Election Denial Is COOL Again! Lefties Cope by Insisting Trump ADMITTED to Rigging 2024 Vote

This post went viral, which is why we're talking about it, because it illustrates how the Left is trying to cope with the fact Kamala Harris was a terrible candidate who, like Hillary Clinton, handed Donald Trump a second election.

And because it demonstrates the Left's hypocrisy on elections and election denialism. President Trump didn't rig or steal the election last year. He won outright.

we did. he cheated. he literally admitted to it multiple times. https://t.co/ujmivH5bJC — gurg 🔜 JUELZ SF (@gurgx3) April 4, 2025

Where did he 'admit' this?

Well:

Because Aaron Rupar never lies.

Or something.

The same people who tried to nail President Trump on inflated felony charges in Manhattan would have found evidence of election fraud if it existed. If they could fabricate it, they would.

It doesn't, and there's not even anything they can lie and spin about to say there's fraud.

He won.

Period.

You election deniers make me sick. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) April 5, 2025

Remember when denying elections was a threat to democracy?

Good times.

Nailed it.

You’d like to believe that wouldn’t you? — Ray-Ray Green☕️ (@Prolife_Texan__) April 4, 2025

It's major levels of cope.

Ohhhhhhh



So the “Election deniers” are back huh



I thought you weren’t supposed to do that



Ohh you can only do it when the other person you don’t like wins got it — Paul Revere - Sons of Liberty Member (@Goated_LIV) April 5, 2025

YUP.

Yeah Kamala never winning a primary and not going on podcasts to campaign had nothing to do with it. Some people are just incapable of thinking logically https://t.co/hKSrYe0Q0D — future lobotomite (@zxcvbnmwill) April 5, 2025

Democratic primary voters rejected Kamala in 2020 and -- this writer believes -- would've rejected her in 2024 if the Democrats had held a primary (way to defend democracy, y'all!).

She was unpopular.

What a difference four years makes.

Nope wasn't platform. Totally lost because he cheated. no other reason whatsoever no way did he win legit there's no possible way he could have won without cheating you're so dumb for thinking that he could have possibly beaten Kamala. you stupid idiot. just one more vote https://t.co/RIaJReM7Dy — zelley (@zelleycsgo) April 5, 2025

It wasn't like the majority of voters felt the country was going in the wrong direction, or that Biden was underwater in approval, or that Kamala has the personality and warmth of a tinfoil teddy bear.

Nope. President Trump just cheated.

