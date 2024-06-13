Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized' Goes SO Wrong

As Twitchy readers know, climate change loons aka Climate Defiance thought it was a good idea to charge the baseball field during the Congressional Baseball Game ... yeah, that was immensely stupid considering what transpired during a similar game a few years back when Steve Scalise was shot. They had to know security would be off the charts for this, yes?

What a bunch of braindead morons.

Wait ... sorry, apologies to other braindead morons for comparing these people to you.

Heh.

Long story short, they got their butts kicked, and rightfully so.

And then they whined about it on Twitter/X. No, seriously.

We were brutalized tonight - beaten and bruised as we took over the Congressional Baseball Game. Our bodies are bloodied but our spirits are unmoved. We will build a better world. We will rise again. We will prevail. Just you wait. pic.twitter.com/hganGo5Ogw — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 13, 2024

Brutalized.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Did you break a nail? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 13, 2024

Poor dears.

Perhaps creating havoc at an event connected to an attempted mass murder wasn’t the smartest thing ever. And you win zero support ruining other people’s day, commutes & events, Try winning the argument. Brats. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 13, 2024

Nice work boys! — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 13, 2024

Impotent rage — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 13, 2024

BUT THEY WILL PREVAIL!

Same, bro.

Same.

