Skin Over Skills: Jasmine Crockett Landed a Public Defender Job by Pushing that She Was Black

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It’s a day that ends in ‘Y’ which means Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett is saying something racist, ignorant, and offensive. Wednesday she openly admitted being a DEI hire. Crockett says she was hired because of her skin color. That’s so Jasmine!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Yep, Charlie could easily see what we all see - Crockett’s crazy.

The only Democrat who can currently give Crockett a run for her money in the stupid quip Olympics is Tim Walz. She's winning the race. Commenters explain.

The GOP should have a team whose sole job is to collect Crockett videos for election campaign ads.

It sounds like she’s threatening her then-prospective boss in the video. If he didn’t hire her because she’s black was she going to sue him?

We know you’re joking. No sane, non-racist person who is confident in their abilities would ever put forth their skin color like Crockett did. One’s skin color is not a skill or a job qualification on any day of the week.

