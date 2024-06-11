LITERAL Police State --> FBI Sought to Unmask Employees Who Supported Trump to Revoke Their Security

This seems ... troubling.

Memos show FBI security clearance tried to unmask employees who may be Trump supporters so they could revoke their security clearance.

No, really.

Hey, we made the same face you're making right now. HOLY SHEET.

Breaking: In shocking litmus test, FBI security clearance inquiry tried to unmask employee’s Trump support, memos show https://t.co/yORA6T2cM4 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) June 11, 2024

From justthenews.com:

FBI officials conducting a top-secret security clearance review for a longtime employee asked witnesses whether that employee was known to support former President Donald Trump, if he had expressed concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine or had attended a Second Amendment rally, according to internal memos that prompted a complaint to the Justice Department’s internal watchdog alleging political bias inside the bureau. The employee’s security clearance was revoked months after the interviews, which confirmed his support for Trump and gun rights and his concerns about the COVID vaccine, according to the documents obtained by Just the News.

Shocking litmus test is right.

we’re here now — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 11, 2024

Wherever here is, it's not good.

FBI needs a good housecleaning top down. — Loulou (@lindaakerrober1) June 11, 2024

We're starting to think the entire DOJ needs a good housecleaning.

Insane.

Speaking of insane, check out this Tucker Carlson interview as well:

The FBI has proven time and time again that they are truly a political secret police organization. Yet, Republicans in Congress continue to fund them.



Why? FBI whistleblower attorney @tristanleavitt weighs in: pic.twitter.com/08mjQduK7J — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) June 11, 2024

Wow.

The GOP is a useless party — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 11, 2024

Certainly feels this way sometimes.

The more iniquities brought to light, the more I wonder how all this happened? What did we do wrong to allow these injustices? — Jeany 🦋 (@jcrilyman) June 11, 2024

Good question.

