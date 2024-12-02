See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault Joe Biden Pardoned Hunter

Earlier today, Twitchy reported about how the Never Trumpers at The Bulwark were twisting themselves into pretzels trying to find a way to blame Donald Trump for Joe Biden issuing a blanket pardon for his son Hunter.

They were making the case that Trump's 'politicized DOJ' would have made life a nightmare for the Biden family, neglecting the fact, of course, that it was Hunter's criminal activity that was actually responsible for that nightmare.

Apparently, irony is an alien concept The Bulwark as well, evidenced by their claim that it would be Trump's DOJ that was 'politicized,' not the current one under Merrick Garland who has conducted corrupt lawfare against Trump, not to mention parents and Christian Americans, for the past four years.

But if you thought that would be the only way that the journos would try to blame Trump, you don't know the dead legacy media. They will try to pin anything on Trump, even the fact that the McRib is not available year-round.

Let's check in on S.E. Cupp of CNN to see what mental gymnastics she can come up with to pin the Hunter pardon on Trump, shall we?

It doesn’t get said enough, but Trump’s enduring legacy will be convincing BOTH parties to lower the bar, and that possessing moral authority on anything is no longer a currency that matters. https://t.co/f9hVwwIdEc — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 2, 2024

Ahh, there it is. There's the cope we love to see.

Get it, America? It's Trump's fault because everything is Trump's fault. In this case, he 'lowered the bar' for everyone in terms of 'moral authority.'

Has Cupp ever heard of Bill Clinton, we wonder?

Whatever she was selling, Twitter wasn't buying.

Bill Clinton got re-elected after using an intern as his personal Oval Office humidor and lying about it under oath. pic.twitter.com/fgpwckABK3 — AmErican (@Flipper628) December 2, 2024

They conveniently like to forget about him. And not just with Monica Lewinsky. They like to forget about all of the sexual assault charges too.

Way to find yet another way to blame Trump for something! https://t.co/Wer8Cm5iWM pic.twitter.com/44pN3BpCBC — Love Letters (@PoetCheesehead) December 2, 2024

If she earns a few more, she gets a free sandwich at Blimpy's.

Scumbag father pardons scumbag son for crimes unknown for a ten-year period of time and it’s someone else’s fault? lol



You are unrecognizable and a shell of your former self. https://t.co/F6hHFXBj2e — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) December 2, 2024

Never Trumpers truly are the worst. At least lifelong leftists have always been Marxists. The Never Trumpers just go with whatever political stance will garner them a paycheck.

I can't believe Trump made Joe pardon Hunter. https://t.co/YqEazs0vM9 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 2, 2024

If Democrats still held the House, they'd probably try to impeach him for that too.

Yes, Trump -- who didn't pardon any of his family despite the threat of lawfare hanging over them -- is the reason Biden pardoned his criminal son going back to before Trump even ran for president. https://t.co/HV4YGtYb50 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2024

Shh. Don't confuse Cupp with history and facts. It messes up her narrative.

Biden has never once needed anyone's assistance in lowering the bar of moral behavior. Not once, even in the decades and decades of elected official status before Trump became president. https://t.co/nlsCrNOwHl — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 2, 2024

During the past four years, the myth of 'kind, old Uncle Joe' was completely exposed for the lie it has always been.

I’ll never forgive Trump for making Joe be a terrible person. 😡 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 2, 2024

He was such a fine, upstanding man when he ruined a trucker's life because of a car accident.

And then when he forced Hunter into a suit for a photo opp in the hospital while the young boy was still being treated for traumatic injuries.

This is disgusting. This continued lie that, “Everything was great and then Trump came along!” is why people trust Trump more than people like this. https://t.co/Io23CYhiuM — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) December 2, 2024

This is true. But, to be fair, trusting someone at a higher level than a CNN hack is a pretty low bar.

We’re at the point in the Hunter Biden pardon news cycle where there is a copium shortage. These media/establishment industrial complex takes are WILD. Keep em coming https://t.co/Ywyr8edInU pic.twitter.com/y7N9ZNmPJQ — Jessica (@JessStandsOut) December 2, 2024

Do you hear yourself right now? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 2, 2024

We can assure you that she does not, in fact, hear herself.

Lowering the bar you say? pic.twitter.com/z8BjpW7Eyx — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) December 2, 2024

We would say that this reply wins a cigar ... but that would be gross.

You: It's Trump's fault that Biden pardoned his son.



I used to think some modicum of self respect would keep you from becoming...whatever this is, but I was wrong. Don't forget to pick up your $20 off of the nightstand on the way out. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 2, 2024

The correct term that applies here is 'presstitute.'

Trump was playing 64,000D chess by making the Biden family commit international money laundering crimes in 2014 https://t.co/6WP4op3Xd1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 2, 2024

Man, Trump is just an evil genius, isn't he?

Please specify the precise federal crimes that Trump made Hunter Biden commit in 2014. https://t.co/YGvdXCwv4H — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 2, 2024

Joe Biden pardoning his son, whose criminal acts he is complicit in and started long before Trump even ran for office, is somehow Trump's fault.



Never change, guys. You're doing great. https://t.co/QrGEx7lXb8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 2, 2024

And they wonder why Elon Musk declared them dead on Election Night.

Say it with us, everyone: 'What brain?'

“Biden’s actions are Trump’s fault” is the petulant cry of a demented toddler



Get help https://t.co/F50HOVijxd — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) December 2, 2024

Petulant, demented toddlers.

Yep. That tracks.

But S.E. Cupp will never get help because she has no self-awareness. She has no idea how galactically stupid she sounds when saying such things.

That's OK. Let her cook. It just gives us more fuel to laugh at her and everyone like her.