Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized' Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on June 13, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, climate change loons aka Climate Defiance thought it was a good idea to charge the baseball field during the Congressional Baseball Game ... yeah, that was immensely stupid considering what transpired during a similar game a few years back when Steve Scalise was shot. They had to know security would be off the charts for this, yes?

What a bunch of braindead morons.

Wait ... sorry, apologies to other braindead morons for comparing these people to you.

Heh.

Long story short, they got their butts kicked, and rightfully so.

And then they whined about it on Twitter/X. No, seriously.

Brutalized.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Poor dears.

BUT THEY WILL PREVAIL!

