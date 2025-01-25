Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
The Left's Warped View of Women Is Bound to Backfire
'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a...
Historian Amazed by How Well Fed and Looked After Released Hamas Hostages Appear
Following Pete Hegseth's Confirmation, Media Double Down on Former Sister-in-Law's Debunke...
Guardian 'Journalist' Wonders If Trump's Gender Order Means HE'S the First Female Presiden...
What Changed? CIA Suddenly Favors COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory
CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips...
Politico Looks at 'Terrified' Workers Inside Federal Agencies
Poor Chuck! Schumer Gets DRAGGED for Saying Troops Deserve Better Than Being Led...
'Are You JOKING?' Justine Bateman BUSTS Karen Bass for LYING About Protecting Laurel...
TIME Analysis: Two-Thirds of Trump’s EOs 'Partially Mirror' Project 2025
Thanks for the Memories! Watch a Supercut of Lefties Insist Donald Trump Would...
Devout Catholic Alert! Joe Biden Joins the Freemasons, Despite Church Teaching

President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump stopped by Las Vegas Saturday for a quick rally with supporters and announced that the United States is once again a meritocracy. Yes, DEI is dead, or at least being swept under the rug throughout the U.S. government, where it will have to be rooted out.

Uh-oh, though. Trump mentioned that if you have the work ethic, you can get ahead. We learned from that display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture put up a display explaining that believing you can get ahead if you work hard enough is a main component of whiteness. We'll certainly hear the usual suspects (we're looking at you, Joy Reid) complain that this address was racist.

To be honest, we weren't sure if we'd ever hear that again.

'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a STUNNING Contrast to the Last 4 Years
Doug P.
Hiring the best person for the job seems to be a simple enough concept. We can see a lot of underbrush in the federal government for DOGE to clear.

***

