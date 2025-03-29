Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and...
Pete Hegseth: 'The Only Box That Gets Checked in This Defense Department if Lethality'

Brett T. | 5:45 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Bill "Nostradamus" Kristol managed to get it wrong again

It's Saturday, and Pete Hegeseth is still the Secretary of Defense. As he should be. The usual suspects — Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Mark Warner — are calling for Hegseth to resign over the Signal debacle. As our own Grateful Calvin described it earlier, a relatively minor mistake from National Security Advisor Mike Waltz that Democrats have tried to turn into Teapot Dome.

Hegseth isn't going anywhere — President Donald Trump has got his back. He's certainly not going to resign, even after they've tried to paint him as a white supremacist over his tattoos and claim he was sipping from a glass of bourbon at a speech in Europe. 

Hegseth's confirmation as Defense Secretary by the Senate was precarious. Aside from believing him to be an alcoholic and a white supremacist, Democrats didn't like what he had to say about stripping DEI out of the military and returning its focus to be the most lethal force on Earth.

Hegesth was asked by a reporter earlier this week about the dismantling of DEI, and Hegseth repeated his goal, which is the rebuild the most lethal fighting force in the world.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
