We Just Saw MSNBC's Latest Ratings and HOO Boy, Joy Reid and the Other Crazies MIGHT Wanna Update Resumes

Check it out. MSNBC ratings are collapsing especially in one of their most important demographics, the 24-54 age group.

Guess we're not joking when we say old, white, leftist, Boomers are the only people watching the garbage on MSNBC which honestly seems fitting since they're really the only ones who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

BREAKING: MSNBC ratings collapse to its lowest since July 19, 2004. 38,000 total viewers in the 24-54 age group. pic.twitter.com/Enk7M6Kt1i — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2024

See what we mean? Wow. We see more traffic on a single story here at Twitchy than that.

We have seen tweets/posts with more impressions than that.

How is that even POSSIBLE?!

Kidding, we know ... and what makes this even more delicious is MSNBC has done it to themselves.

It’s disturbing that there are 38,000 people under 55 in America who would still watch MSNBC — Adam Ford (@FordCartoons) December 2, 2024

That's also fair.

Absolutely brutal.



Sometimes I screenshot official CBS and MSNBC youtube videos that are like 2 days old with less than 2.5k views. 🤣



It’s mind blowing. There are 12 year old minecraft players with a bigger audience. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) December 2, 2024

My understanding is that I'm the media now. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) December 2, 2024

We are all most definitely the media now.

Everyone watching MSNBC in 2024 is watching it as a comedy show.. You can't change my mind. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) December 2, 2024

Oh, we imagine there are two or three crazy cat ladies who are totally onboard with everything Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow have to say ... but overall? Hugo here is probably right. Their viewers are people like us watching so we can mock, point, and laugh at them.

How the tables have turned.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================