Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

If you thought what the judge said about the pro-life elderly woman she sentenced to two years in JAIL was bad, you guys should see the entire transcript. We have no words for how repugnant this is ... 

To refresh your memories, 76-year-old Paula Harlow's BIG CRIME was praying in a doorway at a late-term abortion clinic in 2020.

And she's been sentenced to two year isn jail for it.

You can't make this level of evil up.

Take a look:

Her post continues:

Here is what asst. US Attorney Rebecca Ross said about Harlow's conduct and DOJ's sentencing request:

Soulless sadists ... that fits.

There's more:

They really wanted to punish this old woman for praying.

Think about that for a minute.

Scary stuff.

Good thing they're stopping this really dangerous old woman who prayed to stop abortion from going to church.

We got nothin'.

Her post continues:

Make no mistake--this wasn't a compassionate comment, it was a warning made by an activist Democratic judge that the pro-life advocate before her might die in jail.

Sick f*cking people. Kotelly is 81.

Just. Wow.

Evil. Just evil.

======================================================================

