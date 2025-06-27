Trump Admin Fights to Save 175-Year-Old Family Farm from NJ Town’s Eminent Domain...
We Have ANOTHER 1 Year Anniversary to Celebrate (This Classic From the DNC Is an EPIC Banger)

Doug P. | 5:13 PM on June 27, 2025
AngieArtist

We love a good anniversary celebration, and today marks a couple of different reasons to celebrate. 

First off you all remember the Biden/Trump presidential debate on this date last year, and just weeks before that the @JoeBiden account thought it would be a good idea to have Joe channel Dirty Harry with a challenge to the eventual Republican nominee:

That video was so cut up it's like the White House editor at the time was Edward Scissorhands. 

The first one year anniversary today is the debate itself

The second reason we celebrate today is because of the DNC's legendary gaslighting attempt following that debate. 

The Democrats declaration of debate victory will go down in the annals of "this aged hilariously lousy" history:

This almost seems like something they might want to delete, but we're glad they didn't: 

That's like Sonny Liston claiming victory over Muhammad Ali after this photo was taken. 

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him
Sam J.
Yes indeed!

As did much of the media for as long as they could, at which point some of them pivoted to writing books about the untold story of how bad the coverup effort at the White House really was. 

Sam J.
justmindy
Eric V.
