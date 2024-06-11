Eric Swalwell Is So Stupid About So Much and So Often I've Lost...
LITERAL Police State --> FBI Sought to Unmask Employees Who Supported Trump to Revoke Their Security

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

This seems ... troubling.

Memos show FBI security clearance tried to unmask employees who may be Trump supporters so they could revoke their security clearance.

No, really.

Hey, we made the same face you're making right now. HOLY SHEET.

From justthenews.com:

FBI officials conducting a top-secret security clearance review for a longtime employee asked witnesses whether that employee was known to support former President Donald Trump, if he had expressed concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine or had attended a Second Amendment rally, according to internal memos that prompted a complaint to the Justice Department’s internal watchdog alleging political bias inside the bureau.

The employee’s security clearance was revoked months after the interviews, which confirmed his support for Trump and gun rights and his concerns about the COVID vaccine, according to the documents obtained by Just the News.

Shocking litmus test is right.

Wherever here is, it's not good.

We're starting to think the entire DOJ needs a good housecleaning.

Insane.

Speaking of insane, check out this Tucker Carlson interview as well:



