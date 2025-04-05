VIP
Mob Rule: Dem Jamie Raskin Rants that Trump is a Mafia Don and...
Paging ICE: Activist Admits She's an Illegal Immigrant but 'Unafraid' at DC Rally
The Left's Lies About Abortion Continue to Harm Women
Rep. Maxwell Frost Says Elon Musk Got Rich by Stealing
Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: Judge Tosses COVID Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Andre...
Sen. Cory Booker's Still Insisting Biden Was Just Fine (Adam Carolla Has a...
They Think We're Stupid: Democrats Claim Tariffs Have ALREADY Forced a Local Business...
CO's Trans Rights Bill Is SO AWFUL Dems Seek to Silence Dissent by...
A Giddy Rachel Maddow Helps Explain Why the Anti-Trump/DOGE Protests Are NOT Grassroots
Here's a HARSH Reality Check for the 'Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote'...
Rocky Mountain Sighs: Colorado Dems Pass Bill That Makes Misgendering Your Child 'Abuse'
Bible Bonkers: Letitia James Goes on Crazy Rant Praising Grifter Al Sharpton...
They Want George Floyd 2.0 So Badly: The Left Is Trying to Sanctify...
Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit

Election Denial Is COOL Again! Lefties Cope by Insisting Trump ADMITTED to Rigging 2024 Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 05, 2025
ImgFlip

This post went viral, which is why we're talking about it, because it illustrates how the Left is trying to cope with the fact Kamala Harris was a terrible candidate who, like Hillary Clinton, handed Donald Trump a second election.

And because it demonstrates the Left's hypocrisy on elections and election denialism. President Trump didn't rig or steal the election last year. He won outright.

Where did he 'admit' this?

Well:

Because Aaron Rupar never lies.

Or something.

The same people who tried to nail President Trump on inflated felony charges in Manhattan would have found evidence of election fraud if it existed. If they could fabricate it, they would.

It doesn't, and there's not even anything they can lie and spin about to say there's fraud.

He won.

Period.

Remember when denying elections was a threat to democracy? 

Good times.

Nailed it.

It's major levels of cope.

YUP.

Democratic primary voters rejected Kamala in 2020 and -- this writer believes -- would've rejected her in 2024 if the Democrats had held a primary (way to defend democracy, y'all!).

She was unpopular.

What a difference four years makes.

It wasn't like the majority of voters felt the country was going in the wrong direction, or that Biden was underwater in approval, or that Kamala has the personality and warmth of a tinfoil teddy bear.

Nope. President Trump just cheated.

