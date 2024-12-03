We Just Saw MSNBC's Latest Ratings and HOO Boy, Joy Reid and the Other Crazies MIGHT Wanna Update Resumes

Thread Explaining in PAINFUL Detail Why Lefties/Media are 'SHOOK' Over Trump Picks a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on December 03, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Check it out. MSNBC ratings are collapsing especially in one of their most important demographics, the 24-54 age group.

Guess we're not joking when we say old, white, leftist, Boomers are the only people watching the garbage on MSNBC which honestly seems fitting since they're really the only ones who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

See what we mean? Wow. We see more traffic on a single story here at Twitchy than that.

We have seen tweets/posts with more impressions than that.

How is that even POSSIBLE?!

Kidding, we know ... and what makes this even more delicious is MSNBC has done it to themselves.

That's also fair.

We are all most definitely the media now.

Oh, we imagine there are two or three crazy cat ladies who are totally onboard with everything Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow have to say ... but overall? Hugo here is probably right. Their viewers are people like us watching so we can mock, point, and laugh at them.

How the tables have turned.

