We Have ANOTHER 1 Year Anniversary to Celebrate (This Classic From the DNC Is an EPIC Banger)

We love a good anniversary celebration, and today marks a couple of different reasons to celebrate.

First off you all remember the Biden/Trump presidential debate on this date last year, and just weeks before that the @JoeBiden account thought it would be a good idea to have Joe channel Dirty Harry with a challenge to the eventual Republican nominee:

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

That video was so cut up it's like the White House editor at the time was Edward Scissorhands.

The first one year anniversary today is the debate itself.

The second reason we celebrate today is because of the DNC's legendary gaslighting attempt following that debate.

The Democrats declaration of debate victory will go down in the annals of "this aged hilariously lousy" history:

This almost seems like something they might want to delete, but we're glad they didn't:

The winner of tonight’s debate 😎pic.twitter.com/3FZgZSQc3F — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 28, 2024

That's like Sonny Liston claiming victory over Muhammad Ali after this photo was taken.

Reminder: the entire Democratic Party lied to you https://t.co/nBimo4Yttc — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 27, 2025

As did much of the media for as long as they could, at which point some of them pivoted to writing books about the untold story of how bad the coverup effort at the White House really was.