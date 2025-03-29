Pete Hegseth: 'The Only Box That Gets Checked in This Defense Department if Lethality'

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Bill "Nostradamus" Kristol managed to get it wrong again.

Prediction: Hegseth gone by Friday.



Dunno re replacement. Cotton? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

It's Saturday, and Pete Hegeseth is still the Secretary of Defense. As he should be. The usual suspects — Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Mark Warner — are calling for Hegseth to resign over the Signal debacle. As our own Grateful Calvin described it earlier, a relatively minor mistake from National Security Advisor Mike Waltz that Democrats have tried to turn into Teapot Dome.

Hegseth isn't going anywhere — President Donald Trump has got his back. He's certainly not going to resign, even after they've tried to paint him as a white supremacist over his tattoos and claim he was sipping from a glass of bourbon at a speech in Europe.

Hegseth's confirmation as Defense Secretary by the Senate was precarious. Aside from believing him to be an alcoholic and a white supremacist, Democrats didn't like what he had to say about stripping DEI out of the military and returning its focus to be the most lethal force on Earth.

Hegesth was asked by a reporter earlier this week about the dismantling of DEI, and Hegseth repeated his goal, which is the rebuild the most lethal fighting force in the world.

“The DoD will be merit based and colorblind. You will be judged based on how good you are at your job. FULL STOP.” - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth



BOOM pic.twitter.com/GQ4DQ3xvJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2025

The Left will continue to use the Signal incident to drive Hegseth to resign. You can help Twitchy support Hegseth's goal of lethality by becoming a Twitchy VIP member. We'll continue to push back on all of the smears and lies with your help. Join today and enjoy 60 percent off using the code FIGHT. Let's keep our eye on the ball and not let bogus claims derail Hegseth and President Trump from their mission for the military.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.