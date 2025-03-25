Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if Pete Hegseth Has Resigned Yet

Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch...
Brett T. | 4:45 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As our own Sam J. reported earlier today, the scandal of the day is that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others leaked top-secret war plans to Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg, who was mistakenly added to a Signal thread. White House Press Secretary Karoline Levin noted that Goldberg "is well known for his sensationalist spin," and that no “war plans” were discussed and no classified material was sent to the thread.

Nevertheless, Rep. Eric Swalwell of all people wanted to know if Hegseth had resigned yet on Monday night.

Is there anyone less self-aware than Swalwell?

Swalwell should really know when to sit one out. He was played by a Chinese spy and still holds his seat in Congress. Why didn't he do the right thing and resign?

***

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL RESIGN FANG FANG PETE HEGSETH

