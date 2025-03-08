Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey Senator Video

Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey just turned down a free Cybertruck from Elon Musk. He was asked about it on Friday. The vehicle was a reward for the person responsible for this week’s cringe video of Dem Senators all reading the same script (more on that in a second). Booker claimed credit. Astoundingly, he thinks all the engagement the viral video got was a good thing.
Here’s his response. (WATCH)
Cory Booker asked about @elonmusk offer of a free Cybertruck to whomever found the writer of the cringe X campaign where 20+ Senators all posted identical videos.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
Booker ultimately claimed credit.
He doesn’t want the truck — but thanks everyone who “elevated our content.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/himAddfmAJ
Clearly you are triggered by the truth.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 4, 2025
It was me. Keep your truck. https://t.co/Ub99KTjfFa
Now, here’s a video compilation of all the cringey Dem Senators. (WATCH)
The “Sh*t That Ain’t True Campaign” pic.twitter.com/NU3KXK0EEv— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
This will haunt my dreams.— Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 8, 2025
They sound like a cult.— Dani Rouse (@Dani_R_13) March 8, 2025
If the shoe fits...— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
The videos got engagement because they were so bad commenters couldn’t help but share them.
The Dems were a laughingstock but they don’t seem to understand this.
They're proud of it.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 8, 2025
I don't know how it's possible for them to continue destroying their public image at this point, but they always seem to find a way.
“clearly it was very successful”— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
clearly 😂— Grandma Grandma Grandma!! 😎🐊🌴 (@grammaspajamas) March 8, 2025
It’s insane that they think this was a success.
Oh we elevated it all right— GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 8, 2025
Elevated the hell out of it— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
If by ‘elevated’ he means ‘mercilessly destroyed’ then he’s 100% accurate— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
Not elevated. Laughed at.— Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) March 8, 2025
Our laughter levels were elevated into the stratosphere that's for sure. The Dems have released several cringe videos recently. They all make the Dem Party look directionless and out of touch. We don’t want them to stop.
