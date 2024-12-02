See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault Joe Biden Pardoned Hunter

Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on December 02, 2024
Earlier today, Twitchy reported about how the Never Trumpers at The Bulwark were twisting themselves into pretzels trying to find a way to blame Donald Trump for Joe Biden issuing a blanket pardon for his son Hunter.

They were making the case that Trump's 'politicized DOJ' would have made life a nightmare for the Biden family, neglecting the fact, of course, that it was Hunter's criminal activity that was actually responsible for that nightmare.

Apparently, irony is an alien concept The Bulwark as well, evidenced by their claim that it would be Trump's DOJ that was 'politicized,' not the current one under Merrick Garland who has conducted corrupt lawfare against Trump, not to mention parents and Christian Americans, for the past four years. 

But if you thought that would be the only way that the journos would try to blame Trump, you don't know the dead legacy media. They will try to pin anything on Trump, even the fact that the McRib is not available year-round. 

Let's check in on S.E. Cupp of CNN to see what mental gymnastics she can come up with to pin the Hunter pardon on Trump, shall we? 

Ahh, there it is. There's the cope we love to see. 

Get it, America? It's Trump's fault because everything is Trump's fault. In this case, he 'lowered the bar' for everyone in terms of 'moral authority.'

Has Cupp ever heard of Bill Clinton, we wonder? 

Whatever she was selling, Twitter wasn't buying. 

They conveniently like to forget about him. And not just with Monica Lewinsky. They like to forget about all of the sexual assault charges too. 

If she earns a few more, she gets a free sandwich at Blimpy's.

Never Trumpers truly are the worst. At least lifelong leftists have always been Marxists. The Never Trumpers just go with whatever political stance will garner them a paycheck.

If Democrats still held the House, they'd probably try to impeach him for that too. 

Shh. Don't confuse Cupp with history and facts. It messes up her narrative. 

During the past four years, the myth of 'kind, old Uncle Joe' was completely exposed for the lie it has always been. 

He was such a fine, upstanding man when he ruined a trucker's life because of a car accident. 

And then when he forced Hunter into a suit for a photo opp in the hospital while the young boy was still being treated for traumatic injuries.

This is true. But, to be fair, trusting someone at a higher level than a CNN hack is a pretty low bar. 

We can assure you that she does not, in fact, hear herself. 

We would say that this reply wins a cigar ... but that would be gross. 

The correct term that applies here is 'presstitute.'

Man, Trump is just an evil genius, isn't he?

And they wonder why Elon Musk declared them dead on Election Night

Say it with us, everyone: 'What brain?'

Petulant, demented toddlers. 

Yep. That tracks. 

But S.E. Cupp will never get help because she has no self-awareness. She has no idea how galactically stupid she sounds when saying such things. 

That's OK. Let her cook. It just gives us more fuel to laugh at her and everyone like her.

