Skin Over Skills: Jasmine Crockett Landed a Public Defender Job by Pushing that She Was Black

It’s a day that ends in ‘Y’ which means Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett is saying something racist, ignorant, and offensive. Wednesday she openly admitted being a DEI hire. Crockett says she was hired because of her skin color. That’s so Jasmine!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

JASMINE CROCKETT: "When I first became a public defender, I had NO criminal defense experience. I walked in, I told my boss Charlie: 'Listen, you should hire me.' He said 'why?' I said, 'Because I'm black.' Charlie looked at me like I was crazy."pic.twitter.com/1CCmJfR0Cx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 2, 2025

Is anyone surprised she used the race card? — Brandy Blaze (@BrandyInOz) April 2, 2025

Not one bit — Justin Rollyson (@RollysonJustin) April 2, 2025

Charlie was right. — The LFB (@The_LFB) April 2, 2025

Yep, Charlie could easily see what we all see - Crockett’s crazy.

The only Democrat who can currently give Crockett a run for her money in the stupid quip Olympics is Tim Walz. She's winning the race. Commenters explain.

Tim Walz. "I said the dumbest thing this week"

Jasmine Crockett "Hold my Beer" — Average Joe (@Average_Joe67) April 2, 2025

“I’m black and I make fun of disabled people” What more could you ask for? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Papillon Soo Soo 🙈🙊🙉 (@cadillacblack) April 2, 2025

She is as tone deaf as she is ignorant - that's a stunning combo. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) April 2, 2025

The political ads literally write themselves. This woman is a clown and total disgrace. — Mrs. Jensen (@MrsJensen_13) April 2, 2025

The GOP should have a team whose sole job is to collect Crockett videos for election campaign ads.

It sounds like she’s threatening her then-prospective boss in the video. If he didn’t hire her because she’s black was she going to sue him?

That explains how she got to where she is. She’s been a race baiter and bully from day one. — PolitickChick (@ChickPolitick) April 2, 2025

This is what DEI looks like in action. No experience, no qualifications, just skin color and entitlement. And now she’s in Congress throwing tantrums. This country needs merit, not mediocrity. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) April 2, 2025

Next interview I get, I’m going to try this.



If it doesn’t work, I’m whipping out this video.



Goose/gander equity — ꧁𝓖꧂ (@G__Tweets__) April 2, 2025

We know you’re joking. No sane, non-racist person who is confident in their abilities would ever put forth their skin color like Crockett did. One’s skin color is not a skill or a job qualification on any day of the week.