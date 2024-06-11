Aaron Rupar's Attempt at Making Hunter Biden's Crimes Look 'Victimless' Backfires SPECTACU...
AWKWARD! Hours After Biden's Son Is Convicted of Felony Gun Charges He Speaks at Everytown's Gun Sense U

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:00 PM on June 11, 2024
Twitchy

Wow, Team Biden couldn't have timed this more poorly if they tried.

Imagine speaking in front of a crazy gun-control group knowing your son was just convicted of breaking a bunch of gun laws. That's gotta sting a little, even if the guy is so full of Botox he can float without even trying.

Advertisement

Watch:

Awkward.

Twitter is of course having a lot of fun at Joe and Hunter's expense (and with good reason):

Nobody is above the law.

Or something.

Hey, that could work, especially since Joe is very much a believer about nobody being above the law.

Even his degenerate, drug-addicted, convicted felon of a son.

Not only is Hunter his son BUT he has said Hunter is the smartest man he knows.

So there's that.

Guess that means Joe hangs out with a lot of really stupid people. Ahem.

The Good, the Bad, and the EXCEPTIONALLY Stupid! Here are the 'Best' Reactions to Hunter Biden Verdict
Sam J.
HAAAAAAAAA!

Yeah, pretty sure this won't go well for ol' Joe.

That's right, he was supposed to start at 1:30.

Whatever could have happenened?

Apparently not.

Woof.

Woof. Again.

And that's the truth.

======================================================================

