'All Evidence to the Contrary': Hakeem Jeffries Hilariously Claims Democrats Believe in Merit

It must be kind of great to be a Democrat politician. You can just say things with no evidence, such as that men can have babies or the Earth is going to end in 10 years if we don't raise taxes, and your voting base will simply believe you.

The problem with the incessant lying, of course, is that the voting base keeps shrinking as normal Americans are beginning to see straight through the gaslighting.

Yesterday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pulled out a giant new whopper that is sure to become the latest talking point that gets repeated all over social media by 'influencers' like Harry Sisson and David Hogg.

Get a load of this doozy:

JEFFRIES: "We believe in merit as Democrats."



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O8MEcfGL8w — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 7, 2025

Yes, you heard that correctly. Democrats believe in 'merit.'

The party that has gone to the mattresses to defend DEI hiring practices, the party that installed a Presidential nominee in 2024 without a single ballot cast for her, and the party that is currently trying to utterly destroy Elon Musk -- perhaps one of the most singularly accomplished human beings of our lifetime -- believes in 'merit.'

All evidence to the contrary — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 7, 2025

It's not that there aren't meritorious people on the left. There are (or so we heard).

It's that the left never celebrates merits or achievements, only identity politics.

Don't take our word for it. The Democrats' new celebrity, Jasmine Crockett, recently admitted as much. She didn't even try to disguise it. On the contrary, she was proud of the fact that she demanded that she get a job as a public defender for the mere fact that she was black.

Democrats lie. They believe in gender identity, sexual orientation and racism against white people. Nobody believes Hakeem Jeffries. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 7, 2025

No, we do not believe him. And he has Joe Biden to thank for it. Because even Biden acknowledged the reasons he selected Kamala Harris, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Karine Jean-Pierre for their jobs (just to name a few).

'Merit' was not among those reasons.

Do they keep forgetting we have video evidence? 🙄 https://t.co/g64KBBreMJ — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) April 7, 2025

No, they just rely on a compliant media never to challenge them on such ridiculously false assertions.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running against Rep. Abigail Spanberger to become the state's next governor this fall, laid out some of that video evidence.

Here is what Democrats -- specifically Earle-Sears' opponent -- 'believe' in:

He’s lying.



Democrats believe in DEI and box checking. Just listen to my liberal opponent, @SpanbergerForVA: https://t.co/toBNAithIK pic.twitter.com/CY3apluS3c — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) April 7, 2025

OOF. The contrast couldn't be clearer. But, of course, Spanberger will also now try to claim that she supports a meritocracy as the Virginia election heats up.

Unfortunately for her, there are a lot more clips where that one came from.

I had to read this a couple of times because of total disbelief that he would dare say that.



DEI is not, "merit" Hakeem. https://t.co/bcPFo2rqax — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) April 7, 2025

It's so baffling to hear Jeffries spout such an obvious lie, it begs the question of why he is doing it (other than the general leftist policy to gaslight whenever possible).

Here is one possible reason:

Since President Trump was elected, he has talked regularly about restoring merit. In January, Trump declared at a rally that 'we are now a merit-based country.' And his administration has been carrying out that directive at the FAA and other agencies, perhaps most notably by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with the military.

Democrats have opposed these steps at every turn, but the message is resonating with Americans, so naturally, Jeffries wants to co-opt meritocracy for his side.

But based on the reaction online to Jeffries's comment, we don't think it's going to happen.

LOL. Don't forget about Admiral 'Rachel' Levine.

Even senile Biden didn't seem to be buying what Jeffries was selling here.

HA. In fairness, however, Biden tends to get that look on his face even if you hand him an unopened pudding cup.

So how did Kamala get the nomination?? https://t.co/KcyUQ5eMTk — 🇺🇸Ryan Moore 🇺🇸 (@ryanmoore001) April 7, 2025

Why, she 'merited' a soft coup d'etat, that's how.

This is such an obvious lie from Jeffries that it's difficult to see it working, but we shouldn't discount the willingness of Democrat voters to adopt and push every 'new thing,' no matter what that new thing happens to be.

So don't be surprised if a lot of other leftist politicians start echoing Jeffries here, not to mention their media and online apparatchiks, and you start hearing a lot more about 'merit' being a core value of the Democrats.

Just compare how many times you heard anyone talking about 'oligarchy' prior to 2025 compared to how many times you hear that word today.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



