The DEI Has Been Cast: Stephen Miller Outlines Trump’s Plan to Restore Merit-Based Employment at the FAA

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Thursday authorizing an investigation into the DEI hiring practices and policies of the FAA. Employees who were not hired by merit or competency will be replaced. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says the days of prioritizing anything but qualifications and merit are over.

He explains it all here. (WATCH)

🚨MILLER: Trump’s FAA executive order will replace employees not hired on merit:



"It is a betrayal of the American people to say that you are going to prioritize the hiring of people with severe intellectual defects to serve at the Federal Aviation Administration, the entity… pic.twitter.com/U0gwKkXKob — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

Oh man, Miller is pissed. Things are about to get serious. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 31, 2025

Yes, there will be firings because undoubtedly people were hired to meet quotas. It’s insanity there's opposition to this and some who still want to cling to DEI.

Imagine, wanting competent people at the FAA, being “controversial”.



God help us. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 31, 2025

That’s how far we’ve fallen



The opposition to merit based govt employment must be soundly defeated — as with deportations — lives depend on it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

What has become of us? We are in deep, deep trouble. — Janet (@janetgrace59) January 31, 2025

The Trump administration is tasked with undoing all the damage President Joe Biden and the Democrats have done to all our federal institutions.

Thankfully, Trump is on the side of common sense.

Merit was dismissed as outdated, replaced by ‘equity’ and ‘representation.’ Concerns were ridiculed, while critical roles were filled based on anything but competence. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 31, 2025

Ideology prioritized over public safety. Just can not have it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

Several commenters want Trump’s order for the FAA to be applied to all federal agencies.

This needs to be done at every single agency, not just the FAA.



But it's a start! — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 31, 2025

FACT! DHS, NASA, SBA, FEMA, USSS, FBI, the VA, EVERY Agency! — Candy Watson (@watson_can40469) January 31, 2025

DEI should die. Americans safety should be restored. How did we allow this to happen? — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) January 31, 2025

Correct. No matter how much the media howls. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are sure to cry racism and sexism but Trump and his team must be merciless in ridding our institutions of DEI - our lives depend on it.