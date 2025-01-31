Serious Real Estate: Marco Rubio Explains Why Trump Buying Greenland is No Laughing...
Sen. Josh Hawley Says Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation for Director of National Intelligence i...
Communist News Network: Jim Acosta Debuts Sad Substack Show with Prominent Socialist...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Investigate Biden’s DEI Hiring Policies and Practices at...
Bill Melugin of Fox News Recounts the Life of His Dear Friend Who...
VIP
More Than 30 Bombs Have Exploded in Sweden This Year
Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities
Sen. Bernie Sanders Posts a Self-Own in His Questioning of RFK Jr.
Pete Hegseth: ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military...
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single...
Trans Violence Is Violence: ABC News Respects Pronouns of Would-Be Assassin
VIP
The Oscars Are About to Choke on Woke
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee

The DEI Has Been Cast: Stephen Miller Outlines Trump’s Plan to Restore Merit-Based Employment at the FAA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:47 AM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Thursday authorizing an investigation into the DEI hiring practices and policies of the FAA. Employees who were not hired by merit or competency will be replaced. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says the days of prioritizing anything but qualifications and merit are over.

Advertisement

He explains it all here. (WATCH)

Yes, there will be firings because undoubtedly people were hired to meet quotas. It’s insanity there's opposition to this and some who still want to cling to DEI.

The Trump administration is tasked with undoing all the damage President Joe Biden and the Democrats have done to all our federal institutions.

Thankfully, Trump is on the side of common sense.

Recommended

Sen. Josh Hawley Says Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation for Director of National Intelligence is in Jeopardy
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Several commenters want Trump’s order for the FAA to be applied to all federal agencies.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are sure to cry racism and sexism but Trump and his team must be merciless in ridding our institutions of DEI - our lives depend on it.

Tags: AIRPLANE AIRPORT DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE ORDER FAA HOMELAND SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Josh Hawley Says Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation for Director of National Intelligence is in Jeopardy
Warren Squire
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
Amy Curtis
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single Now'
Laura W.
Serious Real Estate: Marco Rubio Explains Why Trump Buying Greenland is No Laughing Matter
Warren Squire
Communist News Network: Jim Acosta Debuts Sad Substack Show with Prominent Socialist Symbolism
Warren Squire
'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Josh Hawley Says Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation for Director of National Intelligence is in Jeopardy Warren Squire
Advertisement