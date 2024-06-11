AWKWARD! Hours After Biden's Son Is Convicted of Felony Gun Charges He Speaks at Everytown's Gun Sense U

Wow, Team Biden couldn't have timed this more poorly if they tried.

Imagine speaking in front of a crazy gun-control group knowing your son was just convicted of breaking a bunch of gun laws. That's gotta sting a little, even if the guy is so full of Botox he can float without even trying.

Watch:

Tune in as I deliver remarks at Everytown’s Gun Sense University. https://t.co/MKq82oPGkw — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2024

Awkward.

Twitter is of course having a lot of fun at Joe and Hunter's expense (and with good reason):

Do you support your son's conviction over the law you and Everytown have endorsed? https://t.co/FCbP4bPbfY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2024

Nobody is above the law.

Or something.

Will your speech use your son as an example of successful gun crime prosecutions? — Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) June 11, 2024

Hey, that could work, especially since Joe is very much a believer about nobody being above the law.

Even his degenerate, drug-addicted, convicted felon of a son.

Not only is Hunter his son BUT he has said Hunter is the smartest man he knows.

So there's that.

Guess that means Joe hangs out with a lot of really stupid people. Ahem.

My son Hunter has more gun sense than anyone I know. — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) June 11, 2024

HAAAAAAAAA!

pic.twitter.com/ULYBvr3Qz1 — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) June 11, 2024

What a joke!

You’re preaching to us about gun control ?

Tell your son first! — Black Sheep American (@RelentlessLaman) June 11, 2024

Yeah, pretty sure this won't go well for ol' Joe.

Oh, you decided to go for it? One hour late! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 11, 2024

That's right, he was supposed to start at 1:30.

Whatever could have happenened?

Hunter's dad has gun sense? — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) June 11, 2024

Apparently not.

Joe Biden in less than a minute:



- Claims he was a professor at UPenn, which he never was

- Claims he taught a constitutional law class on the second amendment, which he never did

- Says that you couldn't own a cannon when 2A was implemented, which you could

- And ends by… pic.twitter.com/64nA2qwmW0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2024

Woof.

Biden again repeats the threat that if you are a citizen with an AR-15 he’ll mow you down with an F-16 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 11, 2024

Woof. Again.

The timing of Biden delivering remarks at "Gun Sense University" is just... pic.twitter.com/iiXpSJBQb2 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 11, 2024

And that's the truth.

