Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if Pete Hegseth Has Resigned Yet

As our own Sam J. reported earlier today, the scandal of the day is that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others leaked top-secret war plans to Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg, who was mistakenly added to a Signal thread. White House Press Secretary Karoline Levin noted that Goldberg "is well known for his sensationalist spin," and that no “war plans” were discussed and no classified material was sent to the thread.

Nevertheless, Rep. Eric Swalwell of all people wanted to know if Hegseth had resigned yet on Monday night.

Wait. Pete Hegseth hasn’t resigned yet? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 24, 2025

Is there anyone less self-aware than Swalwell?

Why would he? 🤦‍♂️ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 25, 2025

Did you resign after you boinked a Chinese spy? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 25, 2025

I don’t think that you should be calling for anyone’s resignation, Swalwell. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 25, 2025

Hegseth did nothing wrong. You, however, got caught boinking communist Chinese spy Fang Fang, who magically fled the country immediately after the FBI told *you* she was a spy. Who told your commie girlfriend the FBI was after her, Eric? https://t.co/c3A4TT6vpy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 25, 2025

How are you still in office? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 25, 2025

You slept with a Chinese spy and didn’t resign. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) March 25, 2025

Fang-ing outrage again…? — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) March 25, 2025

Wait. Eric Swalwell hasn’t resigned (in disgrace) yet? — Elizabeth (@LizAnn34) March 25, 2025

Wait—how many secretaries and generals resigned after Biden’s Afghanistan DEBACLE? — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) March 25, 2025

Swalwell should really know when to sit one out. He was played by a Chinese spy and still holds his seat in Congress. Why didn't he do the right thing and resign?

