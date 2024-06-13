Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg

If you thought what the judge said about the pro-life elderly woman she sentenced to two years in JAIL was bad, you guys should see the entire transcript. We have no words for how repugnant this is ...

To refresh your memories, 76-year-old Paula Harlow's BIG CRIME was praying in a doorway at a late-term abortion clinic in 2020.

And she's been sentenced to two year isn jail for it.

You can't make this level of evil up.

Take a look:

I have obtained the transcript of the sentencing hearing for 76-year-old Paula Harlow, who was convicted by a DC jury for blocking a doorway at a late-term abortion clinic in 2020.



When I tell you the line prosecutors and judges in DC are soulless sadists, believe me.



Here is… pic.twitter.com/76rEAmd8eS — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 12, 2024

Her post continues:

Here is what asst. US Attorney Rebecca Ross said about Harlow's conduct and DOJ's sentencing request:

Soulless sadists ... that fits.

There's more:

While Rebecca Ross was in law school climbing up the DOJ ladder, Paula Harlow was an active member of her community and raised 6 children including 4 siblings she adopted.



Here is Ross asking Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly (Clinton) not to sentence Harlow to home detention: pic.twitter.com/qc491w2VmF — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 12, 2024

They really wanted to punish this old woman for praying.

Think about that for a minute.

Paula's husband asked their lawyer if he could go to prison with his wife, saying she could never make it without him. She suffers from numerous health issues.



The Harlows lawyer to Kotelly: pic.twitter.com/zZo1JTNvCE — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 12, 2024

Scary stuff.

There is a lot to unpack here especially Kotelly's inflammatory remarks about the offense and back and forth with Harlow about her intent that day...but here is asst. US Atty rebecca Ross asking Kotelly to prevent Harlow from going to church as she awaits reporting to prison: pic.twitter.com/DkxLofEpiM — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 12, 2024

Good thing they're stopping this really dangerous old woman who prayed to stop abortion from going to church.

We got nothin'.

Kotelly sentenced Harlow to 24 months in prison.



At the end of the hearing, Kotelly advised Harlow to honor the "tenets" of her religion and not die in jail.



Make no mistake--this wasn't a compassionate comment, it was a warning made by an activist Democratic judge that the… pic.twitter.com/20xrYb0hTZ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 12, 2024

Her post continues:

Make no mistake--this wasn't a compassionate comment, it was a warning made by an activist Democratic judge that the pro-life advocate before her might die in jail. Sick f*cking people. Kotelly is 81.

Just. Wow.

Evil. Just evil.

