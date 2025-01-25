President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World

President Donald Trump stopped by Las Vegas Saturday for a quick rally with supporters and announced that the United States is once again a meritocracy. Yes, DEI is dead, or at least being swept under the rug throughout the U.S. government, where it will have to be rooted out.

Advertisement

Uh-oh, though. Trump mentioned that if you have the work ethic, you can get ahead. We learned from that display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture put up a display explaining that believing you can get ahead if you work hard enough is a main component of whiteness. We'll certainly hear the usual suspects (we're looking at you, Joy Reid) complain that this address was racist.

President Trump: "We are now in a MERIT-BASED world. We're a MERIT-BASED country." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iT8UIRlyKy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 25, 2025

To be honest, we weren't sure if we'd ever hear that again.

Meritocracy is the ideology of greatness.



I’m so happy it’s back! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 25, 2025

Yes, it is. What a difference a few days makes. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 25, 2025

It’s perfect! Merit based hiring is the only way! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 25, 2025

Gone are the days of the propped up freeloading waste of space employees. — S. W. (@Erdnase) January 25, 2025

DEI's time is GONE!

Only professionalism, knowledge and personality are important!

Everything else is irrelevant! — Alexandra B 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏝 (@Alexand36635968) January 25, 2025

Excellence has returned. — Dawn Szabo 🇺🇸💛💟✝️ 🙏 (@DawnSza18050064) January 25, 2025

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Melanie Hutchinson (@Melanie49390818) January 25, 2025

Hiring the best person for the job seems to be a simple enough concept. We can see a lot of underbrush in the federal government for DOGE to clear.

***