 8, 2025

If the shoe fits... — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

The videos got engagement because they were so bad commenters couldn’t help but share them.

The Dems were a laughingstock but they don’t seem to understand this.

They're proud of it.



I don't know how it's possible for them to continue destroying their public image at this point, but they always seem to find a way. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 8, 2025

“clearly it was very successful” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

clearly 😂 — Grandma Grandma Grandma!! 😎🐊🌴 (@grammaspajamas) March 8, 2025

It’s insane that they think this was a success.

Oh we elevated it all right — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 8, 2025

Elevated the hell out of it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

If by ‘elevated’ he means ‘mercilessly destroyed’ then he’s 100% accurate — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

Not elevated. Laughed at. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) March 8, 2025

Our laughter levels were elevated into the stratosphere that's for sure. The Dems have released several cringe videos recently. They all make the Dem Party look directionless and out of touch. We don’t want them to stop.